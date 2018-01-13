Getty Images

Parel leads Short, Durant at Diamond Resorts

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 13, 2018, 11:03 pm

Scott Parel added 27 points Saturday to his total 61 to lead the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando by one over Wes Short Jr. and Joe Durant.

Parel is a former PGA Tour Champions Monday qualifier who earned co-medalist honors at the tour's Q-School in 2016. In his first full season on the senior circuit last year, he racked up six top-10 finishes - including a tie for second at the Regions Traditions - and finished 21st in the Charles Schwab Cup points race.

Parel has made 11 of his 14 birdies through two rounds on Tranquilo Golf Club's back nine to take the 18- and 36-hole leads in the modified stableford event.

Brooke Henderson is the highest-ranked female on the leaderboard, tied for seventh with 55 points.

In the celebrity portion of the event, defending champion and tennis pro Mardy Fish leads by six points over former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder.

Article Tags: Scott Parel, Brooke Henderson, 2018 Diamond Resorts Invitational, Mardy Fish

Trending

Getty Images

At the Sony, trouble in paradise

By Rex HoggardJanuary 14, 2018, 5:20 am

HONOLULU – The sun peeked over Diamond Head just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, ushering in a textbook morning in paradise.

A light “trade” breeze swayed palm trees, families made their way to the beach and tourists milled around Waikiki in search of somewhere to eat breakfast. It was the kind of morning that draws people from all over the world to Hawaii.

The first signs that something wasn’t right came just after 8 a.m. Matt Every sat at a street-side café in Waikiki when pedestrians began running by in search of shelter.

“There’s a missile coming,” someone yelled.

The message was sent at 8:07 a.m., via text from the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency: “BALLISTIC MISSLE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Charles Howell III was at breakfast at The Kahala Hotel adjacent to Waialae Country Club when his phone began to warble.

“I texted a friend of mine who is in the Navy [at Pearl Harbor] and they were scrambling as well,” Howell said. “Part of me wanted to go to the beach and have a mai tai, part of me didn’t know what to do.”

The Kahala, which is a popular place for players to stay for this week’s Sony Open, announced the alert across the property and advised guests to go to the basement. Ben Martin was hesitant at first until he began to scroll through his Twitter feed and realized the threat could be real.

“I went to the basement. There were a lot of players down there,” Martin said. “Everybody was freaking out.”

Chez Reavie is staying in a hotel in Waikiki, where the alarm caused widespread concern among the throngs of tourists.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“I was like holy s---,” Reavie said. “I looked outside and saw everybody running. I just stayed in my room.”

It was a common theme on the most surreal of Saturdays as confusion and concern reigned. There’s no chapter in the PGA Tour player manual about inbound missile threats.

Jordan Spieth called his parents back home in Texas to ask for updates and actually received the all clear from his brother when his cell service went down.

At 8:45 a.m., 38 minutes after the original warning was issued a correction was finally sent out advising that there was no missile.

The alert never impacted play at Waialae with the first tee times scheduled for 11:05 a.m., but many in the field were shaken by the experience as they prepared for the third round.

Tony Finau was in his hotel with his wife and kids when he received the alert and admitted it was a difficult position, torn between wanting to be with his family during a time of crisis and having them in harm’s way.

“It was a blessed day,” said Finau, whose round was highlighted by a hole-in-one at No. 17. “It puts things in perspective with what could happen. Golf was the last thing on people’s minds.”

No one, however, endured the emotional rollercoaster as much as Blayne Barber. He’d gone to dinner on Friday with his caddie, Cory Gilmer, and brother, Shayne, and had just returned to his room when he received a call that Gilmer had fallen and hit his head.

“He's in the neurological ICU, a lot of bleeding and swelling in his brain,” Barber said. “I slept about three hours. That was about the hardest day of golf I've ever played, between that and the texts this morning.”

Barber received the text alert as he was walking into the hospital to see Gilmer. He played Round 3, because that’s what Gilmer would have wanted, and he struggled, posting a 2-over 72. But none of that really mattered.

“I've been gone from my kids and my wife for 10 days, and between that happening to Cory and then just the emotions of facing your own mortality in that moment, it's just been a heavy day for sure,” said Barber as he fought back tears. “It's been a good day. It's good to face those things sometimes.”

And there was golf on Saturday. Some impressive golf, actually.

Tom Hoge went around Waialae in 64 shots to unseat Brian Harman, the most consistent player on the Tour this season with four top-10 finishes in four starts, atop the leaderboard; as did Patton Kizzire, who is tied with Harman at 15 under and a stroke off the lead.

Harman will go into a Tour Sunday in contention for the second consecutive week, having lost to a dominant Dustin Johnson to start the year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions; while Hoge, who was bogey-free on Saturday and finished his day with back-to-back birdies, will sleep on his first 54-hole lead on Tour.

That’s if he’s able to sleep at all after one of the most surreal days in recent memory.

Spieth, who endured another non-Spieth-like putting round (31 putts), spent the day reminding his caddie, “at least we’re alive, which isn’t really funny.”

No, it wasn’t funny, but it was eye opening.

It’s rare when the outside world invades the polished confines of golf, but on Saturday those realities came in from all directions and were impossible to ignore or forget.

“I kept thinking to myself, this can’t be real,” Howell said of the text alert. “But then I kept thinking maybe it’s sign of the world we live in. It could be real.”

Thankfully, it wasn’t real, but for 38 tense minutes it certainly felt real enough.

Article Tags: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

Trending

Getty Images

Meet Tom Hoge, your 54-hole Sony Open leader

By Rex HoggardJanuary 14, 2018, 4:59 am

HONOLULU – Tom Hoge closed his round on Saturday at the Sony Open with back-to-back birdies to move atop the leaderboard and likely send some fans scrambling to Google to find who he is.

In three seasons on the PGA Tour, Hoge has never advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs, never finished inside the top three at an event, and never held a 54-hole lead - all of which will make Sunday’s final round at Waialae Country Club new territory.

That’s not to say Hoge, who carded a bogey-free 64 on Day 3 following opening rounds of 65, lacks any experience with pressure. In fact, if he needs to draw from past pressure-filled experiences, he could think back to the Web.com Tour Championship in October, when he rallied on the final day to regain his Tour card with a closing 65.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“I started the day somewhere around 30th [on the points list]. I was like 1 over through seven holes or something. I was looking like it was going to be back to the Web.com Tour,” he recalled. “I finally pulled off a few good shots to get things going. I got to the last hole, and I saw that I was probably out if I missed the putt, and I got a 15-footer and made it [for birdie].”

He could also pull from perhaps his most high-profile moment, when he shared the 36-hole lead with Tiger Woods at the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

“I started the week 130th in the FedExCup [points],” said Hoge, who tied for 38th that year in Greensboro, N.C. “I needed to have a good day, and I didn't play as well as I needed to on the weekend. It's all perspective in professional golf. To go through that environment and to play in that makes it easier for the next time.”

On Sunday he’ll have a chance to see exactly how much he learned from those experiences.

Article Tags: Tom Hoge, 2018 Sony Open

Trending

Getty Images

Barber's caddie in ICU after fall, head hit

By Rex HoggardJanuary 14, 2018, 3:55 am

HONOLULU – Blayne Barber’s caddie, Cory Gilmer, is in critical condition in a neurological intensive care unit at a local hospital after falling on Friday and hitting his head.

Barber said after his third round at the Sony Open that he’d been at dinner with Gilmer on Friday and that his caddie met some friends afterwards at another restaurant when he fell.

“He hit the floor. He was just standing up and fell and hit his head on the floor pretty hard evidently,” said Barber, who struggled to a third-round 72.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

Gilmer was nonresponsive when Barber teed off on Saturday, and he was waiting for an update on his condition. Doctors told Barber that they are not currently considering surgery and officials were trying to control the swelling and the bleeding in Gilmer’s brain.

“I slept about three hours. That was about the hardest day of golf I've ever played,” Barber said.

Barber’s brother, Shayne, replaced Gilmer for Saturday’s third round. Barber said he considered withdrawing from the event, but decided he should play.

“With him being completely unresponsive right now, there wasn't much I could do,” Barber said. “I felt like it may just get my mind off of stuff, and it didn't really. I just spent the last 4 1/2 hours kind of whacking it around and thinking about a lot of things.”

Article Tags: Blayne Barber, Cory Gilmer, 2018 Sony Open

Trending

Getty Images

Inbound missile alert mistakenly sent out in Hawaii

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 9:06 pm

HONOLULU – Players readying for the third round of the Sony Open awoke to a concerning message early Saturday when an emergency alert was sent across the island warning of an inbound ballistic missile.

The message, which was sent at 8:07 a.m. local time and broadcast via text message, read, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

At 8:20 a.m., the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted, “NO missile threat to Hawaii,” but a cell phone correction was not issued until 8:45 a.m., 38 minutes after the original cell phone warning.

The alert was received by many players, including William McGirt, who fled to the lower floors of his hotel with his family to seek shelter.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

Matt Every, who didn’t receive the text alert, was having breakfast in Waikiki when he saw people running by the restaurant looking for shelter.

“I was watching television and never got the alert and [caddie James Edmondson] called and asked, ‘What are you doing?'” Ryan Palmer said before his round on Saturday. “I had no idea. I sat on my balcony watching until about 9 [a.m.]. There were no sirens, no alarms.”

The mistake also sent plenty of Tour players to Twitter, where they expressed a mix of horror, humor, and outright confusion.

According to a statement from the PGA Tour, the circuit confirmed the alarm was a mistake and informed players and staff on site at the Sony Open “less than four minutes from the initial call from Tour staff in Hawaii.”

Play at Waialae Country Club was not impacted by the incident, with the first tee time schedule for 11:05 a.m.

Hawaiian emergency management officials said the original message was mistakenly sent out. According to the Associated Press, an emergency management official pushed “the wrong button” during testing at a shift change at agency’s headquarters.

"We made a mistake," HI-EMA administator Vern Miyagi told the AP.

Article Tags: 2018 Sony Open

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.