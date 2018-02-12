Getty Images

Report: Day to join McIlroy in skipping WGC-Mexico

By Will GrayFebruary 12, 2018, 1:35 pm

It appears that Rory McIlroy will not be the only big name missing from the WGC-Mexico Championship next month.

According to an AAP report, Jason Day plans to join McIlroy in skipping the no-cut event March 1-4 in order to stay home in Ohio with his mother, who last year underwent surgery to treat lung cancer.

"I'm going to take Mexico off," Day said. "My mum is coming over here (to the U.S.) to have scans, so I'm going to spend some time with her."

Day is coming off a strong start to the year that included a playoff victory at Torrey Pines and a runner-up finish Sunday at Pebble Beach. But his decision to skip the next WGC event means that his pre-Masters schedule will include only two more starts: the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which he won in consecutive weeks in 2016.

This will be the second year the tournament will be held at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City following the PGA Tour's decision to move the event from its longtime spot at Trump National Doral outside Miami.

And there still may be another star missing from the field, as Jordan Spieth remains unsure about his upcoming schedule and would not commit to playing in Mexico when asked about his plans for the event following his final round at Pebble Beach.

"I really have no idea what I'm going to do after next week (Genesis Open). I know that at least Honda will be off," Spieth told reporters. "I'm going to have to kind of see how I'm feeling, how I've been recovering in the week off, and then what is the best prep to be ready by the time we tee it up at Augusta."

Getty Images

Genesis Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 12, 2018, 11:02 pm

The PGA Tour completes the West Coast swing with a trip to Riviera - and, yes, you-know-who is in the field. Here are the key stats and information for the Genesis Open. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 3-7PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 2-3:30PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 4-7PM ET

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:30PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6:30PM ET

Purse: $7.2 million ($1,296,000)

Course: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California (par-71; 7,322 yards)

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (-17) won by five, kicking off a run of three consecutive PGA Tour victories.

Notables in the field:

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open.

• Making his first start at the Genesis Open since 2006. Woods made his PGA Tour debut at Riviera in 1992.

• Tiger has played this tournament 11 times in his career and never won. This is the only PGA Tour event in which he has double-digit starts and zero victories.

• At the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods finished four rounds of even par or better for just the third time on the PGA Tour since his last victory – the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Dustin Johnson

• Johnson is a combined 49 under in this event over the last four years, 20 shots lower than any other player.

• DJ has finished first or second in all three of his PGA Tour starts this season.

• He has also held the 54-hole lead or co-lead in all three events.

Phil Mickelson

• Making his 101st worldwide start since his last win, the 2013 Open Championship.

• Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am represented Mickelson's seventh runner-up finish over that stretch.

• Mickelson is a two-time Genesis Open champion, winning in 2008 and 2009.

Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: Fitzgerald an All-Pro-Am champ

By Tim RosaforteFebruary 12, 2018, 9:59 pm

In this week's Rosaforte Reporte: Larry Fitzgerald gets his title, Tiger Woods mulls his upcoming schedule, Ted Potter Jr. comes out of horse country to win, and Phil Mickelson eyes his 43rd PGA Tour victory.

Larry Fitzgerald plays off a 10.6 index at Whisper Rock GC in Scottsdale, Arizona, which equated to a 13 handicap in the team portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The scouting report on the perennial All-Pro wideout and future Hall of Famer is that he sprays it off the tee but has 4-handicap's touch, accuracy and competitiveness when his ball is in play. That explains the 28 shots he cut Kevin Streelman in winning the pro-am portion of the competition at 41 under par.

While Fitzgerald played above his usual game, he didn’t win the Jack Lemmon Trophy given to the amateur that helped his pro the most. That award went in a final-round tiebreaker to Gordon Dean, the partner for Jonathan Randolph.

Another impressive performance worth noting among the pro athletes that competed this year was turned in by Justin Verlander, the ace of the World Series champion Houston Astros. Playing off a 4 handicap, Verlander cut Russell Knox 24 strokes in their third-place finish.

While the scores didn’t reflect it, Fitzgerald said he was completely out of his comfort zone and came away with a better sense of respect for the guys that win and play consistently at a high level. He called golf, “the hardest game out there.”

The story resonated in many ways. Before he became a tour pro, Streelman worked as a caddie at Whisper Rock in 2001-2002. Fitzgerald was the first African-American to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the first athlete since Dan Marino in 1988.

Streelman and Fitzgerald became friends through their memberships at “The Rock,” and Fitzgerald flew home to Arizona on Sunday night with the trophy in the seat beside him. Streelman said that Fitzgerald started playing golf less than five years ago. They hit it off as friends, with Streelman initially giving Fitzgerald two shots per hole and then one. “He’s just madly in love with the game,” Streelman said. “It’s a pretty cool story for both of us, especially Larry.”

Where will we next see Tiger after Genesis?

Tiger Woods needs reps. When and where they’ll come during the Florida Swing is still undetermined. Tiger’s long-time manager, Mark Steinberg, had “zero updates” for me in a text on Sunday night, adding, that the Woods' camp “will decide as time goes on.”

Woods has until Friday night to commit to his hometown event, the Honda Classic. In the past, he has committed early, giving the tournament’s executive director, Ken Kennerly, time to promote and prepare for Tiger’s appearances in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Woods played the best at PGA National in ’12, finishing T-2 after shooting 62 on Sunday to put a scare in Rory McIlroy. He was T-37 on the Champion course in ’13 and withdrew with back spasms in ’14.

Kennerly remains patient, figuring Tiger’s decision will be based on how he plays in the Genesis Open at Riviera, and how his back reacts to tournament competition. Committing to Honda would mean two-straight starts for Woods, after a cross-country flight.

In the mix for the first time is the Valspar Championship. Wood has not played Innisbrook since pairing with Kelly Kuehne in a mixed-team event in 1996. Tournament director Tracy West has Tiger on a “possibility list,” which is based on conversations she’s had with Steinberg. “It’s a possibility, but I don’t think it’s a great possibility,” West said. “At least it’s not a no.”

Horses, a wizard, and a Potter

Ocala, Florida, is known as horse country and is certainly a long way from the Monterey Peninsula and PyeongChang, South Korea. On Sunday, it became identified with both AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Ted Potter Jr. and Olympic speed skaters Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson and Joey Mantia.

Ocala is described as one of those towns where everybody knows everybody. Potter’s wife, Cheri, told me Monday that she went to school with Joey, and Bowe’s mother was her cheerleading coach. “Our house is in a horse neighborhood,” Cheri said. “There’s an equestrian park around the corner. The horses are intermixed with all of us.”

The connection to inline and ice-skating is renowned coach Renee Hildebrand, who is based in Ocala. Potter learned the game through his father, who worked on the grounds crew at a local course and came home one day with a club for his son, then barely old enough to walk.

A natural right-hander, Ted Jr. flipped the club over and started swinging left handed. With his father providing guidance, Potter grew up with one swing and became a mini-tour legend, winning his first PGA Tour title at The Greenbrier in 2012. Most of his practice is done at Golden Ocala Golf & Esquestrian Club, and his money games are played at a course connected to one of the retirement communities in the area. That’s where he was the Friday before winning at Pebble, playing for $16 a hole in a 20-man skins game.

Potter recently he went through his first swing change, doing it on his own with the help of caddie John Balmer. That made his victory even more remarkable, considering the way his swing held up at Pebble, and under the pressure of pursuers Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.

His nickname, “The Wizard,” is obviously a takeoff on Harry Potter and was given to him because of the short-game magic he showed on the mini-tours - like his hole-out for birdie on the seventh hole Sunday.

“It’s his way,” Cheri said. “He doesn’t care how the others are doing it.”

Russell Knox once called Potter the most talented player he ever played with. The irony is that Potter is not a grinder that hits a lot of balls. “I have never been a hard worker,” he said in his closing news conference at Pebble Beach. “I mean I’m probably better than what I think I am. I’ve got to figure out how to keep that focus on trying to get better instead of just being where I’m at.”

Mickelson trending ahead of Genesis

At 47 years of age, Phil Mickelson got better with age during his first four stops of the California swing. He started with missed cut at the CareerBuilder Challenge. He shot 76-74 on the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open to drop from T-9 to T-45. At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, he closed with three scores in the sixties to finish T-5. And at AT&T, he birdied 14, 16 and 17o n Sunday to shoot 67 and finish T-2.

Now he heads to his fifth-straight tournament at the Genesis Open, where he hopes to put it all together and win for the first time since the 2013 Open Championship. “That’s where Riviera comes in,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Getty Images

Power Rankings: 2018 Genesis Open

By Will GrayFebruary 12, 2018, 9:04 pm

The PGA Tour stays in California this week for the Genesis Open. A field of 144 players will tackle Riviera Country Club, which just last year hosted the U.S. Amateur.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Dustin Johnson won this event last year by five shots over Scott Brown and Thomas Pieters. Here are 10 names to watch in Pacific Palisades:

1. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 is a clear No. 1 in the power rankings this week. DJ has finished fourth or better six times in his last eight trips to Riviera, including four in a row. He won last year in a rout and is coming off a T-2 finish at Pebble Beach that somehow still feels like a disappointment.

2. Jordan Spieth: With Spieth, it's simply a matter of when he turns a corner with the putter. And that may have occurred during the final round at Pebble Beach, where he needed only 25 putts to salvage a top-20 finish. It may not seem like much, but he's opened prior floodgates with less. T-4 here in 2015.

3. Paul Casey: The Englishman quietly notched another top-10 finish at Pebble Beach, and he has now gone more than a year since his last missed cut with only two worldwide finishes outside the top 30 since this event last year. His consistency is underrated, but he may shine this week on a course where he lost in a playoff in 2015.

4. Justin Thomas: Thomas is making his fourth straight trip to Riviera as a pro, having finished no better than last year's T-39. Thomas played good enough to win two weeks ago in Phoenix but suffered through some unusually rough stretches. Still, a T-17 finish was a solid achievement given his colorful scorecards and served as his third top-25 in as many starts this year.

5. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy had a hiccup last week in his U.S. debut while teamed with his dad, but there's reason to think he'll write the ship at Riviera where he finished T-20 in his tournament debut two years ago. McIlroy was 40 under over his first eight competitive rounds before a frustrating backslide on the fickle greens of the Monterey Peninsula. Granted, the greens this week won't be much less fickle.

6. Tommy Fleetwood: The reigning Race to Dubai champ is making his tournament debut, as well as his first start in the U.S. since the PGA Championship. But he's picked up right where he left off last year, with three straight top-6 finishes to open 2018 including a victory against a stacked field in Abu Dhabi.

7. Matt Kuchar: Kuchar has been his usual reliable self in recent weeks, highlighted by a T-5 finish two weeks ago in Phoenix, and he has been a staple at Riviera for more than a decade. The veteran's record here includes a T-8 finish two years ago, one of five top-25 finishes he has compiled in L.A. since 2008.

8. Phil Mickelson: With the West Coast Swing on its final leg, there's one last chance to back a suddenly-surging Mickelson. Fresh off back-to-back top-5 finishes for the first time since 2013, Mickelson returns to a course where he won in back-to-back years (2008-09) and also finished second in 2007 and 2012.

9. Marc Leishman: The Aussie is coming off a career year in 2017, and he already has a pair of top-10 finishes to his credit this year. Leishman is making his ninth straight start at Riviera, where he has missed the cut two of the last three years but also added a T-5 finish in 2016 among a trio of top-20 results.

10. Adam Scott: If there was ever a week where Scott might end his surprising downturn, this is it. A missed cut at Pebble Beach only highlighted his putting woes, but Riviera is a track that rewards elite ball-striking the likes of which the Aussie usually delivers. Look no further than his record here since 2012: T-17, T-10, T-2, T-11.

Getty Images

R&A chief on distance: 'We have probably crossed that line'

By Will GrayFebruary 12, 2018, 6:16 pm

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has officially joined his USGA counterpart in raising an eyebrow over recent increases in distance among the game's best players.

Speaking on a media conference call Monday, Slumbers echoed prior statements from USGA chief executive Mike Davis who has proclaimed that recent gains in distance are leading to subsequent cost increases tied to a golf course's "footprint."

"Our 2002 joint statement of principles put a line in the sand, or purported to put a line in the sand," Slumbers said. "I think our view is when you start to look at this data now, that we have probably crossed that line in the sand and that a serious discussion is now needed on where we go. And it is a multi-faceted matter. It's extremely complex."

Slumbers explained that the R&A and USGA will publish findings from a joint study on distance in the coming weeks, and that the study will include a "statement" from the two organizations on the topic. According to Slumbers, the data contained in the study has raised "serious concern" for both the R&A and USGA.

"We had talked for a number of years about slow creep, and this is a little bit more than a slow creep," Slumbers said. "It's actually quite a big jump."

