Getty Images

Rahm: 16th at Scottsdale 'most fun ... most embarrassing'

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 1:22 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – It should come as no surprise that Jon Rahm considers himself a fan of the electric par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

It was at the 2015 edition of the Waste Management Phoenix Open that Rahm, still finishing up his senior season at Arizona State, put on a Sun Devils jersey with “Rahmbo” on the name plate before hitting his tee shot in the final round.

He tied for fifth that week as an amateur, then brought the jersey back out last year in his first WMPO appearance as a pro. While some players bristle at the high-octane atmosphere that surrounds the 163-yard hole, Rahm considers it one of his personal favorites.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I think it’s the greatest hole there is all year long,” Rahm said Wednesday. “It’s probably the most fun and the most embarrassing you can feel on a golf hole ever. It’s that simple.”

Rahm has been fairly steady during his first few trips into the gauntlet, carding seven pars and a single birdie. And while it won’t be more than a 9-iron for him this week, it’s still a shot that will demand plenty of focus with 20,000 fans eager to jeer any errant shots.

Rahm was even willing to go as far as supporting a plan to play high-volume music on the tee throughout tournament week, even when players are hitting, similar to what was pumped through the grandstands during Wednesday’s pro-am.

“I think it will help us players kind of block out the exterior noise going on,” Rahm said. “I think it would make it a lot more fun for the fans, make it a lot more fun for us to make it a little bit more of - I wouldn’t say a party because it’s not a party. But I feel like it would be a lot more fun, at least for me. I know a couple other players that are behind the idea, it would be great to have a DJ all week long.”

Article Tags: Jon Rahm, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Trending

Getty Images

Podcast: Chamblee says he can fix Tiger in 'two minutes'

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 1, 2018, 2:26 am

Brandel Chamblee joined the Golf Channel Podcast on Wednesday and made a bold proclamation – that he “honest to God” believes that he can fix Tiger Woods’ driving woes in “two minutes.”

After he labeled Woods the “most underpaid athlete in all of sports” and called it “conceivable” that Woods could still win four more events to claim the undisputed record for PGA Tour victories, Chamblee was asked by podcast host Will Gray for his thoughts on Tiger’s swing and how it compares to what Woods was doing in 2013, when he won five times and took home the Player of the Year Award.

Transcribed below is just part of what he had to say:

“It has the potential to be better, because he’s healthier. From what I can tell – talking to everybody that has worked with him, does work with him, is around him – he’s well-aware that staying centered is bad and dipping down is bad. He was not so well-aware in 2013; that’s in fact what he was trying to do, hence why he was a crappy driver of the golf ball. …”

“And so I know that he’s trying to move off the ball, and he’s trying to stay tall. And if he does that, well, it’s game over. It’s game over. … I mean, I’m convinced, honest to God, if Tiger walked out here tomorrow, I would have Tiger driving the ball straight in two minutes. Two minutes. Two minutes. Because there’s no way he can’t do – all he needs to do is move three inches to the right in his backswing. That’s it. It’s game over from there. He can’t mess it up. But he doesn’t. He stays centered, and he drops down, and he turns left, and it’s like one bleeds into the next which causes another problem, which causes another problem, which requires another compensation. And you’ll never drive it good there. Never ever, ever. No one ever has; no one ever will.

“And that’s where he’s at, and that’s where he was at in 2013. What he has now is just a hangover. He’s got a hang-left hangover. That’s what he’s got, and until he moves off the ball, he’s not going to drive it any good. He can get any driver, any technology he wants, and he’s not going to drive it any good. He’ll still hit good irons, because that’s kind of how you hit good irons.”

His critique of Woods’ driving aside, Chamblee goes to say that based on what he has seen from Woods during this most recent comeback, he is “convinced that Tiger can contend and perhaps win an event or two.”

As for the entire podcast, Gray and Chamblee discuss:

• J.B. Holmes’ Torrey Pines hold-up (:36)

• Where Tiger goes from here (10:30)

• Expectations for Rory McIlroy in 2018 (17:29)

• Jon Rahm’s rapid rankings rise (20:08)

• Younger players boosting the West Coast swing (29:25)

• And the general party-like atmosphere at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (32:32)

Listen in with the embed below.

Article Tags: Golf Channel Podcast, Brandel Chamblee, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

JT's putting coach on bag; Johnson returning in L.A.

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 1:07 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Justin Thomas is making his third start of the new year, and he’s doing so with his third different caddie.

Thomas’ regular looper, Jimmy Johnson, remains on the mend after plantar fasciitis knocked him out after two rounds of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Thomas called upon Jim “Bones” Mackay to fill in at the Sony Open, but this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open he’s turning to putting coach Matt Killen.

“He’s caddied for me a couple times, so it’s something I’m comfortable with,” Thomas said Wednesday. “I think it will be very productive for us because there’s a lot of things I’m going to do differently on the putting green in practice than I do in tournaments, so he may be able to pick up on those things, which could be huge and very influential in terms of the rest of the year.”

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Killen last caddied for Thomas at the 2015 John Deere Classic, when the pair finished in a tie for fifth. But Thomas believes they’ll make for an easy pairing since they regularly hang out socially at events like last year’s Kentucky Derby.

“That’s what’s so cool about everybody I have on my team; I don’t look at any of them as ‘Oh yeah, he’s just my putting coach,’” Thomas said. “We’re all friends. It’s not just a business-type relationship.”

As for his regular caddie, Thomas explained that Johnson is “doing better” and is now out of his walking boot. Thomas expects him back on the bag for the Genesis Open in two weeks, but he opted to keep Johnson on the bench for at least one more event with a long season ahead.

“I told him he wasn’t allowed to caddie this week, just because I didn’t want him rushing back,” Thomas said. “I want him back to 100 percent starting whenever he starts. I told him, whether it’s L.A. or it’s Match Play or Masters, whatever it is, I just didn’t want him coming back too soon and then having to take another month off.”

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Jimmy Johnson, Matt Killen, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Trending

Getty Images

At WMPO, embrace the chaos and enjoy the party

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 12:38 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Don’t let the noise distract you.

The party was pumping Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, just like it always does. Fans came in droves to stand six-deep during a pro-am round, and pros and celebrities alike were serenaded by a DJ turning up the tunes as they stepped to the tee at the iconic par-3 16th.

Disc jockey, that is. Not Dustin Johnson.

But Johnson is one of the few big names missing this week from the PGA Tour’s biggest party, which has not-so-quietly transitioned from an event defined by a 163-yard cauldron to one that boasts a sneaky strong field amid a hectic West Coast Swing.

Five of the top seven players in the world are here this week. It's a field headlined by former Arizona State product Jon Rahm and one that includes two-time defending champ Hideki Matsuyama. Rickie Fowler, a runner-up two years ago, has also returned, while Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will have a chance to rekindle their oft-discussed friendship as they play the first two rounds together.

The party atmosphere remains alive and well, and now it’s starting to attract some of the game’s biggest names.

“I think everybody appreciates what this tournament is, and that this is a special week, different than any other that we have on Tour,” said Phil Mickelson, who is making his record-tying 29th tournament appearance. “Guys kind of embrace that, and they embrace this environment.”

This week’s winner is projected to receive 60 OWGR points, the largest haul offered in the Arizona desert since Mickelson won the second of his three titles back in 2005. The number dipped as low as 50 in 2012, but in the years since it has been on a decidedly upward tick as more and more top-ranked players try their hand amid an unparalleled atmosphere.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Credit is due to tournament organizers, who have proven to be forward-thinking and willing to embrace the challenges of a date on the calendar that regularly pits this tournament against the Super Bowl. Tour events are not necessarily known for their willingness to make widespread changes, but a quick trip to YouTube shows that when Tiger Woods made his famous ace on 16 back in 1997, the hole was lined with fans on foot rather than those propped up in sky-high grandstands and hospitality tents.

These days, there’s not only a cavern enveloping the entire 16th hole, but the three-story skyboxes have also popped up on the adjacent 17th green and down the final fairway. There are minor villages serving as watering holes throughout the property, with nearly every hillside occupied by at least a few dozen fans.

A tournament that once hung its hat on a single memorable hole has both literally and figuratively evolved.

“I like this place,” said Thomas, who is playing for the fourth straight year. “I think word’s kind of spreading, once people come here and kind of feel the somewhat of a major-type feel with some of the roars and the crowds, especially on some of those holes where you get a lot of people.”

Spieth offered a unique view on the tournament’s recent rise in prominence, noting that it has coincided with an era in which players like he and Thomas have climbed toward the top of the world rankings at a young age. It’s a theory that certainly has merit given that the average age of a top-10 player is currently 28.5 years old, an unprecedented low.

“I think there’s probably a little bit of a trend with it being the younger guys coming out and really enjoying this craziness,” Spieth said. “I think if you take an average age, it’s gone younger in the top 20, top 30 in the world, so I think that would probably tell you that it makes the field stronger.”

Craziness seems like an appropriate descriptor, and it’s one this event doesn’t shy away from, with fan estimates measured in the hundreds of thousands by week’s end. But the Stadium Course layout also plays a role in enticing players to return year after year.

That’s at least according to Thomas, who admitted he skips the WGC-HSBC Champions event in China every year despite the guaranteed points and money offered because he simply doesn’t think he can win at Shenzhen International Golf Club.

“At least for me it’s misunderstood,” Thomas said. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to go play Phoenix just because it’s a party and so much fun,’ and this and that. But I really do like this golf course, and that’s why I come play. I would never come play a tournament just because it’s fun.”

Whatever their motivations, some of the biggest names have gathered this week in the desert, where many of the game’s mores will go out the window. For one week only, players bask in an emotionally-charged atmosphere, and they even let their hair down a bit when walking to the 16th hole.

Bring on the noise. Embrace the chaos. Enjoy the party.

Article Tags: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

Trending

Getty Images

Monahan defends Holmes, pace of play at Torrey

By Will GrayJanuary 31, 2018, 10:31 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Days after slow play at the Farmers Insurance Open created a social media firestorm, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan defended the actions of J.B. Holmes at Torrey Pines and reiterated the Tour’s desire to pick up the pace.

Holmes took more than 4 minutes to play his second shot on the 72nd hole, with players on both sides of the debate taking to Twitter in the moments after to share their thoughts. It was the culmination of a round that had already stretched to nearly 6 hours for the leaders, as gusty winds led to some high scores on the difficult South Course.

Monahan played in the pro-am Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he supported Holmes’ defense that his lengthy deliberation on club choice was tied to the unpredictable, swirling winds above the 18th fairway.

“As it relates to J.B., I think J.B. came out and made some comments, and I think that says it all,” Monahan said. “He was in the heat of the moment. It’s really hard to win out here. You’re trying to think through how you can get on the green in two, with that amount of wind. I think he thought it would subside quickly, and it just would subside and pick back up. And I think he said what he needed to say on that front.”

Monahan explained that when the seventh-to-last group reached the 14th tee Sunday at Torrey Pines, the tournament was still “on time par” and expected to conclude between 6:20-6:27 p.m. ET. Instead, the final group didn’t complete the final hole of regulation until nearly 7 p.m. ET.

“I was watching it intently because CBS was going to the Grammys, and we felt like we were going to have a great finish,” Monahan said. “And then you just felt it, you felt all those scenarios pop up.”

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Those scenarios included difficult conditions on a demanding layout, but there were also some unexpected hiccups like C.T. Pan taking a quintuple-bogey 8 on the third hole. Monahan explained that the final groups were “never out of position,” a status that could have potentially triggered individuals being timed, and that the root causes of the sluggish round traced back to delays incurred on the front nine.

Monahan said his team examined the situation both Sunday night and again on Monday in an effort to see where they could possibly improve, but added that sometimes certain delays will be unavoidable.

“We’re always trying to get better. When you’re in a situation where your final round is taking the amount of time it took, then yeah, you have to address it. It’s not something that’s going to come overnight,” Monahan said. “Pace of play is an important issue in our game. It’s been something that garners a lot of attention inside our offices and in our discussions with our Player Advisory Council.

“We’ve put a lot into our ShotLink technology to be as intelligent as we can possibly be, but this is a sport that has more variables than any other sport. So you’re going to have outliers.”

Article Tags: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, Jay Monahan, J.B. Holmes, slow play

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.