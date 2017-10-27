Pros outraged over HS girl not getting trophy

A story emerged earlier this week where Emily Nash was the low finisher in a boys’ high school event in Massachusetts but was not declared the individual champion because of her gender.

Upon hearing the news, professional players – both men and women, current players and Hall of Famers – expressed their frustration on social media.

#EmilyNash -- taking the trophy in opinion on this one...Winning is the prize !!! https://t.co/VQHMAAKAHI — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) October 27, 2017

Congrats to Emily Nash on her BIG Win!Keep following your dreams and nothing can stop you!!!#GirlPower pic.twitter.com/GIzf65adZ7 — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) October 27, 2017

This is infuriating. If everyone plays the same tees it doesn’t matter if your a girl or boy. Lowest score wins period https://t.co/hLFJoF1eFI — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) October 26, 2017

High school golfer not awarded first-place trophy -- because she's a girl via the @FoxNews App. 2017. Really ? https://t.co/QYML35vtiI — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) October 25, 2017

There's no rule that I know of that stops low score winning...

That would be a local rule or a made up bullshit rule https://t.co/SVzedZJwfN — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) October 26, 2017

how is this possible!? https://t.co/JQZoEM5S6O — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) October 26, 2017

Emily Nash, if you’re out there, don’t be disheartened and keep handing it to the boyspic.twitter.com/7MBmCh409F — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) October 27, 2017

Emily’s father, Bob, stated on Golf Channel’s Facebook page that his daughter was not made aware of the rules before she teed off and that she played under the same conditions as the boys.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) released a statement on Thursday reaffirming its rule: