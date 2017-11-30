By the numbers: Key stats from Tiger's return

Tiger Woods opened with a 3-under 69 in his first competitive round since February. Here are the key stats from the first round at the Hero World Challenge.

• 3-under 69; hit 7/13 fairways and 12/18 GIR in first round

• First opening round worldwide in 60s since 2015 Wyndham Championship

• Span of 834 days between opening round scores in the 60s

• First competitive round in 301 days (Dubai Desert Classic in February)

• Even par on holes 16-18 (was 7 over on those holes last year)

• Played holes 10-14 in 3 under (2 over on those holes last year

• Shot opening-round 73 in this tournament last year (65 in second round)

• Made first bogey of round at No. 9; also made first bogey at No. 9 last year

• Birdied 10th hole; did not birdie No. 10 in any round last year

• Projected to move into top 150 in World Ranking with win

• Five-time winner of this tournament (no one else has won more than twice)

Hero leader Fleetwood eager to compete on PGA Tour

By Rex HoggardNovember 30, 2017, 11:58 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tommy Fleetwood was awake at 4 a.m. on Thursday and it had nothing to do with his 2-month-old son, Franklin, who is traveling with him this week.

“Frankie woke up so then I feed him and then got him back down, so I just puttered about,” laughed Fleetwood, who is struggling with jet lag this week.

It didn’t affect the Englishman’s play at the Hero World Challenge, where he opened with a 66 for a one-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar, and three shots clear of his “idol” Tiger Woods.

American audiences should get used to seeing the 26-year-old this season. Fleetwood took up PGA Tour membership this season and after beginning next year with two starts in the Middle East on the European Tour he will play exclusively in the United States through May.

“I’m really looking forward to that,” said Fleetwood, who will start next year’s Tour schedule at the Genesis Open in February. “I’m going to play through the Masters and eventually [the BMW PGA Championship]. We’ll see how it goes. I’m really looking forward to coming over.”

Fleetwood, whose wedding is on Tuesday, plans to set up a base in the United States at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla.

“I like Orlando,” he said. “If you’re one flight from home you feel closer, it really doesn’t matter how far it is. If you’re one flight you feel like you’re quite close.”

Unlike last year, Tiger didn't get tired, finished strong

By Rex HoggardNovember 30, 2017, 11:18 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Last year at this point, Tiger Woods was tired and ticked off.

At the 2016 Hero World Challenge, where he was making his return to competition following a 15-month absence because of back surgery, Woods 3 under through nine and cruising.

But he bogeyed the 11th hole and played his final three holes in 4 over par to finish with a 73.

It was a similar start for Woods on Thursday at Albany, where he made the turn in 1 under, but this time he added birdies at Nos. 10, 13 and 14 and salvaged a bogey at the 15th hole after a wayward drive. It all added up to an opening 69.

“Last year I got tired,” said Woods, tied for eighth, three shots off the lead. “I was 3 or 4 under par and then make a couple [double bogeys], a couple bogeys here or there and lose the round.”

As encouraging as his start was, it was Woods’ ability to finish his round that seemed to give him confidence.

“This year obviously with my back better, my training sessions have been much better, my strength is up, and I didn't feel tired at all, which is great,” he said.

Grain of truth: Chipping vexes Woods again

By Rex HoggardNovember 30, 2017, 11:13 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods spent the days leading up to this week’s Hero World Challenge, his first start in 10 months, pacing around the greens at Albany hitting chip shot after chip shot.

The tight, Bermuda grass collection areas promised to be a challenge for every player in the 18-man field, but particularly Woods who hasn’t faced such an exacting challenge in some time.

On Thursday, the reason behind Woods’ attention became apparent early. At the par-4 fourth hole, he caught his chip heavy and he needed a lengthy putt to salvage his par. From a similar lie just short of the ninth green, he miss-hit another chip and three-putted from just off the green for his first bogey of the day.

At No. 11, Woods flew another chip 30 feet past the hole, but he did scramble for an impressive par at the 12th hole.

“It's frustrating because I have a hard time with this into-the-grain, ball sitting down,” said Woods, who opened with a 69 and is tied for eighth. “I have to hit the ball high. I'm used to using the bounce and hitting behind it a little bit and getting it up, but it's so sticky that it's really hard to do. I haven't quite figured it out yet.”

In 2015, Woods also struggled with his short game and took two months off after the Farmers Insurance Open to find a solution.

Grateful Woods happy with opening round at Hero

By Rex HoggardNovember 30, 2017, 10:42 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Those with even a passing interest in social media likely noticed over the last few days the return of one 14-time major champion.

You may have even noticed that much of the conversation has focused on how far Tiger Woods is hitting his driver, which by every account is dial-back-the-golf-ball long. On Thursday, paired with Justin Thomas, Tiger hammered that narrative home – literally.

At the first hole, he pounded his drive down the fairway. Yep, past JT, who last year averaged 309.7 yards off the tee. At the second, Woods launched another missile high into the windy Caribbean sky. You guessed it, well by the reigning PGA Championship winner.

Again and again, Woods turned back the clock with an impressive combination of power and, with a few notable exceptions, precision off the tee. But that tells only a portion of the Day 1 story.

There’s so much more to golf than simply prodigious drives, like a short game which still seems to be a work in progress for Woods. He caught his chip heavy at the fourth, and again at the ninth on his way to his first bogey of the day. Two holes later he sent another delicate pitch some 30 feet long (although to be fair, there were some highlights like the up-and-down at No. 12).

“It's frustrating because I have a hard time with this into-the-grain, ball sitting down,” said Woods, who turned in 1 under. “I have to hit the ball high. I'm used to using the bounce and hitting behind it a little bit and getting it up, but it's so sticky that it's really hard to do. I haven't quite figured it out yet.”

You could see this coming. Since he started his run up to this week’s start, his first since having fusion surgery on his lower back in April, Woods has spent extra time working on his short game.

Before the social media universe begins coming up with answers for Woods’ short game woes, know that Albany is an exacting test around the greens, with putting surfaces that are ringed with swales and collection areas; and following more than eight months of complete inactivity a player’s touch is always going to be the final tumbler to fall into place.

But it was neither Woods’ wonderful driving or his wanting short game that mattered on Thursday. It wasn’t even an opening-round 69 that left him tied for eighth, three strokes off the lead held by Tommy Fleetwood. No, what mattered was his participation.

He wasn’t going to be perfect straight off the DL. In fact, it’s highly unlikely he figures it all out before Sunday’s curtain call. But for those watching his round the most important takeaway was that he remained upright and off the trainer’s table.

“All I'm trying to do is just keep plodding along. Today if I take away the two 6s and play the round correctly, then I'm probably tied for the lead,” Woods said. “So it's just little things like that I need to clean up and hopefully I can do that tomorrow.”

Moral victories have meant little to Woods throughout his career and he probably won’t spend Thursday night celebrating on his yacht, Privacy, which is moored in the nearby harbor.

With Woods the story never ends at the quantifiable.

More than two years removed from his last competitive tournament and five years since his last PGA Tour victory, Tiger’s reach still far transcends his competitive relevance.

Forget the final score, 41 million Google results can’t be wrong.

“What do you guys want to talk about?” joked Thomas following his round when he was approached by reporters, a playful nod at this week’s headliner.

The instant analysis came fast and, to be honest, without many facts at this early juncture. Woods largely drove the ball well, putted well, but needs to clean up his short game and the big miss – like at the 15th hole when he airmailed his drive into the dunes right of the fairway.

Completing an under-par round with an edge to his voice that hasn’t been there in some time, however, is what those who have awaited this day should celebrate.

“He was such an inspiration to me, I had to come out and watch,” said Tour frat brother Bryson DeChambeau, the winner of this year’s John Deere Classic who ventured out to Albany to play the role of spectator.

DeChambeau’s take was shared by many and helped temper expectations for what is always the best story in sports – the reclamation project.

Through the 1,000-yard gaze that defined so much of his career, Woods seemed to allow a moment of contemplation after having so many years of pain and uncertainty. The man whose aura has always been defined by his ability to compartmentalize and stay grounded in the here and now, was asked his thoughts before teeing off on Thursday.

“I was very thankful this morning,” he allowed. “I was in my head thanking all the people who have helped me in giving me a chance to come back and play this round again. There were a lot of people that were instrumental in my life; friends, outside people I've never met before, obviously my surgeon. I was very thankful.”

Of all the elements that defined Woods’ Day 1 return, it may be that gratitude that should give golf a reason to be truly optimistic.

