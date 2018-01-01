Twitter

Players ring in New Year, offer thoughts on '18

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 1, 2018, 2:15 pm

It's 2018 and some players took to social media to ring in the New Year and offer thoughts on the upcoming season:

It’s an annual affair

A post shared by Alison Lee (@thealisonlee) on

Last night!Hello 2018

A post shared by Carly Booth (@carlyabooth) on

Happy New Year!! Health, Peace, and Love in 2018...

A post shared by Trevor Immelman (@trevorimmelman) on

See ya later 2017!!! Can’t wait for 2018

A post shared by Paula Creamer Heath (@paulacreamer1) on

Tiger celebrates birthday by spearing massive fish

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 1, 2018, 3:34 pm

Tiger Woods turned 42 on Saturday and, it appears, he celebrated by shooting large fish with a spear gun.

Woods announced the day prior that he was excited to compete in 2018 but wasn't ready to release his schedule.

While the photos above are impressive, neither compare to the one he showed off in 2017 of the King Kong lobster he caught.

Watch: Spieth holes out on simulator, dabs

By Grill Room TeamDecember 30, 2017, 10:59 pm

Jordan Spieth has had a pretty good week.

First, a picture of Spieth, his girlfriend fiance, and her new ring surfaced on social media on Christmas Eve.

And now, an Instagram account called the Colorado Golf Blog is claiming that this video below shows Spieth holing out on his home simulator on Christmas night.

The only thing wrong with the celebration is that Spieth gave a half-dab rather than throwing his club through the ceiling and body bumping Michael Greller.

Podcast: Tiger's year in review; 2018 predictions

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 30, 2017, 3:44 pm

Tiger Woods ended 2017 on a good note, but will that mean success in 2018? Golfchannel.com's Will Gray, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their opinions.

Snedeker the latest to make a caddie change

By Rex HoggardDecember 29, 2017, 11:38 pm

The year of caddie changes isn’t over quite yet.

Brandt Snedeker is the latest player to opt for a new look, announcing on Friday via his manager with Lagardère Sports that he and longtime caddie Scott Vail have agreed to split.

“Scott is a great friend, great caddie, and more importantly a great man,” Snedeker said in a statement provided to GolfChannel.com. “We both reached a point where we felt it was time to go our separate ways and pursue other opportunities.”

Vail had caddied for Snedeker for all eight of his PGA Tour victories, including the 2012 Tour Championship when he also won the FedEx Cup.

Snedeker was slowed in 2017 by a rib injury, playing just 15 events and missing the year’s final two major championships.

Veteran Tour caddie Matt Hauser will replace Vail on Snedeker’s bag when he begins his ’18 season at next month’s CareerBuilder Challenge. Hauser has caddied for J.J. Henry and Johnson Wagner.

