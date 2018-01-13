Getty Images

Players tweet about fake Hawaii missile threat

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 13, 2018, 6:33 pm

Hawaii residents and visitors received shocking mobile push alerts Saturday morning warning of an approaching ballistic missile, including those playing in this week's Sony Open in Oahu. The mobile alert instructed people to seek shelter, but Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency quickly sent out a tweet stating that the message was sent in error.

Understandably, many in the golf community - both in Hawaii and not - were on high alert for several minutes.

Article Tags: 2018 Sony Open, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo

By Associated PressJanuary 13, 2018, 5:28 pm

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Paisley leads by a shot from home favorite Branden Grace going into the final round of the South African Open.

Paisley remained calm in a 2-under 70 in the third round on Saturday to move to 15 under overall and took the outright lead after sharing it with Adrien Saddier overnight.

England's Paisley is in position for his maiden European Tour title but will face a challenge from the in-form Grace on the last day.

Grace won the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City in November, and surged into contention at the South African Open with a third-round 66, with seven birdies and just one bogey to go to 14 under.

''I'm sure the crowd is going to be on his side,'' Paisley said. ''I'm just really excited about it.''

Full-field scores from the BMW South African Open

Three players are tied for third on 12 under and three shots off the lead. They are Saddier, Chase Koepka and Jacques Blaauw.

Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, put together a 68 on Saturday and is in his first season on the European Tour and also searching for a first victory.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen was tied for fourth after the second round at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg but his search for a first win since 2009 took a hit with a 1-over 73 Saturday. Goosen is now tied for 20th.

Article Tags: 2018 BMW South African Open, Branden Grace

By Associated PressJanuary 13, 2018, 4:28 pm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Asia staged a late comeback to maintain its slim lead over defending champion Europe, 6 1/2 to 5 1/2, on the second day of the EurAsia Cup on Saturday.

''We came out of the session at 3-3 which wasn't what we were looking for, but we live to fight another day,'' Europe captain Thomas Bjorn said. ''We have got to go out and put some blue on the board and try to win the singles.''

Europe took the lead at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club after winning its first three foursomes on Saturday, but Asia pulled level before Li Haotong and Nicholas Fung beat Europe's Ross Fisher and Bernd Wiesberger, 3 and 1, for the lead.

''No one was four or five down after six holes. When you're one or two down in matchplay, you can easily flip that, and they did,'' Asia captain Arjun Atwalsaid. ''If you asked me if I'm surprised or shocked, I'm not. My guys are all champions.''

After trailing 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 on Friday's fourballs, Europe drew level through the forceful pairing of Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson.

Full-field scores from the EurAsia Cup

The pair upstaged India's S.S.P. Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri courtesy of seven birdies, including a five-foot birdie putt from Fleetwood which sealed the win on the 16th hole.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton then gave Europe the lead with a 2-and-1 victory over Kiradech Aphibarnrat and An Byeong-hun, before Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters doubled the advantage by beating Poom Saksansin and Kang Sung-hoon, 3 and 2. At this stage, it looked like Europe was ready to pull away.

But Gavin Green, who clinched the Asian Tour Order of Merit last month, and Yuta Ikeda started the comeback, beginning with a 1-hole victory over Rafa Cabrera Bello and Alexander Levy.

The pair, who had beaten Pieters and Fitzpatrick on Friday, gained the upper hand on the 17th when the Europeans bogeyed.

Buoyed by that win, Phachara Khongwatmai and Hideto Tanihara combined to beat Paul Dunne and Alex Noren, 2 and 1, to draw the teams level after going two up at the 12th hole, and maintaining par for the point.

Li and Fung regained Asia's lead by brushing aside Fisher and Wiesberger, 3 and 1.

There are 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Asia is seeking its first win in the third EurAsia Cup.

Article Tags: 2017 EurAsia Cup, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson

By Rex HoggardJanuary 13, 2018, 4:19 am

HONOLULU – It was the kind of round that normally leaves Jordan Spieth shaking his head.

Perhaps the most clutch putter of his generation made just a single putt longer than 5 feet on Friday at the Sony Open; of course, that one putt was probably enough to ease the pain.

At the par-4 fifth hole, Spieth’s approach found the front edge of the green, with the pin cut in the back right. As he stood over his birdie putt from 90 feet, 8 inches taking practice strokes, it just didn’t feel right.

“This is such an uncomfortable feeling, I’d be better hitting wedge,” he thought to himself.

Nevertheless, the world No. 2 used his putter and converted the birdie, one of four birdies he made on Day 2, for the longest made putt of his career by some 40 feet.

It was the longest putt made at Waialae Country Club since the PGA Tour began tracking distances in 2003.

Still, Spieth’s second-round 68 was a story of missed opportunities, particularly on the greens, where he lost nearly a shot in strokes gained-putting.

Spieth said he’s had a hard time adjusting to the greens at Waialae after playing last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured slower-than-normal green speeds.

“When you get these like 7 to 10 footers that break quite a bit, that's where the speed is really. If you can have solid speed control, that's probably where it's most important,” said Spieth, who is tied for 48th at 3 under par, 10 strokes off the lead. “It's still trying to adjust a bit, but I left a lot short still this afternoon. I've got to be more aggressive on them tomorrow.”

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, 2018 Sony Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 13, 2018, 3:14 am

Rory McIlroy says his rib injury has healed, and he is excited to get his 2018 campaign underway.

But he will need to manage some lingering effects from a virus he picked up in China 18 months ago.

In an interview with The Telegraph, McIlroy revealed "a bit of an irregularity with my heart that I have to keep on top of.

“I have a flat T-wave and I’ll have to get an echo [cardiogram] on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year.

“I suffered a really bad viral infection in China 18 months ago and they told me that’s the reason that I have this thickening of my left ventricle and there’s a bit of scar tissue. For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway.”

Believing "there's been a big reaction" to those comments in the media, which he says, "there really shouldn't be," McIlroy released the following statement via Instagram on Friday night:

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

McIlroy in the interview also discusses his frustrating 2017 season, specifically how his rib impacted his year. He admits that he should have skipped the U.S. Open in an effort to better manage the injury and that he was just "going through the motions the last few months last year," which he calls "a product of the circumstances."

McIlroy spent his time away from the game these past few months healing his body and traveling through Italy wife his new wife Erica in a 1950 Mercedes. The couple also purchased Ernie Els' former home in West Palm Beach, Fla.

As for where he finds himself now, McIlroy cannot believe it has already been 10 years since he turned pro.

“It’s been 10 years that I’ve been a pro and to me that’s incredible," he said. "In January 2008, I was right here in Dubai, getting ready for my first full season on the European Tour, playing Abu Dhabi the next week, as I am now, and that’s taken its toll. I needed the reset that I’ve just had. Let’s just say that between now and when I signed off last year, I feel way more optimistic, focused, motivated, purposeful. I know exactly what I can do.”

As he alluded to, McIlroy will return to competitive play next at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy

