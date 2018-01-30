Getty Images

Pettersen on Trump: 'He cheats like hell'

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 30, 2018, 1:55 pm

Updated at 3:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has played with several prominent professional golfers since becoming President of the United States, and all have been complimentary of his game.

But leave it to Suzann Pettersen to offer a more frank take.

“He cheats like hell,” Pettersen is quoted as saying in Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. “So I don’t know how he is in business. They say if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.

"I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there."

Pettersen on Tuesday afternoon sent a tweet calling the article "#fakenews" and took to Facebook to offer her sentiments.

Pettersen has known the president for more than a decade – "I don’t know anyone who digs himself more than he does," she said, according to the paper – and she told the outlet that the two have kept in touch since Trump’s election. But while they are friendly, Pettersen was clear that she doesn’t always agree with his politics.

"I'm not a supporter of what he says or stands for," she said. "I thought it was very strange during the presidential campaign that he wasn't smarter about how he communicated."

Photos: President Trump with professional golfers

Pettersen was one of several pros to send a social media congratulations to Trump following his election. She said that he appears to be the same person now as he was when they were regular playing partners: “He has not changed five millimeters since becoming president.”

But as for that purported 3 handicap?

"He always says he is the world's best putter. But in all the times I've played him, he's never come close to breaking 80," she is quoted as saying.

"But what's strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship some place. I just laugh."

Suzann Pettersen, Donald Trump

Getty Images

Spieth favored ahead of Matsuyama to win WMPO

By Will GrayJanuary 30, 2018, 9:16 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - There are plenty of big names in the field this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas the man they're all trying to catch is Jordan Spieth.

Spieth is listed as an 8/1 favorite to win this week according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, followed closely by two-time defending champ Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama is looking to become the first three-time winner at the same PGA Tour event since 2011, while Spieth's record on the Stadium Course includes a T-7 finish in 2015 and a T-9 finish last year.

Here's a look at some of the betting odds this week at TPC Scottsdale, where 132 players will vie for the trophy beginning Thursday:

8/1: Jordan Spieth

9/1: Hideki Matsuyama

10/1: Jon Rahm

12/1: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

25/1: Marc Leishman

30/1: Tony Finau, Daniel Berger

40/1: Alex Noren, J.B. Holmes, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Gary Woodland

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Harris English, Byeong-Hun An

60/1: Keegan Bradley, Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith, Ryan Moore, Shane Lowry, Scott Piercy, Kyle Stanley, Chez Reavie, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun, Adam Hadwin

80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Bubba Watson, Ollie Schniederjans, Xander Schauffele, Beau Hossler, Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley

100/1: Chesson Hadley, Peter Uihlein, Luke List, Brandon Harkins, Jason Kokrak, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Julian Suri, Si Woo Kim, Bill Haas, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

Jordan Spieth, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Getty Images

Spieth, Thomas grouped together at Phoenix Open

By Will GrayJanuary 30, 2018, 8:34 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - When the Waste Management Phoenix Open gets underway Thursday, there will be more than one familiar grouping featuring some of the game's biggest stars. Here's a look at a few marquee, early-round groupings to keep an eye on at TPC Scottsdale (all times ET):

9:47 a.m. Thursday, 2:02 p.m. Friday: Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama

This trio showcases some creativity from tournament officials, as it pits the two-time defending champ alongside the two men he has ousted in playoffs each of the last two years. Matsuyama is looking to become the first player to win the same PGA Tour event three times in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11, while Fowler hopes to bounce back from a missed cut at Torrey Pines and Simpson looks for his sixth straight top-15 at this event.

9:56 a.m. Thursday, 2:11 p.m. Friday: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele

This is the first of two featured groups that includes a friendly duo, as Rahm and Mickelson have plenty of ties. In addition to sharing a management group, Rahm's former coach and one-time agent happens to be Tim Mickelson, who now loops full-time for his brother. Expect plenty of raucous support for two former standouts at nearby Arizona State, especially Mickelson as he makes his 29th tournament appearance.

2:02 p.m. Thursday, 9:47 a.m. Friday: Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar, Charley Hoffman

Watson has come close to winning this event, finishing second in both 2014 and 2015, but he now returns in search of a spark and outside the top 100 in the latest world rankings. He'll play the first two rounds alongside Kuchar, who is making his first Tour start of the new year after a T-32 finish in Abu Dhabi, and Hoffman, a runner-up in 2009 who is making his 12th straight start in this event.

2:11 p.m. Thursday, 9:56 a.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patton Kizzire

Spieth and Thomas, together again. This is the fifth time in the last six official Tour events in which both men teed it up that they've started the week in the same group: they played the first two rounds together at each of the four playoff events, plus the first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Joining the two familiar combatants will be Kizzire, the only two-time winner on Tour this season.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Getty Images

Pettersen: Me calling Trump a cheater is #fakenews

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 30, 2018, 7:50 pm

Suzann Pettersen responded to a story in a Norweigian newspaper, which quoted her as saying President Donald Trump cheated at golf, as "#fakenews".

The article, which was sourced by several U.S. outlets, quoted Pettersen as saying, “He cheats like hell. ... So I don’t know how he is in business. They say if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.

"I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there."

Pettersen initially sent out a tweet denouncing the article: "Sometimes you do interviews and media will twist whatever word/ saying to make a headline! It’s shocking to see... this is what I would call #fakenews. Why would I call someone a cheat.... never!"

She deleted that tweet and then posted longer sentiments on Facebook:

Over the last few days, the media has quoted me that I said President Trump "cheats in golf." Not true at all and this has been taken WAY out of context from a long interview I did last week with a Norwegian media outlet. With a big smile on my face what I said was that he most likely paid his caddy well because every time he found his ball it was in the fairway. The way this has been requoted by many other media outlets is NOT correct and not a fair account of the original interview. I surely hope journalists that requote things like this in the future will read the full story and not just read headlines. Things always seem to come out the wrong way and what’s sad is that this was a very positive interview. To me it seems like the media enjoys twisting things for their readers and viewers. Another lesson learned. I’m sorry for Mr. Trump who I have known many years, who loves the game, and who I consider a friend!

In an email to Golf.com, the reporter for the original article, Robert Simso, wrote: "We of course stand by all the quotes in the story. I always use a tape recorder in interviews, and this time was no exception."

Donald Trump, Suzann Pettersen

Getty Images

The Social: X-treme Tour makeover

By Jason CrookJanuary 30, 2018, 7:00 pm

Slow play on the PGA Tour once again rears its ugly head, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky sweat out the possibility of losing the world No. 1 ranking, LPGAers enjoy their time on and off the course at their season-opener, and a golf version of the XFL? Hey, never say never.

All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

We begin where we always do, by congratulating the weekly PGA Tour winner and wishing only good things for him going forward this year discussing whatever controversy engulfed the golf world this week on the game’s biggest stage. For something new and exciting, the hot topic at the Farmers Insurance Open became slow play, when a near six-hour final round came to a screeching halt in the middle of the 18th fairway as J.B. Holmes took more than four minutes to decide on a club with the co-leader of the tournament waiting on him.

Holmes stood by his decision after the round, saying he "was still trying to win," but there weren't many standing out there on that ledge with him.

On a Tour where players generally try to give each other the benefit of the doubt, several prominent names took to Twitter to voice their frustration with Holmes and the entire process in general:

No matter what you think about the slow-play issue, it's probably a good general rule of thumb to not alienate everyone you work with, no matter your profession.

Just a thought.

Up until the final round at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm was threatening to win the Farmers Insurance Open and take over the No. 1 ranking from Dustin Johnson in the process, not that DJ would’ve minded … or even noticed.

Johnson and fiancée Paulina spent the week in Aspen, Colorado, with friends and family enjoying the slopes and taking really, really, really, ridiculously good looking photos of themselves – a standard we’ve come to expect from any Johnson-Gretzky vacation.

Another successful aspen trip with the best crew

A post shared by Jeremy Cohen (@jeremyc0hen) on

Say what you will about DJ’s ability to overpower courses or other players, but this is the part of his game that doesn’t get enough credit.

It’s easy to make jokes, but not everyone is wired to just shut their brain off and go on vacation when meaningful golf is being played. Johnson is far and away the Tour’s best at this and go figure, the world rankings still reflect that.

The LPGA saw the PGA Tour’s season-opener in Hawaii and raised them a trip to the Bahamas.

While you could debate which vacation spot is better, the LPGA ladies didn’t seem to have any complaints about their time spent in the tropical paradise last week at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic.

Brittany Lincicome had the best week, we're assuming, because you know, she won the tournament.

But from a quick look around social media, it appears all the losers had a decent time, too.

Back in paradise @puresilkbahamaslpga

A post shared by Cheyenne Woods (@cheyenne_woods) on

Not a bad place for a selfie #puresilkbahamas #lpga

A post shared by Amelia Lewis (@amelialewislpga) on

In conclusion, the beginning of the season on the PGA and LPGA tours looks pretty amazing. Rest of the season appears to be OK, too.

If you're not working a solid 9-5 job, you should definitely look into it.

This guy is the real MVP.

Sneaks onto the court during an NBA game during warmups, does some light stretching and even gets a shot up before anyone notices he's not actually a player on the team.

As for that security guard. Boo this man!

Phil Mickelson has a penchant for dad jokes, which makes sense, considering he’s 47 years old and has been a dad for 18 years.

But he took it to another level last week at Torrey Pines after hitting a fan with a wayward drive.

Obviously the fan knew a signed glove was coming hisr way (that’s kind of Phil’s thing), but this one came with a little something extra.

Yes, you're reading that right. He signed it - "Next time, duck!"

If we're being totally honest ... not terrible advice.

And if this is any indication of how the twilight of Mickelson's career is going to go down, let's all hope he plays until he's got grandpa jokes.

With Torrey Pines in the books, it's suddenly Waste Management Phoenix Open week ... AKA the biggest party of the year on the PGA Tour.

That visual of the par-3 16th hole on the Stadium Course filled with crazy fans is enough to scare some Tour pros, but not Bubba Watson, who was there over the weekend getting some early practice in.

With the help of his adorably loud son Caleb, of course.

If Bubba wins this week, here's to hoping he gets a giant, "you're welcome!" from his son.

He deserves the credit.

Despite flaming out on the first go-around, an XFL reboot was announced by WWE owner Vince McMahon last week in an attempt to give football fans an alternative option to the NFL by 2020.

Whether it will work or not remains to be seen, but it did get one Tour pro asking the question on Twitter ... "When will there be an XFL for golf?"

John Peterson laid out a few initial rules (which would certainly solve a few problems we saw just last week) - mid-round fights, no practice swings, have to play in under 2 hours, no tees, carry bags and swimsuits.

But that just got the ball rolling.

Plenty of others on social media chimed in with their ideas for the new XTour, which Peterson was all for:

Sure it'll never happen, because players - and fans - still get bent out of shape over when exactly a fan can yell, "Get in the hole!"

It sure is fun to think about though. And it goes without saying, but you know you'd watch.

The Social, 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, JB Holmes, Luke Donald, Grill Room, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson

