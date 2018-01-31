Just as he said he would, Rory McIlroy will return to the Travelers Championship.
Travelers officials issued a release Tuesday that the 13-time PGA Tour winner will be teeing it up at TPC River Highlands for the second time, following his tournament debut last year.
“I made the comment after last year’s tournament that I would definitely be back, and I’m delighted that my 2018 schedule will allow me to do that,” McIlroy said. “I love everything about the Travelers Championship: the golf course, the positive impact it has on the community and the support we receive from the fans.”
McIlroy committed to the Travelers last year in order to satisfy the PGA Tour scheduling rule which requires a Tour member who played fewer than 25 events the prior season to add one new event he hasn't played in the last four years.
As mentioned, McIlroy ended up enjoying his time in Cromwell, Conn., enough that he'll be heading back for this year's event (June 21-24).
After taking time off at the end of 2017 to heal a nagging rib injury, McIlroy is in the midst of a stretch that will see him make eight starts in 10 weeks in the run-up to the Masters.
The eighth-ranked player in the world has already teed it up twice on the European Tour in 2018, tying for third in Abu Dhabi and finishing runner-up last week in Dubai. He is slated to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Open, Honda Classic, Valspar Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before arriving in Augusta National in April.