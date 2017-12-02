Getty Images

By the numbers: Key stats from Round 3 at the Hero

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 2, 2017, 10:21 pm

Tiger Woods didn't have a good day, but Charley Hoffman built a five-shot lead heading into the final round. Here are the key stats from Round 3 at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods

• 72.9 field scoring average in third round (3.5 shots higher than second round)

• Zero rounds in 60s in third round (20 rounds in 60s in 1-2 combined)

• 3-over 75 in third round (played last five holes in 2 under)

• Did not make birdie until 14th hole

• Hit seven straight GIR to finish third round (2 under in that span)

• 7/13 fairways, 9/18 GIR, 28 putts

• 4-over 40 on front nine (5-under 31 on front nine Friday)

• Hit 2/9 GIR on front nine (6/9 GIR, 3/3 scrambling Friday)

• 2 over on holes 1-3 (8 under on holes 1-3 in previous six rounds)

• Shot 70-76 on weekend in this tournament last year

• Can move up more than 250 spots in World Rank by finishing tournament

• Five bogeys in third round (made four in first two rounds combined)

Charley Hoffman

• 14 under through three rounds; five-shot lead entering Sunday

• Hideki Matsuyama led by seven shots entering final round last year (won by two)

• 0-for-4 converting 54-hole leads in official PGA Tour events

• Hero World Challenge is not an official PGA Tour event

• Four career PGA Tour wins (last: 2016 Valero Texas Open)

• Zero top-10s in previous seven worldwide starts entering week

• Set career high in earnings last season($4.1 million)

• Making Hero World Challenge debut (40 years old)

Justin Rose

• 9 under through three rounds; 1-under 71 in third round

• Combined 5 under on holes 1-5 this week (3 under Saturday)

• Combined 103 under par in last nine worldwide starts

• Seeking third win in last five worldwide starts

• Won WGC-HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open in consecutive weeks

• Eight straight worldwide top-10s entering this week (two wins in that span)

Jordan Spieth

• 9 under through three rounds; 72 in third round

• 8 under on front nine this week (1 under in third round today)

• Seven top-10 finishes in previous nine worldwide starts entering week

• Won this tournament at Isleworth in 2014 by 10 shots

• Three players have won this event multiple times

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Justin Rose, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Hall fifth going into final LPGA Q-School round

By Randall MellDecember 3, 2017, 1:00 am

England’s Georgia Hall continued her hard climb at the final stage of LPGA Q-School in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hall opened the event with a 5-over-par 77, leaving her tied for 133rd among the 166 players in the field. She shot a 69 Saturday at LPGA International’s Hills Course, moving her into a tie for fifth going into Sunday’s final round.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka extended her third-round lead, posting a 69 on the Hills Course to get to 11 under overall, three shots better than South Africa’s Paua Reto (69) and Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chang (71).

Rebecca Artis, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, is solo fourth after shooting 71. She is four shots back. Artis played for Australia in the International Crown last year.

Collegians Robynn Ree, Maria Torres and Maddie McCrary made moves to shed their amateur status and join the LPGA ranks.

Ree, a sophomore at USC, equaled the day’s low round with a 66 on the Jones course to move into a tie for eighth. She won the women’s individual title at the East Lake Cup last month.

Torres, who is vying to become the first player from Puerto Rico to make it to the LPGA, shot 70 and sits tied for ninth. A senior and five-time winner at the University of Florida, Torres was with family in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria slammed her homeland in September.

McCrary, a senior at Oklahoma State, shot 71 and also is tied for ninth.

The top 20 after Sunday’s conclusion of play qualify to claim tour cards, with players finishing 21st to 45th and ties qualifying for conditional status. Amateurs like Ree, Torres and McCrary have the option of turning pro after Sunday’s round to claim LPGA status.

Scoreboard

Article Tags: Georgia Hall, 2017 LPGA Q-School

No Greller, no problem: Spieth learning to do it alone

By Rex HoggardDecember 3, 2017, 12:08 am

NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth’s relationship with his caddie Michael Greller is well-documented, with the duo often overheard addressing particular shots or strategies.

The last two weeks, however, Spieth has taken a new approach, using his swing coach Cameron McCormick as his caddie last week at the Australian Open and a friend, Eric Leyendecker, this week at the Hero World Challenge.

The new faces haven’t seemed to impact Spieth’s play. He’s tied for second place with Justin Rose after a second-round 72 and is five strokes off the lead.

It’s also been a learning experience for Spieth.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

“There are some things that I've learned where I bring Michael in on that aren't necessary and I'm finding that,” Spieth said. “Short putts or whatever it may be, just doing that on my own is very beneficial.”

But there are plenty of things where Spieth will still rely on Greller, who is at home with his wife, Ellie, who gave birth to the couple's first child on Oct. 13.

“I think caddieing is a very underrated job on the PGA Tour,” Spieth said. “I've been pretty open in my last five years in telling how important I think Michael is in how I play and it's still very evident, but there's also things that I'm learning that I can do on my own.”

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, Michael Greller, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Matsuyama rocks red and black, beats Woods by three

By Rex HoggardDecember 2, 2017, 11:55 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Hideki Matsuyama’s clothes for Saturday’s round at the Hero World Challenge had already been scripted, but when the stars aligned and he found himself paired with Tiger Woods he knew it was perfect.

Matsuyama approached Woods on the first tee and explained.

“Nice color,” Woods smiled, a nod to Matsuyama’s black pants and red shirt, which is the 14-time major champion’s signature Sunday outfit.

“You’re going to wear this tomorrow, right?” Matsuyama joked.

Matsuyama considered not wearing the red and black, but figured it may give Woods – who is making his first start since having fusion surgery on his lower back in April – some inspiration.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

“I was thinking it was a nice outfit to show up wearing,” Matsuyama said. “If it makes him happy, then I’ll do anything.”

Matsuyama’s wardrobe did little to help Woods, who struggled to a 3-over 75 and faded into a tie for 10th place, but it may have helped the Japanese star, who carded a scrappy 72 that Woods appreciated.

“Hideki today, I think he made 50 birdies and 50 bogeys and shot even par,” Woods laughed. “I just couldn't get birdies like he it.”

Article Tags: 2017 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama

You Oughta Know: 54-hole Hero leaders close

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 2, 2017, 11:52 pm

Charley Hoffman will enter the final round of the Hero World Challenge with a five-shot lead over Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth. Here’s what You Oughta Know heading into Sunday at Albany:

• Each of the last three years, the 54-hole leader of the Hero World Challenge went on to win the tournament. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama was up by seven shots and won by two.

• The scoring average in the third round was 72.9, 3.5 shots higher than it was in the second round. There were no rounds in the 60s. There were 20 rounds in the 60s combined in Rounds 1 and 2.

• Hoffman, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, is 0-for-4 converting the 54-hole lead in official PGA Tour events. He has had no top-10 finishes in his previous seven worldwide starts.

• Spieth had seven top-10 finishes in his previous nine worldwide starts before this week. Spieth won this event in 2014 when it was at Isleworth G&CC. If he wins this week, he will be the fourth repeat winner of the Hero, joining Tiger Woods, Davis Love III and Graeme McDowell.

• Rose is 103 under par in his last nine worldwide starts. He is seeking his third victory in his last five worldwide starts.

• Tiger Woods hit seven straight greens to finish his third-round 75. He hit only two greens on the front nine. Woods shot 70-76 on the weekend at this tournament last year.

Information courtesy Golf Channel Research

Article Tags: Close Hoffman, 2017 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, You Oughta Know

