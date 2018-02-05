Getty Images

Reavie runner-up in his personal 'fifth major'

By Will GrayFebruary 5, 2018, 1:11 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – At an event that included both Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, it turned out that Chez Reavie was the Sun Devil who decided to put a charge into the fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Reavie doesn’t have the same cache as his fellow Arizona State alums, but he played with poise during a final round and buried a 21-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Gary Woodland. But after finding the fairway with his drive on the first extra hole, Reavie missed the green and then a par putt from inside 10 feet that would have extended the playoff.

“I was just excited that I still had a chance to win the tournament,” Reavie said. “Unfortunately I made bogey on the playoff hole, but I didn’t make many bogeys this week and played really well.”

Reavie was in search of his first win since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, and he was attempting to end his drought in an event that earlier this week he termed his “fifth major” because of his ties to the area. Ultimately, his closing rally helped him to a seventh top-25 finish in eight starts this season, but it wasn’t quite enough to outlast Woodland.

“I’ve been playing solid seems every week, and I just need more experiences like this and sooner or later I’ll hold the trophy,” Reavie said.

After Further Review: Shocker ... party at 16 backfiring

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 5, 2018, 2:00 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On some hecklers at WMPO 16th hole starting to cross the line ...

Drowned out by the record crowds, there were a few comments from players this week that the light-hearted heckling has now become downright abusive.

Imagine that.

Putting 20,000 drunk and dehydrated fans in close proximity to players could actually backfire? Putting so much attention on one raucous hole has continued to up the ante, making each year more debauchery-filled than the previous one?

Shocker.

This is what the Waste Management Phoenix Open has created, and there’s no turning back now. They can put more undercover cops in the stands to try and toss the overserved abusers, but it’s an impossible task. It’s a party, with a golf tournament getting in the way.

If players don’t like where the event is headed – and who could blame them, since they’re the ones in the arena? – well, good thing there are 43 other events on the Tour calendar. – Ryan Lavner

On Rahm's temper and position in the game ...

Jon Rahm’s high-powered temper is often what fuels his dominant play. But his inability to (occasionally) keep it in check continues to curry him no favor.

Rahm was again wearing his heart on his sleeve Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he closed with a 1-over 72 to fall out of the top 10. He cited a poor shot on the 15th hole as his primary downfall, but long before then the Spaniard was throwing clubs (No. 9) and slamming them into the ground (No. 13).

To his credit, Rahm is open about his need to vent his frustrations in the middle of the round, insistent that the outbursts would only get worse if he tried to contain them. But in a game where he is becoming an increasingly high-profile role model, the world No. 2 would be well-served to find a different emotional outlet. – Will Gray

On men and women competing together at Oates Vic Open ...

Something extraordinary played out in Australia with Sunday’s finish of the Oates Vic Open. Men and  women played a professional tournament together, competing on the same courses, with alternating tee times, for the same amount of prize money but separate trophies.

Yes, the total  purse was only $1.3 million in Australian dollars – $650,000 each for the men and women – but the novelty added appeal to the event.

While women playing around the world relish equal pay for equal work,  there are supply-and-demand issues on the game’s larger tours. The men draw a lot larger crowds and TV ratings. This  kind of shared format, however, is a grow-the-game proposition as good for men as it is for women, even if it doesn’t feature equal prize money.

The PGA Tour and LPGA’s new alliance is exploring joint-event concepts. Here’s hoping we see it sooner rather than later, because growing the women’s game is good for all of golf at a grass-roots level. – Randall Mell

Woodland's win for family here and above

By Will GrayFebruary 5, 2018, 1:11 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After holing a short putt to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Gary Woodland plucked the ball from the hole and pointed skyward.

His entourage at TPC Scottsdale ran deep on Sunday: Both his parents were there, as were other family members. His wife, Gabby, was nearby holding his 7-month-old son, Jaxson.

But in the moment after capturing his first PGA Tour win in nearly five years, Woodland’s thoughts immediately went to the one family member who wasn’t there.

“That was just kind of a tribute to last year,” Woodland said while choking back tears. “Obviously we lost a little girl, and being there, seeing my wife give birth to her, that’s real.”

When he and Gabby first announced they were pregnant with twins last spring, Woodland explained on social media that it’s “the first time I’ve been excited about a double.” But that excitement turned to sorrow in the middle of Gabby’s pregnancy, when they learned that one of the twins would not survive.

Jaxson was born 10 weeks premature on June 23, the highlight of a tumultuous summer for Woodland that saw him spend almost as much time in the NICU ward at the hospital as on the course.

“I couldn’t wait for 2018 to start,” he explained. “Couldn’t wait for 2017 to be over with.”

With a new year came renewed optimism, with Woodland again focusing on his game as Jaxson continued to make progress. Despite all the turmoil last season, he managed to make it to the Tour Championship and carried that form into his most recent starts: T-7 at the Sony Open, T-12 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Sure, the winless drought stretched back to the 2013 Barracuda Championship. But his peers knew its end was near.

“I typically look at leaderboards and see who’s had good weeks, kind of week in and week out, and figure they’re due for a win,” said Matt Kuchar. “And Gary was that guy that was due.”

Woodland admitted he has struggled to piece together four good rounds in a single tournament, but he did so brilliantly at TPC Scottsdale, where a final-round 64 got him into a playoff in which he defeated Chez Reavie with a par on the opening hole.

Woodland appeared set to take home the title in regulation, but two closing birdies from Reavie forced overtime. Given what Woodland has endured off the course in recent months, playing an extra hole with the trophy up for grabs was a minor inconvenience.

It helped, perhaps, that he was minutes removed from a round that included nine birdies, allowing him to quickly erase an overnight three-shot deficit.

“I didn’t even know I made nine birdies until I got done,” he said. “My caddie asked me, ‘How many birdies did you make?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So obviously I was in the zone, I was kind of in the moment all day and just trying to give myself a chance.”

Woodland has long been viewed as one of the Tour’s best athletes, a prodigious driver who won two state titles in basketball while in high school in Kansas. His burly physique would have been well-suited for any athletic endeavor, but mashing a little white ball turned out to be his best option.

Even among Tour pros, his is an exceptionally high ceiling, and one that Kuchar knew was well within reach after just nine holes of practice together Tuesday on the Stadium Course.

“He was driving it so well. When he’s driving it well, golf becomes easy,” Kuchar said. “He’s doing that right now, and he’s making the game look pretty easy.”

In the off-season, Woodland met with longtime instructor Butch Harmon to try to identify the missing ingredient that had prevented strong play from turning into wins. Harmon offered counsel, but he also suggested a meeting with short-game guru Pete Cowen. This week Woodland even sought the putting wisdom of PGA Tour Champions member Brad Faxon.

Sometimes it really does takes a village.

“I feel like I can make a lot of putts, and I haven’t felt that way in a long time,” Woodland said. “And obviously with the way I hit it and now I’m confident with the short game, and the putter starts working, good things will happen.”

This victory won’t change Woodland’s career arc – if anything, it validates the position many of his peers felt he has long deserved to occupy.

But in the moment of victory, he wasn’t thinking about his career standing, or the victory drought that had finally come to a close after years of hard work. With Gabby nearby and Jaxson in her arms, Woodland thought first of the daughter who never got a chance to share in a post-victory celebration.

“I just wanted her to know that I still love her,” he said.

Another near-miss for Fowler in Phoenix

By Will GrayFebruary 5, 2018, 12:58 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Another year, another near-miss for Rickie Fowler at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler continues to be vexed by the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, where he once again came up just short in his quest to win this tournament.

Fowler was a runner-up here in 2010, and he lost in a playoff in 2016. This time he carried a one-shot lead into the final round, only to shoot a 2-over 73 that dropped him out of the top 10.

“Just couldn’t buy a putt,” Fowler said. “That’s one of the best clubs in my bag. I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, so it was a little disappointing to not see really anything go in on the back nine. I think that was kind of the biggest letdown.”

The result continues recent trends for both Fowler and the tournament. Gary Woodland won in a playoff, becoming the eighth champion in the last nine years to come from behind in the final round, while Fowler has now converted only one of his six 54-hole leads into victory.

Despite a slow start, Fowler got back to within one shot of the lead heading into the closing stretch. But he pulled his tee shot on the par-5 15th hole into the water, a pivotal shot that sparked a run of three straight bogeys, plummeting his name off the leaderboard.

Fowler now has five top-15 finishes at this event, including three straight, and he remains optimistic that his name will someday be included among the tournament’s long list of champions.

“I love this place. The course and I, most of the time we get along well,” Fowler said. “Little bummed that I didn’t really make anything on the back nine to at least move up and have a chance.”

Mickelson's late rally comes up short at Scottsdale

By Will GrayFebruary 4, 2018, 11:30 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Phil Mickelson thrilled the partisan crowds with a late charge up the leaderboard at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but in the end he still came up short of his first win in nearly five years.

Mickelson couldn’t get a putt to drop on the front nine, burning edges and failing to capitalize on chances while Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie raced out ahead. The ball finally found the target on Nos. 15-17, where the southpaw made three straight birdies to keep alive his faint hopes for a fourth win at TPC Scottsdale.

But needing an eagle on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, Mickelson pushed his drive into a grassy hill within a fairway bunker. After a lengthy search simply to find the ball, he pitched out en route to a closing double that dropped him into a tie for fifth.

“The first half I was fractionally off. I was getting a little bit of lateral movement, and that is not a good thing for me,” Mickelson said. “Unfortunately I just didn’t get the putts going in early enough to make the run there at the end, but it was still fun coming down the stretch and making a putt on 16 and things like that.”

Mickelson won here for the third time in 2013 and later that year captured The Open. While he still remains in search of his first win since that summer in Scotland, the 47-year-old remains optimistic that he’ll soon translate contending into winning as he turns his attention to next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I think that my game’s gotten better each week, my focus is getting better each week,” Mickelson said. “So I’m hoping that I continue to build on this. This shouldn’t just be a one-week deal, I should be getting better and better as the weeks go on.”

