Tiger Woods followed up his opening 3-under 69 with a 4-under 68 on Friday. Here are the key stats from the second round at the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods
• 69-68 (7 under); hit 9/13 fairways, 13/18 GIR in second round
• Hit seven straight GIR on back nine before missing at 18 (made bogey)
• 5-under 31 on front nine; eagle, three birdies, 11 putts on front nine
• Best nine-hole score to par in any worldwide event in 1,457 days
• Last shot 5 under or better on nine holes at this event in 2013
• 4 under on par 5s in second round (was 1 over in first round on par 5s)
• First tied lead at 6 under after birdies on three of first four holes in round
• 2 under on holes 1-3 today; 8 under on holes 1-3 last two years here
• Best score to par on holes 1-3 of any player during span
• Three-putt bogey on 12th hole (first bogey of second round)
• 54 putts through two rounds this week (27 in each round)
• 4-for-5 scrambling in second round (failed to get up-and-down at 18)
Charley Hoffman
• 9-under 63 in second round; one shot off tournament course record
• Did not make par over last eight holes (six birdies, two bogeys)
• 12 birdies in second round (17 through two rounds this week)
• Zero top-10s in previous seven worldwide starts entering week
• Set career-high in earnings last season on PGA Tour ($4.1 million)
• Making Hero World Challenge debut (40 years old)
Jordan Spieth
• 5-under 67 in second round (shot opening-round 68)
• 3-under 33 on front nine (five birdies, two bogeys)
• Played front nine in 3 under par (five birdies, two bogeys, two pars)
• Seven top-10 finishes in previous nine worldwide starts entering week
• Won this tournament at Isleworth in 2014 by 10 shots
Tommy Fleetwood
• 66-69 (9 under); played last six holes in 3 under
• 3 under on front nine (four birdies, one bogey)
• Finished sixth last week at Hong Kong Open
• Won European Tour Race to Dubai two weeks ago
• First career appearance in Hero World Challenge
Justin Rose
• 68-68 (8 under); combined 102 under in last nine worldwide starts
• 28 of last 34 rounds worldwide have been in the 60s (82 percent in that span)
• Eight straight worldwide top-10s entering this week (two wins in that span)
• Withdrew from this event last year after opening round 74 (back)