It's 2018 and some players took to social media to ring in the New Year and offer thoughts on the upcoming season:
Sending love to everyone in 2018 #Happynewyear pic.twitter.com/KumcvyhesT— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) January 1, 2018
Amazing London #happynewyearpic.twitter.com/lkyMlOqF6B— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) January 1, 2018
Happy New Years friends!!! Who’s ready for 2018?!— Blair O'Neal (@BLAIRONEAL) January 1, 2018
#2018 #champagne #veuveclicquot #happynewyears —> https://t.co/HTzCjTEAyi pic.twitter.com/lBtv1zVBHd
2017 has been a year that have taken me on an up and down emotional roller coaster ride... however when I reflect back on my year now, I think every moment has been an experience to grow from, and a learning curve for me both on and off the golf course. Though some may class my season “disappointing”, but I would say, that my ‘17 season was still full of positives. Cant say enough thank you’s to god, my family, friends, sponsors and fans for being by my side each step of the way Going to keep working hard to come back more positive, patient, strong and smiley!!! Thanks 2017, now, Hello 2018
Happy New Year from the Hurley Family! We wish you a healthy and prosperous 2018. #NewYears— Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) January 1, 2018
And the BEEEEEEEEF turnes up@BeefGolf pic.twitter.com/Cgg8wc82bR— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) January 1, 2018
Happy New Year Twitter ;) Cheers to the best year yetpic.twitter.com/cjSAVRdZw5— Stephanie Meadow (@StephMeadow20) January 1, 2018
Happy 2018 New Year from us. Wishing you all a blessed and prosperous year. pic.twitter.com/nmRq6obQuT— Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) January 1, 2018
Wishing family, friends and fans A Happy, Prosporous, Safe & Enriching New Year! May #2018 Bring Peace, Happiness,Joy, Success & Good Health In Your Life!pic.twitter.com/oeDiHHaQ5l— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) January 1, 2018
Happy 2018 my friends. Let this year be the best year of our lives. #HappyNewYear #2018 #ByeBye2017— Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) January 1, 2018
Happy New Year, and thanks for all of the support in 2017! Wishing everyone a great 2018pic.twitter.com/GenHtrg3Qv— Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) January 1, 2018