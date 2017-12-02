Tiger Woods didn't have a good day, but Charley Hoffman built a five-shot lead heading into the final round. Here are the key stats from Round 3 at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods

• 72.9 field scoring average in third round (3.5 shots higher than second round)

• Zero rounds in 60s in third round (20 rounds in 60s in 1-2 combined)

• 3-over 75 in third round (played last five holes in 2 under)

• Did not make birdie until 14th hole

• Hit seven straight GIR to finish third round (2 under in that span)

• 7/13 fairways, 9/18 GIR, 28 putts

• 4-over 40 on front nine (5-under 31 on front nine Friday)

• Hit 2/9 GIR on front nine (6/9 GIR, 3/3 scrambling Friday)

• 2 over on holes 1-3 (8 under on holes 1-3 in previous six rounds)

• Shot 70-76 on weekend in this tournament last year

• Can move up more than 250 spots in World Rank by finishing tournament

• Five bogeys in third round (made four in first two rounds combined)

Charley Hoffman

• 14 under through three rounds; five-shot lead entering Sunday

• Hideki Matsuyama led by seven shots entering final round last year (won by two)

• 0-for-4 converting 54-hole leads in official PGA Tour events

• Hero World Challenge is not an official PGA Tour event

• Four career PGA Tour wins (last: 2016 Valero Texas Open)

• Zero top-10s in previous seven worldwide starts entering week

• Set career high in earnings last season($4.1 million)

• Making Hero World Challenge debut (40 years old)

Justin Rose

• 9 under through three rounds; 1-under 71 in third round

• Combined 5 under on holes 1-5 this week (3 under Saturday)

• Combined 103 under par in last nine worldwide starts

• Seeking third win in last five worldwide starts

• Won WGC-HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open in consecutive weeks

• Eight straight worldwide top-10s entering this week (two wins in that span)

Jordan Spieth

• 9 under through three rounds; 72 in third round

• 8 under on front nine this week (1 under in third round today)

• Seven top-10 finishes in previous nine worldwide starts entering week

• Won this tournament at Isleworth in 2014 by 10 shots

• Three players have won this event multiple times