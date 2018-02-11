Getty Images

Mickelson, 5 back, laments missed opportunities

By Randall MellFebruary 11, 2018, 3:04 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Phil Mickelson bogeyed the 18th Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He three putted from 28 feet at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The iconic par 5 was another birdie chance gone awry for Mickelson. It was like losing two shots to co-leaders Dustin Johnson and Ted Potter Jr.

Instead of starting three shots back Sunday, Mickelson will start five back.

It’s been a strange week for Mickelson, because that closing bogey was his first since Thursday morning, his first over his last 47 holes. He has been playing well, and yet he knows he has squandered chances that could have left him so much less work in the final round.

There have been a lot of birdie chances that haven’t ended up in the bottom of the hole.

“I had a lot of opportunities I let slide,” Mickelson said. “I hit a lot of good shots. ... I probably let three or four shots slide that would have moved me right up the leaderboard.”

Mickelson has won this event four times.

“I have a shot tomorrow with a good, hot round,” he said.

Calcavecchia leads Langer by two in Boca Raton

By Associated PressFebruary 11, 2018, 3:25 am

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Mark Calcavecchia birdied the last three holes Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Boca Raton Championship.

Calcavecchia shot a 6-under 66 at The Old Course at Broken Sound, rebounding from bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15 with the late birdie run.

''Kind of really saved the day with that,'' Calcavecchia said. ''I'm super happy. I'm playing well and I can't wait for tomorrow.''

He made 30-footers on the par-3 16th and par-4 17th and set up a 3-foot putt on the par-5 18th with a chip after leaving an approach from the right pine straw to the right of the green.

''I was so bummed out I bogeyed 14 because I really hit a beautiful shot,'' Calcavecchia said. ''And then to bogey 15, I'm like, 'No, I'm playing too good, I can't screw this up.' Just like I hit a good shot into 16 and I decided I'm going to make this, this is ridiculous. And I just, sure enough, I just made it. So it felt good to talk myself into that and wheel that one in.''

Langer, the 2010 winner in his home event, had his second straight 66.

''I know the golf course well enough, it's just a matter of hitting the proper shots,'' Langer said. ''It's a golf course where it's a shot-maker's golf course, really. You have to hit fairways, and all the greens are elevated, and when you miss it, the ball runs off and it's difficult to get it up-and-down. So, I'm focusing on hitting a lot of fairways and hitting a lot of groans.''

The 60-year-old German star won seven times last season, three of the victories majors.

''I'm going to have to make birdies no matter what, because if Calc is playing the way he is playing, it's going to be 20 under, something like that.'' Langer said ''I have my work cut out to shoot a low number. It may be a bit more windy, so that could make it a little harder.''

The 57-year-old Calcavecchia had a 14-under 130 total. He opened with a 64 for a one-stroke lead in the senior tour's first full-field event of the season, and kept his two-shot advantage over Langer.

''Obviously, as good as he is, by a mile our best player, he's not going to have a bad day,'' Calcavecchia said. ''I'm not expecting him to shoot even as little as 2 or 3 under, I expect him to shoot 6 or 7 under. I've got to go out and I feel like I've got to shoot 6 or 7 under to beat him.''

Langer is using daughter Jackie as his caddie.

''It's fun having her on the bag, it's great,'' Langer said. ''She always wanted to caddie and we felt this was a good one to do it. It's a flat golf course. I know the course quite well, so I don't need a lot of help.''

Calcavecchia won the last of his three senior titles in 2015. He won the 1989 British Open for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles.

Bart Bryant had a 64 to match Jerry Smith (67) at 10 under.

''I'll have to shoot another low round tomorrow,'' Bryant said. ''I played good the last 27 holes. I shot 37 my first nine, which that normally knocks you out of a tournament. It's pretty difficult to come back. Luckily, I had a little bit of a hot streak.''

Paul Broadhurst (66), Steve Flesch (68) and Michael Allen (68) were 9 under. John Daly followed an opening 67 with a 73 to drop to 4 under. Defending champion Scott McCarron was 2 under after a 69.

Charlie Rymer struggled again in his debut on the 50-and-over tour, shooting a 77. After playing the final six in 4 over Friday in a 75, he was 6 over on the first 11 in the second round.

Struggling Spieth: A good round is 'brewing'

By Randall MellFebruary 11, 2018, 2:39 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth may not successfully defend his title Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he believes the week may prove a success anyway.

“I came here kind of searching,” Spieth said after posting a 2-under-par 70 Saturday that left him eight shots off the lead. “I seem to have kind of found some answers to some problem areas.”

A lot of the week has been about getting comfortable with his putting again, where he isn’t thinking about technique, where he’s just letting the putter go.

“I think a good round’s brewing,” Spieth said. “It’s close. It’s really close. That’s what it feels like.”

Spieth sounded Saturday like a Major League Baseball player in spring training still. He said he was sick at the end of last year, and with the missed cut in Phoenix, he has been playing with some lowered expectations, while he gets his game back in order.

That made it tough to battle Dustin Johnson in a three-day pairing this week.

“I still believe I can go out and compete to win each tournament I play in, but when I’m playing alongside DJ, and he’s playing so well, and I’m just not quite on my game, it gets a little tougher,” he said.

But Spieth likes how his putting is beginning to feel again.

“I’ve made a lot of progress,” he said.

McIlroy's first Tour start of 2018 ends in an MC

By Randall MellFebruary 11, 2018, 1:53 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Rory McIlroy missed the cut in his first PGA Tour start this year.

With an up-and-down round of five birdies and five bogeys Saturday, his even-par 72 left him two shots outside the cut line.

After opening with a 68 Thursday at Spyglass Hill, McIlroy went sideways Friday at Monterey Peninsula, where he shot 74 with a stone cold putter. He endured a five putt – technically a four-putt – and needed 38 putts overall.

“I let the greens yesterday get into my head a little bit,” McIlroy said. “It was hard to get out of that mindset.”

McIlroy did give the fans at the 18th a show Saturday in his farewell, pulling his tee shot into the rocky shoreline, taking a penalty drop and then hitting a 240-yard laser off the flagstick. He holed an 8-footer for a closing birdie.

McIlroy won’t have to wait long to shake the missed cut. He is teeing it up next week at the Genesis Open at Riviera in Los Angeles.

This marked McIlroy’s first appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played alongside his father, Gerry.

“I wish I could have played a little bit better for him, wish we would be around tomorrow,” McIlroy said. “But it was a really cool few days, even though the golf didn’t quite go where we wanted it to. We still had a good time.”

DJ headed for another dominating stretch?

By Randall MellFebruary 11, 2018, 1:35 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Dustin Johnson shares the lead going into Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he has already won twice.

Uh-oh.

That’s the reaction Johnson’s name atop a leaderboard brought to the game when he was mounting that terrific run a year ago, back before he slipped on some stairs and hurt his back at a rented home before the Masters.

That hard tumble might have been all that stopped Johnson from dominating the entire year, because that’s where he looked as if he was heading. He was becoming such a complete player. He was becoming so formidably well-rounded, with his improved wedge game complementing the best driving skills in the game.

Is that where Johnson is heading again?

If nobody steps up and stops him Sunday at Pebble Beach, that will be the question leading into the Genesis Open at Riviera next week.

Because that’s where Johnson caught fire last year.

He won at Riviera, then won his next start at the WGC-Mexico Championship and then his very next start at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Johnson went to Augusta National as the overwhelming favorite to win the year’s first major.

If Johnson keeps a firm grip on all the stairwell railings he encounters this year, is that where we are returning in this year’s run up to the Masters?

Johnson won the PGA Tour’s first event this year, taking the Sentry Tournament of Champions last month in an eight-shot rout. Now he’s looking to win back-to-back PGA Tour starts.

Uh-oh.

“I’ve been working hard on the game,” Johnson said. “I definitely have a lot of confidence, and I know if I go out and play really well tomorrow, I’m going to have a really good chance to win.”

With a 2-under-par 70 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Johnson moved to 14 under overall, tied with Ted Potter Jr. (62).

Jason Day, the former world No. 1, put up a 69 at Pebble Beach and sits just two shots back. He’s the most proven player in position to take overtake Johnson. Day won the Farmers Insurance Open just two weeks ago.

“If it’s DJ (leading), I’ve got to play well,” Day said after his round. “Whoever is up there is playing tremendous golf, so I’ve got to try and chase him down.”

Potter won The Greenbrier Classic for his first PGA Tour title six years ago, but he hasn’t been the same since returning from a broken ankle two years ago.

Troy Merritt (69) is two shots back.

Jon Rahm (70), Steve Stricker (70) and Patrick Rodgers (69) are all three back.

Rahm won the Career Builders three weeks ago.

Phil Mickelson (72) is tied for ninth, five shots back.

While Johnson might have inspired that “Uh-oh” reaction last spring, he says he isn’t quite to that same level yet. In fact, he looked vulnerable on the back nine Saturday. He made three bogeys coming home before making birdie at the last.

Johnson wasn’t quite as formidable upon his return from that back injury last year. He failed to protect a 54-hole lead at the HSBC Champions last fall. He has closed out only three of the last seven times he has held or shared 54-hole leads over the last three-plus years.

“I’m going to be in good position going into tomorrow, but I’m still going to have to go out and play really well if I want a chance to win,” Johnson said.

Johnson was asked Friday if he felt close to the top form he showed early last year.

“The game's really close,” Johnson said. “I don't know if it's quite as good as it was during that stretch. That was probably some of the best golf I've played in my career, but parts of the game are just as good.

“I would say that I'm driving it well, but I'm probably not quite as good as I was when on those three wins, but everything else feels like it's really good.”

Uh-oh.

