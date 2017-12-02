Tiger Woods didn't have a good day, but Charley Hoffman built a five-shot lead heading into the final round. Here are the key stats from Round 3 at the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods
• 72.9 field scoring average in third round (3.5 shots higher than second round)
• Zero rounds in 60s in third round (20 rounds in 60s in 1-2 combined)
• 3-over 75 in third round (played last five holes in 2 under)
• Did not make birdie until 14th hole
• Hit seven straight GIR to finish third round (2 under in that span)
• 7/13 fairways, 9/18 GIR, 28 putts
• 4-over 40 on front nine (5-under 31 on front nine Friday)
• Hit 2/9 GIR on front nine (6/9 GIR, 3/3 scrambling Friday)
• 2 over on holes 1-3 (8 under on holes 1-3 in previous six rounds)
• Shot 70-76 on weekend in this tournament last year
• Can move up more than 250 spots in World Rank by finishing tournament
• Five bogeys in third round (made four in first two rounds combined)
Charley Hoffman
• 14 under through three rounds; five-shot lead entering Sunday
• Hideki Matsuyama led by seven shots entering final round last year (won by two)
• 0-for-4 converting 54-hole leads in official PGA Tour events
• Hero World Challenge is not an official PGA Tour event
• Four career PGA Tour wins (last: 2016 Valero Texas Open)
• Zero top-10s in previous seven worldwide starts entering week
• Set career high in earnings last season($4.1 million)
• Making Hero World Challenge debut (40 years old)
Justin Rose
• 9 under through three rounds; 1-under 71 in third round
• Combined 5 under on holes 1-5 this week (3 under Saturday)
• Combined 103 under par in last nine worldwide starts
• Seeking third win in last five worldwide starts
• Won WGC-HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open in consecutive weeks
• Eight straight worldwide top-10s entering this week (two wins in that span)
Jordan Spieth
• 9 under through three rounds; 72 in third round
• 8 under on front nine this week (1 under in third round today)
• Seven top-10 finishes in previous nine worldwide starts entering week
• Won this tournament at Isleworth in 2014 by 10 shots
• Three players have won this event multiple times