The PGA Tour heads south of the border for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Here's the key info for this week's event.
Golf course: The El Camaleon Golf Club opened in 2006 and was designed by Greg Norman. It will play as a par 71 at 7,039 yards.
Purse: $7.1 million.
TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream, Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m..
Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Sam Saunders, Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
Notable tee times (all times Eastern):
Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley - Rd. 1, No. 10, 7:30 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 12 p.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, Patrick Reed - Rd. 1, No. 10, 7:40 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 12:10 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson - Rd. 1, No. 1, 12 p.m. and Rd. 2, No. 10, 7:30 a.m.
Pat Perez, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell - Rd. 1, No. 1, 12:10 p.m. and Rd. 2, No. 10, 7:40 a.m.
Key stats:
• Defending champion: Pat Perez (won by two shots over Gary Woodland)
• Rickie Fowler was the only player in top 20 in strokes-gained putting and strokes-gained tee to green last season
• Fowler was 68.7 percent in sand saves last season; best season total by anyone since 2001
• He also had career highs in earnings, scoring average and birdie average last season
• Patrick Reed has recorded top-20 finishes in five of previous seven PGA Tour starts
• Reed was seventh in strokes-gained putting last season (best ranking of his career)
• Perez was 18th in world ranking this week (best position of career)
• Jason Bohn has a 67.85 career scoring average in this event (best all time with a minimum of 10 rounds)
• 11th edition of this event; no player has won it more than once in career
Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit