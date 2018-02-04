Getty Images

Phil survives 'uncomfortable,' 'terrific' swarm on 10

By Will GrayFebruary 4, 2018, 12:36 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Phil Mickelson always gets plenty of crowd support from the galleries at TPC Scottsdale, and this week is no exception. But the fans may have gotten a little too close when Mickelson drifted off-target during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Mickelson pushed his drive on the par-4 10th hole, and his second shot rocketed into the crowds that line the right side of the green. No. 10 borders the famous 16th hole on the Stadium Course, making its green among the biggest bottlenecks for foot traffic on a day when a tournament-record 216,818 fans showed up.

Mickelson dropped and ultimately holed an 11-footer for par, a save that helped keep his round afloat. He ended up with a 5-under 66 that moved him within two shots of Rickie Fowler. After his round, he reflected on what was a harrowing few minutes.

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“That was a unique situation,” Mickelson said. “Because the people were great, the police officers and the Thunderbirds did a great job, but that was one of the most uncomfortable moments that I can remember, with that many people and being swarmed like that. But I thought everybody was terrific, so it turned out just fine.”

Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele played up on the hole while Mickelson sorted out his third shot, and even the Spaniard admitted that tensions were somewhat heightened with so many people on top of the hole.

“I think even Phil himself can tell you on No. 10, it got a little nerve-wracking,” said Rahm, who trails Fowler by a shot. “People got a little closer, were more aggressive, and we were having some feelings that are not supposed to be had on the golf course. Besides that, it was an absolute joy to be out here.”

Article Tags: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

Getty Images

Fowler the frontrunner at 'anyone's tournament'

By Will GrayFebruary 4, 2018, 2:00 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The list of variables facing Rickie Fowler Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open stretches almost as long as the lines to enter the bleachers on the 16th hole.

There will be crowds. Loud, boisterous, vocal crowds looking to share their views on a variety of topics at every turn.

There will be a jam-packed, star-studded leaderboard, one that includes perhaps the hottest player in the game in Jon Rahm and the emotional fan favorite in Phil Mickelson, eager to end a victory drought on home turf.

And there will be the TPC Scottsdale skeletons still hanging in Fowler’s closet, lingering from a pair of painful runner-up finishes when he thought the tournament might be his.

Oh, and there’s the fact that Fowler has struggled to close out 54-hole leads and now must do so at an event where seven of the last eight champs have come from behind to win. Other than that, it should be a piece of cake.

It’s a tall task, sure, but Fowler is not shying away from the challenge as he looks to convert a one-shot advantage over three players into his first victory in nearly a year.

“It’s anyone’s tournament tomorrow,” Fowler said. “Yeah, I have a one-shot lead, but this tournament is not going to be given to anyone.”

Fowler is keenly aware of that last part given his history on the Stadium Course. His decision to lay up from 230 yards on the par-5 15th during the final round in 2010 – when he lost by a shot to Hunter Mahan  was criticized for months after he left the Arizona desert.

And Fowler took plenty of heat when he coughed up a two-shot lead with two holes to go back in 2016, ultimately losing in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama and exiting the course in tears.

Halfway through the third round, it seemed like Fowler was in the process of writing another chapter in his history of near-misses here. While the other leaders put up birdies seemingly with ease, Fowler appeared out of sorts while playing his first seven holes in 1 over. But he turned the tide over the back nine, closing with three straight birdies to edge past Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Chez Reavie.

Amid a crowded leaderboard, Fowler now has another chance to re-write the script on a course where he has often played well, but not well enough.

“It would just be kind of a long time coming in a way,” Fowler said. “I know we can win here. We have obviously been in the position to do it. I love playing the golf course, I know I can play it well, so it’s just a matter of time. It would just be nice if it was sooner rather than later.”

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Of course, Fowler isn’t the only one entering the final round with title aspirations. Rahm is in search of his second win in three weeks and will have plenty of support from a pro-Arizona State crowd. A slightly more unheralded Sun Devil, Reavie, will round out the day’s final threesome.

DeChambeau entered the third round with a share of the lead, and he briefly moved one shot clear after a birdie on No. 16. While he’s making his first appearance at this event, he doesn’t need a primer on how the final round will play out.

“You’ve got to go for flags,” DeChambeau said. “I mean, that’s the bottom line. You’ve got to do it. Everybody’s looking to win out here.”

Then of course there’s Mickelson, two shots adrift and holding down sole possession of the sentimental storyline. Already a three-time champ at this event, he nearly brought the crowd to its knees with his approach to the final green that led to a kick-in birdie.

He’s had several chances to win since last lifting a trophy at The Open in 2013, but perhaps there would be no more fitting venue for his drought to end than Scottsdale.

“This would be the place to do it, because I really do feel the energy of the crowd and the support coming down the stretch,” Mickelson said. “Those last five, six holes, I seem to play some of my best golf, hit some of my best shots in that environment with the people here, the way they have been so supportive.”

But he, like the rest of the field, will start the day looking up at Fowler, who watched his title aspirations nearly unravel on the front nine Saturday but quickly steadied the ship. It certainly won’t be easy to win, and it will likely take a fourth straight low number on a course that has already proven this week that it can bite back against even the world’s best.

But Fowler is facing the challenge head-on, eager to once again enter the loudest arena on the PGA Tour with a chance to claim a trophy he believes should have already been on his mantle.

“Really the tournament is the last six, seven holes,” Fowler said. “Once you get to 13, then it’s a sprint to the finish in a way, with how much scoring opportunities there are. So really tomorrow just stay patient, get off to a little bit better start and have some fun with it.”

Article Tags: Rickie Fowler, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie, Jon Rahm, Bryson Dechambeau

Getty Images

Tour pros picking Pats over Eagles at WMPO

By Will GrayFebruary 4, 2018, 1:55 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The New England Patriots are on the cusp of another Super Bowl title – at least, that’s the sentiment among PGA Tour pros at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

An informal survey of several players following the third round at TPC Scottsdale showed an overwhelming support for the Patriots to win Super Bowl LII on Sunday, when they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are listed as 4 1/2-point favorites according to Las Vegas odddsmakers, and most players surveyed believed that the Pats will not only win but also cover the spread.

“[Tom] Brady and [Bill] Belichick, they’re just so good at making adjustments,” said Patrick Reed, who expects a 24-21 New England victory. “They get in there at halftime, even when they’re down, and they just know how to gameplan. And then once it gets to the fourth quarter, Brady usually does his thing.”

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Reed was among the sizeable majority of players who, when asked to predict a final score, went under the posted betting total of 48 combined points.

Of course, the votes for the Patriots were not unanimous. A select few among the players surveyed picked the Eagles to win in an upset, including Bryson DeChambeau who admitted that he’s pulling for Philadelphia because of his friendship with their backup quarterback, Nate Sudfeld.

But those sentiments were far outweighed by those who believe Brady and Belichick are a day away from ring No. 6.

“No way you can bet against the Patriots,” said one pro. “It’s just going to depend on how much the refs let them score.”

Article Tags: Super Bowl LII, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patrick Reed

(Courtesy of USGA on Twitter) Getty Images

Newell succeeds Murphy as USGA president

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 4, 2018, 1:15 am

Mark Newell has been named the 65th president of the USGA. The announcement was made Saturday during the association’s Annual Meeting.

Newell, who was elected to a one-year term, will be in charge of the 15-person Executive Committee.

The chairman of the Rules of Golf Committee since 2013, Newell was a key figure in the rules modernization that was unveiled last year. He also helped develop the World Handicap System that will debut in 2020.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the game of golf as USGA president, and to champion our staff’s work to lead, grow and sustain our sport,” Newell said in a release. “We are at an exciting time in golf’s evolution, and our collective focus on ensuring its future has never been stronger.”

Also announced Saturday were the newest members of the Executive Committee: Nick Price, Kendra Graham, Sharon Ritchey and Paul G. Brown.

Pam Murray was appointed as chairman of the USGA Women’s Committee, while Courtney Myhrum will serve as vice chairman for 2018. 

Newell succeeds Diana Murphy, who became just the second woman in the association’s history to serve as president. 

Article Tags: Mark Newell, Diana Murphy, USGA

Getty Images

WMPO sets new attendance record with 216,818 fans

By Will GrayFebruary 4, 2018, 1:07 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The self-proclaimed “Greenest Show on Grass” set a new attendance record Saturday at TPC Scottsdale.

The crowds were at a fever pitch hours before a shot was even fired during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Once everyone was inside the gates, tournament officials estimated that 216,818 fans flocked to the Stadium Course. It set a new single-day attendance record for the tournament, surpassing the 204,904 who attended the third round last year.

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“At times it’s so loud that it’s almost easier to focus versus trying to hush the whole crowd and [having] a couple people yell here and there,” said Xander Schauffele, who enters the final round two shots behind Rickie Fowler. “But when everyone’s yelling, you can’t really hear anything."

The week-long attendance record of 655,434 set in 2017 will be demolished during the final round. There have already been an estimated 654,906 fans through the gates, including a Tuesday record of 41,125 and a Friday record of 191,400.

While the crowds are expected to thin somewhat Sunday, the tournament has had at least 50,000 fans on the final day every year since 2011.

Article Tags: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale

