Obama arrives on Monterey Peninsula during Pebble week

By Randall MellFebruary 9, 2018, 5:51 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Sirens, police escorts and Secret Service teams have been alerting locals to a special guest on the Monterey Peninsula during this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Forty-fourth president Barack Obama flew into the Monterey Jet Center Wednesday evening to attend a private AT&T Leadership Conference. He’s staying at the Monterey Plaza Hotel on Cannery Row, according to local TV affiliates.

Cameras captured golf clubs being unloaded from the jet Obama arrived in. Though he’s not playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he is squeezing in some play on area courses, including Cyrpess Point on Thursday.

Obama was an “avid golfer,” as defined by the National Golf Foundation, while in office. He was recorded as having played 306 rounds over his eight years as president, an average of 38 rounds per year. The NGF defines golfers who play more than 25 rounds a year as “avid.”

Obama told Golf Channel’s David Feherty in a 2016 interview that he is an “honest 13” handicap.

“I think my irons are good, my drive is straight but unimpressive in length and my putting’s decent, chipping is OK,” Obama told Feherty. “My sand game is terrible.”

'Optimistic' Phil playing for a place in Paris

By Randall MellFebruary 9, 2018, 11:46 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The Ryder Cup is eight months away, but it isn't so far from Phil Mickelson’s thoughts.

After a 6-under-par 65 at Monterey Peninsula got him into contention at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, Mickelson said he has been working to get himself back in the Ryder Cup points race.

“I have made it known that one of my goals is to get on the Ryder Cup team again and go to Paris, and I need to get off to a good start,” Mickelson said. “So, last week was a good kick start, and carrying the momentum over to a place here, that I love and where I have had some success, is a lot of fun.”

Mickelson tied for fifth last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He moved up to 21st in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with that finish. The top eight at the conclusion of the PGA Championship in Augusta automatically qualify for the team.

With his second-round 65 following his opening 69 at Spyglass Hill, Mickelson moved just three shots off the lead. He is looking to win this event for the fifth time and claim a 43rd PGA Tour title, his first since winning The Open almost five years ago.

He will play Saturday and Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

After opening the new wraparound season with a tie for third at the Safeway Open in the fall, Mickelson missed the cut in his first start this year, the CareerBuilder Challenge. He wasn’t much better tying for 45th at the Farmers Insurance Open in his next start, but he’s finding form now, teeing it up for a fourth consecutive week.

“I was expecting to play like this the first couple of weeks, so the first couple of weeks was a little disappointing,” Mickelson said. “But now the scores are starting to come out. I'm able to get out of the mechanics of it and just start playing the round and hitting shots. I'm very optimistic about this weekend, and I'm optimistic about the year.”

Mickelson’s iron play was strong Friday - he hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation - but he could have gone even lower given all the good birdie chances he gave himself.

“I love Monterey Peninsula,” he said. “The fairways are wide and they feel pretty easy to hit. I hit a number of fairways and was able to make a lot of birdies. It's fun to be in the mix. It's fun to go over to Pebble Beach now and play two rounds on the weekend, knowing that I have a chance and being in the thick of it.”

Watch: McIlroy 4-putts from inside 10 feet

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 9, 2018, 9:21 pm

The only reason Rory McIlroy wasn't guilty of a five-putt on Friday is because his first attempt was from off the green.

Playing Monterrey Peninsula Country Club in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy nearly drove the green at the 349-yard, par 4-fifth ... and then this happened:

Believe it or not, this is not the first time McIlroy has four-putted in competition. He also did it at the 2015 U.S. Open and had it happen in back-to-back rounds at the 2014 BMW Championship.

Per Golf Channel Research, this is actually the 10th time McIlroy has four-putted in 8,462 holes played on the PGA Tour.

At the BMW, McIlroy put his consecutive gaffes in this context: “It’s not my worst,” McIlroy said. “I’ve had five-putts before. It’s one of those things. At least I can laugh about it and move on.”

We can unofficially mark Friday down as another five-putt.

Amateur shoots +56 on Web.com sponsor exemption

By Will GrayFebruary 9, 2018, 9:20 pm

When it comes to finalizing the field for a professional tournament, unrestricted sponsor exemptions can come in all shapes and sizes.

Sometimes they go to celebrities, like Steph Curry on the Web.com Tour last year or Jake Owen on the same circuit later this year. Tony Romo announced this week that he'll accept a sponsor invite to a PGA Tour event next month in the Dominican Republic, a tournament that was on the Web.com slate in 2017.

On the other side of the spectrum sits Julio Bell.

Bell is an amateur and played in this week's Club Colombia Championship on a sponsor exemption. He trailed by 26 shots after an opening-round 93, and followed that with a 105 in the second round. All told, he made four total pars across 36 holes while shooting 56 over par.

Bell, 52, calls himself "The Machine" and is a resident of Bogota, where the event is being held. According to Golf Digest, Bell is a former boxer who only recently started playing golf.

Prior to the second round, he posted in Spanish on Instagram to seemingly defend his spot in the field.

"Four years of work in golf, there is still a long way to go," Bell wrote. "I ask a question. If you've been practicing a lifetime and you're so good, what have you done for yourself, or better yet, what have you done for others? If you have no answer, do not criticize."

Cut Line: 'Crosby' rises again; Romo a no-no?

By Rex HoggardFebruary 9, 2018, 8:08 pm

In this week’s edition, the stunning views and stars return to Pebble Beach, the USGA doubles down on distance and a sponsor exemption sparks a social media storm.

Made Cut

Return of the Crosby. Just six years ago, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am had the lowest strength of field (210) of any full-field West Coast PGA Tour event.

When this week’s rankings are released, the tournament formerly known as the Crosby will be among the year’s deepest fields, with five of the top 10 players in the world including Nos. 1, 2 and 3: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.

It’s telling that within the friendly arms race that exists among tournaments to produce quality fields, it was just a few subtle but meaningful changes that put the event back on the path to relevance.

In 2010, officials ditched the much criticized Poppy Hills layout for Monterey Peninsula Country Club, which is consistently voted among the circuit’s most popular stops. The event also contracted its field from 180 players to 156, alleviating much of the congestion and delays that had plagued the tournament.

Although neither change was ground breaking, they’ve made a world of difference.

Something to smile about. Last fall, Gary Woodland told Cut Line that 2017 was the “toughest year of my life,” a period that included the tragic loss of one of his wife’s unborn twins and ongoing health issues with his son, Jaxson, who was born 10 weeks premature in June.

At the time, his trip to East Lake for the Tour Championship was an impressive accomplishment considering everything he and his wife, Gabby, had been through.

Last Sunday Woodland took another step in the healing process, outlasting Chez Reavie to win his third Tour title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“It puts it in perspective. It was obviously a long year for us. I’m really happy; one, to be holding him and also to be where I’m at,” Woodland said.

Victory can never change what the Woodlands have gone through the last 12 months, but it was inspiring to see the family have something to smile about.

Tweet of the week: @MavMcNealy (Maverick McNealy) “Hey @McIlroyRory – can we wager a signed golf ball on our father-son match this week @attproam?”

The first-year professional is playing this week with his father, Scott, who is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and currently the executive chairman at Wayin; while McIlroy set out with his pater familias, Gerry. The challenge drew only silence from the Northern Irishman’s camp. McIlroy must have taken his Tour-mandated integrity training.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

A line in the fairway. Maybe this is all talk. Maybe this is just a chance for the USGA to clear the air. Maybe it will be business as usual for the next decade.

But that’s not the way it sounds.

At the USGA’s recent annual meeting, executive director Mike Davis appeared to double down on his ongoing chorus of concern over how far modern players hit the golf ball.

“We all love hitting the ball far, but distance is all relative,” Davis told Golf.com. “I remember watching Jack Nicklaus, when he really got a hold of one maybe it went 280. That was the long ball then, and the long ball now is a lot longer.”

Davis also made it clear this isn’t just a Tour problem, and that distance is an issue at every level. It’s all a much different tune than what golf’s rule makers were singing at this time last year when they released the annual driving distance report.

Among the highlights of that report, officials said the average launch conditions on Tour – clubhead speed, launch angle, ball, spin rates, etc. – have been “relatively stable since 2007.”

A year removed from that assessment, the buzz words have changed from “relatively stable” to “unsustainable.”

Sign of the times. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson announced this week he’d signed an endorsement contract with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). He also announced he’d be playing the Canadian Open and the Heritage.

RBC is the title sponsor of both the Canadian and South Carolina events. Unlike the European circuit, the PGA Tour doesn’t allow appearance fees, but RBC has created a workaround that everyone is comfortable with by signing players – like Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Jim Furyk – to endorsement deals with the understanding they will play the events sponsored by the company.

While the endorsement, and accompanying agreements, follow the letter of the Tour law, it’s beginning to feel like an appearance fee by another name.

Missed Cut

Crossover appeal. Nothing rattles the social media experts like a wild-card sponsor exemption, and news this week that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play the Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March drew plenty of opinions.

The first-year Tour event will be played in the Dominican Republic and opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Having Romo, who is playing this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to a zero handicap, in the field might be the only chance for the tournament to draw any interest.

Still, there were those who declared the move a gimmick and a blow to the event’s competitive integrity.

There were many of the same concerns last year when NBA all-star Stephen Curry played the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour. Although Curry missed the cut, he posted respectable rounds of 74-74.

Tournaments regularly use sponsor exemptions to increase an event’s exposure, and giving Romo a spot in the field, however unpopular it might be in some circles, has already accomplished that.

