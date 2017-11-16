GolfChannel.com writer Will Gray caught up with Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau to discuss the highs and lows of 2017. DeChambeau talked about the things he loves to do off the course (spear fishing?) and Fowler was asked a most important question: Have you ever pole vaulted? Listen in to this Golf Channel podcast.
Roundtable: Breaking down the CME's top storylines
NAPLES, Fla. – Golf Channel’s Judy Rankin, Karen Stupples and Jerry Foltz broke down some of the storylines at the CME Group Tour Championship in a media roundtable before Thursday’s start.
On Sung Hyun Park, who has a chance to join Nancy Lopez as the only players to win the Rolex Player of the Year and Rolex Rookie of the Year awards in the same season . . .
Rankin: “She's the most fearless driver of the golf ball out here. I would put Lexi [Thompson] as a close second and everybody else a distant third. She hits driver on holes where you shouldn't, and she hits it long and she just throws it right down there between hazard stakes that are 10 yards apart, like it's nothing. Now that's a little hyperbole, but she'll hit driver almost anywhere.”
Stupples: “It's her hips. Hips are crazy. At impact, her hips are almost fully open. You see that, you think of Rory McIlroy. Everybody talks about how his hips are fast and open, too.”
On Lydia Ko trying to avoid a winless season . . .
Rankin: “I don't know what to think of it. I think she has handled it extremely well, but I can't imagine that she doesn't lay her head on the pillow at night and think, `What happened?’ You know, `Where did I go?’
“I think part of it is just growing up. Part of it, it's sad to say, but in golf, and maybe all the way through life, you come to that point where you've grown up just enough to know things can go wrong, and then they begin to.”
Stupples: “I think that the [equipment] changes, at that critical time when she's making swing changes, was probably the hardest thing to do. I know she's had to change her shafts at least a couple timings during this process to compensate for different swing changes as well. It's a completely different thing when you're standing there testing drivers, trying to get a different driver to work, or 3‑wood. You're standing there and not spending time working on your pitching and your chipping and your putting. You're spending so much time on swing changes and getting to know the new clubs . . .
“For somebody who has had everything come very easily to her, there was no reason to assume that this wouldn’t just be an easy thing. Then when it didn't come easily, I think it can affect a person's confidence as much as anything. I think her confidence has taken a slight little hit.”
On whether parity or a dominant star is best for a tour . . .
Foltz: “The more people you can develop to the audience in terms of letting them know who they are, and not just watching them on a golf course, the better. Right now, we have a dozen or so we see each and every week in contention each and every week. I think that's good for the overall health of the LPGA Tour.
“Now, when you talk about a dominant star being good for it, it can be. Depends who the dominant star is. If it's someone that sells well in middle America, yes. If we had Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie head to head every single weekend, our ratings would be through the roof, no question about it, because they're the two biggest stars in America. You don't get that luxury.
“I think it's very healthy for the game to get a few great players all seemingly in contention through this revolving door throughout the year.”
Stupples: “I kind of like it the way it is. I like the changing around. I like the fact that you can have different people win at different times. I mean, otherwise, you roll up at a tournament and basically know that an Annika Sorenstam had a 50/50 chance of winning, or Lorena Ochoa had a 50/50 chance of winning ‑‑ even Yani Tseng when she was No. 1, she would have a 50/50 chance of winning. They were that dominant.
“I kind of like rolling up to a golf tournament knowing that it's pretty open and that anybody could have that chance.”
Cancer survivor earns Euro Tour card through Q-School
TARRAGONA, Spain - An English golfer who battled leukemia for five years as a child has earned his first European Tour card after finishing birdie-birdie on the final day of the grueling six-round Q-School tournament on Thursday.
Jonathan Thomson hugged his tearful father after shooting 2-under 69 at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, Spain, to become one of 33 players to get playing privileges for the European Tour for the 2018 season.
The 6-foot-9, 21-year-old Thomson was diagnosed with a strain of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of 7, and went into remission after five years of chemotherapy. He represented England in tournaments at youth level and turned pro in September 2016, spending this season on the EuroPro Tour - the third tier of European golf.
Thomson shot 67-72-68-67-71-69 at Q-School to qualify with two strokes to spare.
''I know who will be leading the driving distance stat next year,'' said European Tour player Tyrrell Hatton, a good friend of Thomson's.
Sam Horsfield shot a final-round 63 to win Q-School by eight strokes on 27-under par. Having come through the first and second stages of qualifying, Horsfield played 252 holes to get his European Tour card.
Two former winners on the European Tour, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Anders Hansen, regained their playing privileges for the main tour.
Rose one back of Reed, eyes RTD crown
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Justin Rose made the best start of the three players looking to become Europe's top player for 2017 at the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai with a 6-under 66 Thursday.
An eagle from the greenside bunker on the 14th hole and a stunning approach shot to 2 feet for birdie on the 18th handed the Englishman the early initiative in his attempt to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai crown.
The other two players in contention for the crown – leader Tommy Fleetwood and reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia – opened with rounds of 73 and 70, respectively.
Patrick Reed was the first-round leader after shooting 7-under 65.
Fleetwood had a lead of 256,737 points going into the final event of the season and needs to equal or better Rose's finishing position to claim the title. If Rose doesn't finish in the top five and Garcia doesn't win, Fleetwood will have done enough.
Sixth-ranked Rose is chasing his third straight tournament success after wins in China and Turkey.
''Really happy with that as a start,'' the Olympic champion said Thursday at Jumeirah Golf Estates. ''I kind of wanted to come out today with good intent and sort of get myself moving forward quickly.''
Fleetwood started poorly, making a double bogey on the first and then missing a short birdie putt on the second before another bogey on the third.
But the Englishman was hopeful of getting his act together over the next three rounds.
''As of right now, it is kind of out of my hands a little bit after that start, but you never know what can happen,'' Fleetwood said. ''Three days to go, that's the luxury of four rounds of golf. I've got three more to go, and let's see what happens.''
Reed, who is yet to win a tournament this year, started with birdies on his first two holes, and then added five more on his back nine despite suffering from back pain while warming up in the morning.
''I woke up this morning, had this really awful pain in my back, close to my shoulder. The warm-up wasn't how I wanted,'' Reed said. ''Any time you can start birdie-birdie, it gets you started and I was able to right the ship and make some putts and hit some good shots.''
Australia's Scott Hend (66) shares second place with Rose, while defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England started with a 5-under 67.
Sweden's Henrik Stenson – the reigning Race to Dubai champion – is out with a rib injury.
Ryu WDs from CME pro-am to rest injured shoulder
NAPLES, Fla. – Rolex world No. 3 So Yeon Ryu withdrew Wednesday from the CME Group Tour Championship Pro-Am to rest her ailing right shoulder.
Ryu played through the Toto Japan Classic in pain two weeks ago. She said she withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am on the advice of her doctor, but she expects to tee it up in Thursday’s start of the championship.
There’s a lot on the line this week. Ryu leads the Rolex Player of the Year point standings in a tight race. She can lock up that award for the first time in her career. She also can ascend back to Rolex world No. 1 and has chances to win the LPGA money title and the CME Globe’s $1 million jackpot.
Ryu said she consulted with more than one doctor last week after being diagnosed with a muscle strain.
“Everybody said all I can do is rest,” Ryu said.