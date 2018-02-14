Ted Potter Jr. has gone from mini-tour cult hero to two-time PGA Tour champion after his win last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He sat down ahead of this week's Genesis Open to talk about his latest victory, mentally preparing to face Dustin Johnson, trying to win the Masters Par 3 contest, mini-Tour memories and hunting. Check out all the stories in the podcast below:
Want to fix golf? Then fix how the game is taught
With Tiger Woods' recent return boosting ratings, there is, yet again, a bubbling opinion that he can infuse the game with converts. But as I have said before, talents like Tiger, Jordan Spieth and Rory Mcilroy really aren't the most important connection to the neophyte golfer.
Instead, that connection can be found in the multitude of PGA professionals around the world.
Superstars - like great works of art that draw crowds to a museum - compel non-golfers to watch, but increased viewership will not translate into the increased growth of this already-difficult game unless there is someone who compels potential players to pick up a club. Someone needs to convert an interest into a fascination. That someone is the teacher.
The problem, however, is that we do not truly know who the best teachers are, and thus we do not know how to best teach the game. And all the while, would-be golfers are slipping away.
I recently read a round-up purporting to identify the 50 best teachers in America. While I know many of the individuals featured and have no doubt of their considerable knowledge, the criterion used to determine the “best teachers” is hardly ideal in judging something as objective as a student’s improvement, or lack thereof. The list was merely a survey of 1,000 or so teachers, which is inevitably based more on popularity than these polls should be. The process bodes well for the most famous. But are the most famous actually the best?
Imagine if the Official World Golf Ranking identified players the same way others are identifying the best teachers - based on a survey of who we think is the best and not on an objective, results-based system. There would be, regardless of what was presented, incessant arguing about who the best golfers are and what their rank should be; and it wouldn't get us anywhere.
It is precisely this imprecision that makes acrimony so pervasive in the teaching world. Arguments over ideas, technology, technique and results are commonplace on the social media platforms teachers use to disseminate their information. While debate can at times be healthy, it is in this case suboptimal when we could instead examine the results that thousands upon thousands of case studies could provide.
In my mind, the PGA of America, and all golf professional associations around the world, should endeavor to find a system that can determine which teachers are having the most success with students. Think of a purely objective system based on what kind of player someone was before and after they worked with a particular teacher. Players' handicaps, which are readily available, could, if used properly, serve as our data.
Imagine if we found a relatively unknown teacher whose students on average all got significantly better than anyone else’s in the game. With the case studies and information there for everyone to see, students and teachers would be better served, as would the game itself.
As it is, the “best teachers" now are the ones who are quite good at promoting their message. While success has been clearly evident for some, for others it has been not so apparent.
Again, imagine if the 29,000 PGA of America members were ranked according to computer analysis of their success, and not by opnion, every year. Wouldn’t we all want to know not only what they were teaching but also how they're teaching it?
My sense is that the game would begin to be taught in a much more holistic way, in a way that made the game more appealing to the new player, such that interest could develop into fascination and into inspiration and into skill.
The interest in golf, with so much competition for the attention of kids, has not turned as cold as winter; but the frost is on the pumpkin so to speak. The only way to turn up the heat is to clearly find out who the best teachers are, what they are doing to connect with their students, and what they are doing to make them better.
Replicate those ideas - kid by kid by kid - and growing the game will go from a slogan to a reality.
McCoy apologizes for tweets: 'No excuse for my actions'
Lee McCoy was ripped by fans and peers alike after a series of tweets following this past week's Web.com Tour event in Colombia. McCoy was critical of fans, particularly children, whom he said wanted his apparel to keep as souvenirs.
“There were at least 30 kids out there who were there only to try and get free stuff from us. So no, I’m not grateful they were out there,” McCoy said in one Twitter reply.
McCoy also said that one kid "learned a life lesson" because McCoy refused to give up his hat, glove or shoes after his disappoinitng finish, in which he bogeyed two of his final three holes to drop out of the top 10.
After deleting his Twitter account following the backlash, McCoy offered an apology in an interview with Golf Digest:
"There's no excuse for my actions," McCoy said. "Reacting the way I did to the requests for my apparel was wrong, definitely a mistake on my part and I apologize. Part of being a professional golfer and constantly being in the public eye means you have to learn how to handle different requests and situations - some of which are out of the ordinary.
"The last thing I would ever want to do is paint anybody in a negative light. I try to be humorous, but there was nothing funny about what I said.
"To say I learned a valuable lesson would be an understatement."
Haas involved in fatal car crash; released from hospital
Bill Haas was released from the hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Haas, who was scheduled to play in this week’s Genesis Open, and an unidentified 50-year-old woman were both taken to a nearby hospital.
Haas’ father, Jay, told Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis that Bill has pain and swelling in his leg but suffered no broken bones. The 35-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
“Bill was very fortunate,” Jay Haas told Golf Channel.
The rollover crash Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, near Riviera Country Club, involved a Ferrari and a BMW and was reported at 6:30 p.m. local time. The driver of the Ferrari, a 71-year-old man with whom Haas was staying this week, was pronounced dead at the scene. Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari.
Actor Luke Wilson was involved in the accident as well – his SUV was “clipped,” according to authorities – but he was not injured.
It is not yet known whether Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner and 2012 champion at Riviera, will withdraw from this week’s event. As of Wednesday morning, he was still listed with an 8:10 a.m. pro-am time.
Notes: Champs. Tour considering changes to playoffs
LOS ANGELES - The problem with a postseason bonus program in golf is making the system volatile enough to come down to the final tournament while rewarding the player with the best season. The PGA Tour Champions might have a solution for the Charles Schwab Cup.
The tour is considering a proposal that would eliminate the reset going into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. They spoke on condition of anonymity because it is still in the process of being approved.
Bernhard Langer last year won seven times, including two majors and the first two playoff events. Kevin Sutherland won the final tournament, which enabled him to capture the Schwab Cup and the $1 million bonus. It was Sutherland's first victory on the PGA Tour Champions.
Much like the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, points are reset going into the last event so that all 36 players in the field have a mathematical chance to win the Cup, and the top five only have to win the tournament to claim the big bonus.
But this wasn't a response to Sutherland winning.
What made officials rethink the playoff points system was that two players, Paul Goydos and Lee Janzen, had a reasonable chance on the last day to win the Schwab Cup even though they were outside the top 20 in the standings. That would have looked even more awkward in light of Langer's big season.
Tour officials pored through various models and proposed a system that would put greater emphasis on the playoffs and still keep the finale in doubt. The proposal is for points (each point is worth $1 in earnings) to be double for the first two playoff events, and points would be triple the value in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Langer, who tied for 12th in the final event last year, would have won the cup under that proposal. Langer's season was so stellar that he would have won in just about any model that was considered.
Under the proposal, it's still possible that a player can wrap up the Schwab Cup before the final event. But looking over the last 10 years, it would be rare.
The plan still has to be discussed among the players and go before the Player Advisory Council. The hope is to have the full board vote on it as early as next month.
STRICKER'S SCHEDULE: Steve Stricker played in the penultimate group at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, three shots out of the lead until he was done in by consecutive double bogeys on the front nine. He closed with a 76 and finished 10 shots behind.
He still can contend at age 50. He is a past champion at Riviera.
And he has gone to Florida for the week to make his debut on the PGA Tour Champions.
But he'll be back. Stricker hopes to play as many as 15 times on the PGA Tour this year provided he can get into a major or two, even if he has to qualify. So much for that semi-retirement he talked about in 2013.
''The challenge is age more than anything,'' he said. ''I still feel like I'm getting it out there. Some of the scoring clubs, I'm not as good as I used to be. I feel good. The body feels good. The back feels good.''
Stricker said one reason he cut back was that his older daughter, Bobbi Maria, was in her final years of high school. It was the right time for him to be home. Plus, he didn't want to burn out on golf before turning 50 and becoming eligible for the PGA Tour Champions.
So it worked. Bobbi Maria is a sophomore at Wisconsin. His younger daughter and wife are traveling more. And he's excited to play.
''The biggest thing is I want to be out here,'' he said. ''I didn't want to be like, 'I've got to go play again' and have it be a downer to be on the road. I wanted to be excited each and every time. And I am. When you're excited to play, it shows up in your game.''
CANTLAY'S PROGRESS: Patrick Cantlay returned to golf last year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after being gone for three years with a back injury. He tied for 48th and finished 16 shots out of the lead. One year later, he is a PGA Tour winner and among the top 40 players in the world rankings.
But that's not how he measures progress.
''It's just feeling healthy all the time,'' Cantlay said. ''In the last year, I can still see an upward tick in how I feel all the time, how strong I feel. I don't get tired in the middle of rounds anymore. I feel good all the time. I didn't know if I was going to get back to a spot like that.''
Cantlay said it took him until last summer to get through a tournament where he wasn't losing energy and a little focus. The back was fine, but the routine of tournament golf required some adjustments.
''I just wasn't used to being engaged for six hours, walking, the whole deal,'' he said. ''It's something that you can get out of touch with if you're taking as much time off as I did.''
Any surprises?
Winning in Vegas wasn't one. Confidence has never been an issue with Cantlay.
''It's just nice to wake up every day and feel like I can go out and do my best,'' he said.
DIVOTS: Ted Potter Jr. is nowhere to be found in the Ryder Cup standings, even though he earned 1,332 points for his victory at Pebble Beach. That should place him 10th in the standings. The reason? He is not a PGA of America member. Potter was out of golf for two years with a broken ankle and was on the Web.com Tour last year. It's not unusual for PGA Tour players to forget to rejoin the PGA of America, and Potter's points will be given retroactively when he joins. ... Abraham Ancer had his best finish (tie for 9th) at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and now he can bank on another return to his native country. Ancer is No. 253 in the world, making him the highest-ranked player from Mexico. That will get him a spot in Mexico Championship next month. It will be his first World Golf Championship. ... Tiger Woods still doesn't know if he's playing the Honda Classic next week. Woods said his feet were sore after Torrey Pines, and he wants to be sure if he can go at it as hard as he wants after only three days off between the Genesis Open and Honda Classic.
STAT OF THE WEEK: Dustin Johnson and Jason Day each played their first full year on the PGA Tour in 2008. Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson became the fifth player to surpass $50 million in career earnings. Day became the 15th player to go over $40 million.
FINAL WORD: ''I love the golf course. I love the layout. It fits my eye. And I play awful. It's very simple.'' - Tiger Woods on Riviera, the course he has played the most times on the PGA Tour without winning.