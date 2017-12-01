Tiger Woods followed up his opening 3-under 69 with a 4-under 68 on Friday. Here are the key stats from the second round at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods

• 69-68 (7 under); hit 9/13 fairways, 13/18 GIR in second round

• Hit seven straight GIR on back nine before missing at 18 (made bogey)

• 5-under 31 on front nine; eagle, three birdies, 11 putts on front nine

• Best nine-hole score to par in any worldwide event in 1,457 days

• Last shot 5 under or better on nine holes at this event in 2013

• 4 under on par 5s in second round (was 1 over in first round on par 5s)

• First tied lead at 6 under after birdies on three of first four holes in round

• 2 under on holes 1-3 today; 8 under on holes 1-3 last two years here

• Best score to par on holes 1-3 of any player during span

• Three-putt bogey on 12th hole (first bogey of second round)

• 54 putts through two rounds this week (27 in each round)

• 4-for-5 scrambling in second round (failed to get up-and-down at 18)

Charley Hoffman

• 9-under 63 in second round; one shot off tournament course record

• Did not make par over last eight holes (six birdies, two bogeys)

• 12 birdies in second round (17 through two rounds this week)

• Zero top-10s in previous seven worldwide starts entering week

• Set career-high in earnings last season on PGA Tour ($4.1 million)

• Making Hero World Challenge debut (40 years old)

Jordan Spieth

• 5-under 67 in second round (shot opening-round 68)

• 3-under 33 on front nine (five birdies, two bogeys)

• Played front nine in 3 under par (five birdies, two bogeys, two pars)

• Seven top-10 finishes in previous nine worldwide starts entering week

• Won this tournament at Isleworth in 2014 by 10 shots

Tommy Fleetwood

• 66-69 (9 under); played last six holes in 3 under

• 3 under on front nine (four birdies, one bogey)

• Finished sixth last week at Hong Kong Open

• Won European Tour Race to Dubai two weeks ago

• First career appearance in Hero World Challenge

Justin Rose

• 68-68 (8 under); combined 102 under in last nine worldwide starts

• 28 of last 34 rounds worldwide have been in the 60s (82 percent in that span)

• Eight straight worldwide top-10s entering this week (two wins in that span)

• Withdrew from this event last year after opening round 74 (back)