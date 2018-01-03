Getty Images

Pregnant Piller in, injured Creamer out of Diamond Resorts

By Randall MellJanuary 3, 2018, 5:52 pm

Gerina Piller is in, Paula Creamer is out.

Piller announced on Wednesday that she has committed to play in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, Jan. 12-14 at Four Seasons Resort Orlando. Piller is pregnant. Piller and her husband, PGA Tour pro Martin Piller, are expecting their first child on May 3, with this event her only planned tournament start this year.

Creamer announced Wednesday that she is withdrawing from the Diamond Resorts event to give her surgically repaired wrist more time to heal.

“My first event in 2018 is unknown at this time,” Creamer wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I am so excited to get back on the course and am looking forward to competing pain free for the first time in several years.”

Creamer underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament and tendon damage in her left wrist on Oct. 20.

Piller, 32, says she plans to return to the LPGA after her child’s birth but isn’t sure exactly when that will be.

“I'm feeling good and I want to stay sharp, so I’m looking forward to teeing it up against the men, both pros and celebrities,” Piller said in a release. “The unique format of the Diamond Resorts Invitational makes it special, and it’s important that the LPGA is a key component.”

The Diamond Resorts Invitational will be played at Tranquilo Golf Club and feature 28 PGA Tour Champions players, four LPGA pros and celebrity players in a modified Stableford scoring format. The LPGA and Champions Tour pros will compete for a $750,000 purse with celebrities competing for $500,000. LPGA pros Brittany Lincicome, Brooke Henderson and Brittany Lang will join Piller in the field.

The Florida Hospital for Children is the main charity beneficiary.

Award-Winning Journalists Jaime Diaz & Tim Rosaforte Exclusively Joining Golf Channel in 2018

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJanuary 3, 2018, 5:40 pm

Diaz to Provide Editorial Coverage and Contribute Regularly to Network’s News Programming, Including Golf Central Live From Platform

Veteran Golf Channel Insider Tim Rosaforte to Expand Role with the Network to Offer Editorial Coverage Exclusively for Golf Channel Digital

Golf Channel announced today that award-winning journalist Jaime Diaz has joined the network’s editorial staff. One of the most-respected voices in the game stemming from his more than 30 years of experience covering the golf industry, most recently as editor-in-chief of Golf World and senior writer at Golf Digest, Diaz will contribute to the network on several fronts, offering his editorial coverage across Golf Channel Digital platforms, in addition to making regular appearances on Morning Driveand Golf Central. Diaz also will contribute to Golf Channel’s Golf Central Live From programming on-site from golf’s biggest events.

The network also announced that veteran journalist Tim Rosaforte will increase his role with the company. An award-winning senior writer who regularly broke news for Golf Digest and Golf World, Rosaforte has contributed to Golf Channel as an Insider since joining the network in 2007, reporting on the game’s top professional tours and its players. With the announcement, Rosaforte will continue his television duties, but will add exclusive reporting for Golf Channel’s digital editorial coverage, including a weekly notes column and long-form features.

“We’re eager for Jaime to join our team and contribute to our network’s coverage of the game across multiple platforms,” said Geoff Russell, senior vice president and executive editor of Golf Channel. “Jaime is one of the most-accomplished writers in our industry. Between his decades of experience coupled with Tim now contributing his editorial coverage in addition to his on-air efforts, we’ve strengthened our ability to deliver the most quality coverage to golf fans who share our deep passion for the sport.”

“After many years of having the privilege of covering golf in print, I feel extremely fortunate to be joining the Golf Channel team,” Diaz said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to tell stories and offer ideas about the greatest game in such a dynamic medium.”

“I’ve worked with Jaime at Sports Illustrated and Golf World / Golf Digest since the mid-90s, so it’s good to keep the band together on all Golf Channel platforms,” said Rosaforte. “I consider him the best golf writer of my time and look forward to teaming up once again in this new era of golf journalism.”

Diaz most recently served as the editor-in-chief of Golf World, and as a senior writer for Golf Digest. A nine-time Golf Writers Association of America Award winner, Diaz’ long list of career accolades includes being honored as the recipient of the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism in 2012 and being recognized by Jack Nicklaus as the recipient of the Memorial Golf Journalism Award in 2014. The San Francisco native and former golf writer for the New York Times and Sports Illustrated also has authored or co-authored several books.

Since 1980, Rosaforte has covered more than 140 majors and 16 Ryder Cups. He has been honored with more than 40 writing awards, including a 1st place recognition in all four Golf Writers Association of America annual awards categories. Along with Diaz, Rosaforte is a recipient of both the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, along with the Lincoln Werden Journalism Award. A contributor to NBC Sports’ golf coverage since the 2004 Ryder Cup, Rosaforte first appeared on Golf Channel in the mid-90s while with Sports Illustrated. He also formerly hosted PGA TOUR Sunday on USA Network from 2003-’06, and is the author of three books.

Notes: Players warned of dangers of gambling

By Doug FergusonJanuary 3, 2018, 3:16 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – For most players at Kapalua, preparations for the new year included an online tutorial on the dangers of gambling in golf.

It's part of the new ''Integrity Program'' that took effect Monday.

The PGA Tour previously had a policy that banned players from betting at tour events. The new program, which comes with a mandatory tutorial, covers all six tours under the PGA Tour umbrella.

The Tour said it was not responding to an incident but rather took notice of the growing popularity of gaming on golf around the world. It hired Genius Sports to help with the program and illustrate some of the far-reaching effects of big-time gaming. Along with a general concern of a person influencing the outcome, the tour wants players to be aware of inside information that would be distributed for purposes of gambling.

The tour also has had security paying attention to fans in the gallery on the phone distributing real-time information.

ALL OVER THE WORLD: European Tour chief Keith Pelley believes the eight-tournament Rolex Series was a ''monumental step'' in his goal to make the tour a viable alternative. One indicator was that Europe had nine weeks when its tournament offered more world ranking points than the PGA Tour, the most since 2013.

Europe also made a tiny dent – or didn't lose any ground – in the PGA Tour's substantial gap when it comes to strength of field.

The average PGA Tour event in 2017 offered 56.27 points to the winner, compared with 41.17 points for European Tour events. That's a difference of 15.1 points per event, compared with a difference of 15.4 points a year ago.

However, throw out the four majors and the four World Golf Championships, and regular PGA Tour events offered an average of 49.43 points. That's more than all but four regular European Tour events – Abu Dhabi, the BMW PGA Championship (which is guaranteed 64 points as a flagship event), the Scottish Open and DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Without the majors and WGCs, Europe offered an average of 31.68 points to the winner. Only four regular PGA Tour events awarded fewer points – John Deere Classic, Safeway Open, Las Vegas and the RSM Classic. Three of those were in the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule.

The meat of Europe's schedule was between the U.S. Open and The Open. The French Open, Irish Open and Scottish Open are all part of the Rolex Series and had substantially stronger fields going up against the Quicken Loans National, Greenbrier Classic and John Deere Classic.

Even so, the PGA Tour remains a destination. It claims 45 of the top 50 players in the world as members, the main reason behind the gap in ranking points. Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 29) and Bernd Wiesberger (No. 39) are the only Europeans who do not have full status on the PGA Tour.

COMING UP ROSES: The Sentry Tournament of Champions has the top five players in the world. It just doesn't have the hottest player in the world.

That would be Justin Rose, who ended 2017 with 10 consecutive top 10s since missing the cut at the PGA Championship. That includes three victories (HSBC Champions, Turkish Airlines Open and Indonesian Masters), along with a runner-up finish in the BMW Championship during the FedExCup playoffs.

Oddly enough, Rose wanted to be at Kapalua last year and made a reasonable argument that his victory in the Olympics should have qualified. He was eligible this year from his World Golf Championship title in Shanghai but chose to take an extended break before starting in Abu Dhabi.

Until his big run at the end, Rose had only one top 10 – a tie for fourth in the Irish Open – during a four-month stretch. Rose said that was due more to a few technical changes he was making in May and June than any hangover from his playoff loss to Sergio Garcia in the Masters.

''I try not to think about the Masters. I don't think about it that much,'' Rose said in the Bahamas. ''Clearly, it's one of those moments in your career. Fortunately, it's not a defining moment for me.''

It was easier to take as a U.S. Open champion (2013), and because Garcia is such a good friend.

Rose also found some perspective from Henrik Stenson, who had to settle for the silver medal in Rio. Stenson reminded him that in the Olympics, Rose hit a couple of suspect shots into the bushes and got good enough breaks that it didn't cost him.

''I think that's what Sergio had going for him on the back nine (at Augusta) versus me,'' Rose said. ''But in Rio, I had that. It swings around a bit. You've got to put yourself on the line. You can't be afraid of losing. You can't get through a career without some heartache. I'm all good with it.''

GETTING STARTED: Justin Thomas spent a year on the Web.com Tour before he earned his PGA Tour card. He went through his rookie season without winning or making it to the Tour Championship.

A slow start? Hardly. At age 24, he already has seven victories and a major championship.

And the start to his professional career was memorable in other ways. He made his pro debut on a sponsor exemption at the Dunhill Links Championship.

''My first tee shot as a pro was at St. Andrews,'' Thomas said.

His first round as a pro was a 66 on the Old Course, though Thomas wound up missing the cut.

His amateur partner was retired Deutsche Bank Americas chief executive Seth Waugh. The other pro in his group? A 22-year-old from England who was still searching for his first European Tour victory. That would be Tommy Fleetwood.

DIVOTS: Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Xander Schauffele are playing Callaway equipment this year instead of TaylorMade, though both have signed contracts with Adidas to wear apparel and footwear. Schauffele, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, still had his old irons in the bag at Kapalua until he finds the right fit with Callaway. ... Three players at the Sentry Tournament of Champions combined to win 25 percent of PGA Tour events last year - Justin Thomas (5), Dustin Johnson (4) and Jordan Spieth (3). ... The 34-man field at Kapalua matches the largest since there were 37 players in 2003. ... Brandt Snedeker and longtime caddie Scott Vail have parted ways. Daniel Berger has split with his caddie and hired Lance Bennett, who previously worked for Bill Haas and Matt Kuchar.

STAT OF THE WEEK: No one has finished at No. 1 in the world for consecutive years since Tiger Woods in 2008 and 2009.

FINAL WORD: ''I think this year, the unknowns are very exciting.'' - Jordan Spieth.

Note: Doug Ferguson is a golf writer for The Associated Press

New look for the new year: What to watch for in 2018

By Rex HoggardJanuary 3, 2018, 2:30 pm

A few years back Rory McIlroy revealed that each year, on his way to his first event of the new calendar he would scribble his annual goals onto his boarding pass.

Justin Thomas went 2.0 with the notion last year, thumbing his goals into his cell phone, a detailed and impressive list he unveiled following his FedExCup-winning performance at the Tour Championship.

As the PGA Tour readies for the start of a new year this Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions it seems an apropos time to revisit the practice for some of the game’s most high-profile goal-setters.

Tiger Woods. It’s an easy enough place to start considering the newly minted 42-year-old’s imminent return to competition following nearly a year on the disabled list.

While Woods’ own list likely includes any number of relevant goals – win an event, play 15 tournaments, qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, et al – when it comes to the often-injured 14-time major champion, it’s best to keep this simple – remain upright. If Tiger can stay healthy, and off the surgeon’s table, his competitive ceiling is high, at least according to his Tour frat brothers, but the key is a clean bill of health.

Along those lines, it’s probably best if Woods forgoes one of those globe-jumping flights from say Southern California to Dubai. First-class seats may be comfortable, but nothing good comes from 15 hours of inactivity and binge watching Netflix.

Jay Monahan. By many accounts, the Tour commissioner is a detail-oriented kind of guy so his list is probably peppered with all sorts of circuit minutia, but from 30,000 feet, the new year will be defined by a dramatic schedule overhaul that will begin with the 2018-19 season.

There’s all manner of competing interests when it comes to the new Tour schedule and the overall theme, ending the season before Labor Day, will be good for golf; but along the way Monahan will need to find a way to limit any potential collateral damage the new line up may cause.

Change is natural in every business - but in golf, tradition has its own, unique value.

Justin Thomas. When Thomas revealed his list of 2017 goals at East Lake it prompted a moment of reflection. How would he follow his groundbreaking season?

The Tour’s Player of the Year said he’d consult with Woods and Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth, players who had followed historic years with even better campaigns, but the answer may have been etched onto his 2016-17 list.

Although there were specific goals, like qualifying for the Tour Championship and winning a major, Thomas’ list of goals included many more esoteric objectives, like ranking inside the top 30 on Tour in scrambling and a strokes gained-tee to green average above one shot.

If Thomas learned anything from 2017, understanding the big picture (winning) is easy; but it’s drilling down to the specifics that makes for a great year.

Jim Furyk. The last time the U.S. Ryder Cup team won an “away” match, Spieth was two months old, so the American captain’s natural tendency may be to create something new.

The hardest thing for Furyk in the build-up to the ’18 matches in France will be to trust the process that was put in place following the U.S. loss four years ago in Scotland and led to team victories in ’16 at Hazeltine and last year at the Presidents Cup.

Dustin Johnson. Heavily favored to win the Masters, DJ’s ’17 season took a detour when he slipped and injured himself before the year’s first major, so the world No. 1’s goals should be rather straightforward.

Don’t run with scissors, don’t roughhouse with the little ones on the eve of a major championship and don’t, under any circumstances, go bouncing down a set of stairs wearing socks and no shoes.

Mike Davis. The USGA’s executive director appears destined for a busy year with a new set of modernized rules poised for public consumption, but Davis’ primary goal should be to resist the urge to push back.

After record scoring last year at Erin Hills, it would be natural for Davis and the USGA to make this year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills something closer to golf’s toughest test. But Davis’ plan should be to take a breath and let the storied New York layout prove why it’s a classic without the need of tricked up fairways or ridiculously fast greens.

Paul Casey. It’s been nearly a decade since the Englishman won on the PGA Tour, a footnote Casey was reminded each time he played his way into contention and failed in ’17.

Players like Thomas succeed by focusing on the process, but after so much time away from the winner’s circle, Casey may want to try a more pointed approach. As the late Al Davis famously said, just win, baby.

Bryson DeChambeau. The week after winning his first Tour title at the John Deere Classic, the game’s most intense mad scientist was spotted testing new putters. DeChambeau’s endless quest to improve is admirable, and it's why he’s emerged as one of the game’s most dynamic players, but golf is as much art as it is science.

For such a complex and calculating player, the goal for ’17 should be surprisingly simple – futz less, freewheel more.

Grayson Murray. Following an eventful year that included his first Tour victory and some high-profile social media faux pas, the 24-year-old should also keep his ’18 goals basic.

Continue to improve, make the most of his new opportunities (like this week’s start in Maui), and stay off Twitter; in fact, stay off social media of any kind. It’s best for everyone involved.

Sentry TOC: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 3, 2018, 1:00 pm

The PGA Tour winners from 2017 are kicking off the new year in Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here are the key stats and information for the first event of 2018. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch (all rounds on Golf Channel):

Thursday, Rd. 1: 6-10PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 1: 6-10PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 1: 3-7PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Sunday, Rd. 1: 6-10PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Justin Thomas

• Thomas is the defending champion. He finished three shots ahead of Hideki Matsuyama.

• Thomas has recorded six PGA Tour wins since the beginning of last season.

• He was 49 under par on the Hawaiian swing last year; best in a single year in PGA Tour history.

Jordan Spieth

• Spieth has a 67.67 scoring average at the Plantation Course (best all-time, minimum eight rounds).

• He also has recorded 7.2 one-putts per round at the Plantation Course (most all-time, minimum 12 rounds).

• He won at Kapalua in 2016.

Dustin Johnson

• Johnson won this tournament in 2013; he finished T-6 last year.

• He has recorded a win in each of the previous 10 PGA Tour seasons (longest active streak).

• He has been ranked No. 1 since winning at Riviera last February.

Jon Rahm

• Rahm has finished in the top 5 in 13 of 36 official worldwide starts as a professional.

• He is making his first apperance at Kapalua.

• He started 2017 ranked No. 137; finished at No. 4.

Hideki Matsuyama

• Matsuyama finished T-3 and second in two career starts in the Tournament of Champions.

• He won twice in 2017 (Waste Management Phoenix Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational).

Rickie Fowler

• Fowler is making his third career start in this event (previous finish: fifth in 2016).

• He won twice in 2017 (Honda Classic, Hero World Challenge).

• He rose from No. 12 to No. 7 in the world ranking in 2017.

(Stats provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)

