LPGA star and major champion Brooke Henderson talks with GolfChannel.com writer Will Gray about growing up playing hockey, playing professional golf with her sister as a caddie and what her goals are for 2018.
Report: McIlroy keeping Diamond on as caddie
After being "inundated" with offers from other caddies, Rory McIlroy has reportedly decided to keep his friend Harry Diamond on the bag in 2018, according to the Guardian.
McIlroy parted ways with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald after finishing T-4 at The Open at Royal Birkdale. McIlroy said he made the tough decision to preserve his friendship with Fitzgerald.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but at the end of the day I felt like it was a change that I needed to make,” McIlroy said last August at Firestone. “I got to the point where if I didn’t play a good shot or if I made a wrong decision, I was getting more frustrated at him than I was at myself. I would much rather be angry at myself for making a wrong decision than being angry at him, and that was really why.”
In stepped Diamond, a childhood friend of McIlroy's and the best man at his wedding. The world No. 10 said he wanted to avoid an "awkward spell" with a new caddie, so he brought in Diamond for seven events to close out the year.
Now Diamond will reportedly be on McIlroy's bag for the foreseeable future as he builds toward another run at the career Grand Slam at the Masters. McIlroy has already announced a busy schedule to start off 2018.
He'll start at Abu Dhabi on January 18 and then head to Dubai, Pebble Beach, Riviera, the Honda Classic, the Valspar in Tampa and then Bay Hill. McIlroy's official schedule does not yet include stops at the WGC in Mexico or the Match Play.
Newsmaker of the Year: No. 7, Lexi Thompson
It was a year of what might have been for Lexi Thompson.
It’s unfortunate, perhaps, that a largely successful campaign will be remembered most for the two tournaments she did not win. But such was the plight of Thompson this year, as her chances for a second major ended in heartbreak and her season’s final stroke led to more of the same.
Thompson appeared on cruise control during the final round of the ANA Inspiration when word came down that a viewer phone call had led to a review of how she had marked her ball on the green the day prior. An error of less than an inch led to a four-shot penalty just as the tournament entered the homestretch, and while Thompson admirably battled back she ultimately fell to So Yeon Ryu in a playoff.
Full list of 2017 Newsmakers of the Year
The incident sparked debate across the sport, and ultimately led to a rules revision by the USGA – although the change likely would not have saved Thompson in hindsight. But the penalty also hung like a cloud over Thompson, even after she won in May and again in September.
But she appeared on the cusp of erasing those painful memories while sizing up a 2-foot par putt to close out the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship. The putt likely would have clinched the win, and along with it a bevy of season-long accolades and her first trip to world No. 1. Instead, it barely touched the hole.
Thompson still won the $1 million Race to the CME Globe, a testament to an inordinately successful campaign. She authored plenty of highlights, including an undefeated record en route to a U.S. win at the Solheim Cup.
But her two wins and seven-figure bonus were somewhat overshadowed by six runner-up finishes, including two of the most high-profile results of the LPGA season.
THE ANA DEBACLE (APRIL 2)
Article: Replay rules under fire after controversial Lexi ruling
|Reaction from the golf world to the Lexi ruling
ANNOUNCES MOTHER BATTLING CANCER (APRIL 26)
WINS FIRST EVENT OF THE YEAR AT KINGSMILL (MAY 21)
Article: Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill
AMAZING SINGLES COMEBACK HELPS U.S. WIN SOLHEIM CUP (AUG. 20)
WINS FOR SECOND TIME AT BRICKYARD CROSSING (SEPT. 9)
ANNOUNCES BRIEF SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK AFTER GRANDMOTHER'S DEATH (SEPT. 22)
Article: Lexi to 'step away' from social media
REVEALS MOTHER IS CANCER-FREE (NOV. 14)
LOSES SEASON FINALE, BUT WINS $1 MILLION BONUS (NOV. 19)
PHOTO GALLERY: LEXI THROUGH THE YEARS (Click here to view)
Lexi playing with fellas at site of 2-foot miss
Lexi Thompson has a million reasons to be excited about her return to Tiburon Golf Club for the QBE Shootout this week and one bad memory to shake off.
Two weeks after missing a 2-foot putt that might have cost her the Rolex Player of the Year Award and the Rolex world No. 1 ranking at the end of the CME Group Tour Championship, Thompson is back on the same course in Naples, Fla., playing an unofficial PGA Tour two-person team event. She will have to wait almost two months to hit her next meaningful shot in an LPGA event.
Thompson returned to Naples reveling in what she won, rather than what she might have lost. Thompson won the Vare Trophy and the $1 million Race to the CME Globe jackpot two weeks ago, but that short miss cost her a chance at a much larger payoff when Ariya Jutanugarn birdied the final hole to beat her for the tournament trophy by a shot.
Thompson drove two hours from her home in Delray Beach to Naples this week in a sporty new Nissan GT-R, where she is teamed with long-hitting Tony Finau. She bought the car with some of her winnings in Naples.
“It’s unfortunate what happened,” Thompson told reporters at the Shootout. “I couldn’t tell you what I did, but, yeah, you just have to forget about it. There are so many things that will happen on the golf course, bad and good. You just have to remember the good and move on. I played amazing golf that week, and I made some amazing putts that last day. So, I’ll just remember those and move on and take the positive from it.”
The Shootout is hosted by Greg Norman, the former world No. 1 who knows something about bouncing back from tough losses. While Norman won two major championships, he suffered some memorably tough losses in majors. He was asked about Thompson’s loss two weeks ago.
“She’s a classy gal, and she’s going to work through it,” Norman told the Naples Daily News. “That stuff happens to every player. It really does. You just have to accept that it’s part of golf, and we screw up. She’s a strong-minded gal.”
For the second year in a row, Thompson is the only woman in the Shootout.
Finau asked to play with Thompson.
“I thought Lexi was a great choice,” Finau said. “I heard great things about her game and about her as a person.”