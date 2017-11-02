Golf Central Blog

Report: Olympic Club to host '28 PGA, '32 Ryder Cup

By

Will Gray
November 2, 2017, 10:21 pm

RSS

The Olympic Club has been chosen to host the 2028 PGA Championship and 2032 Ryder Cup, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle. A formal announcement is reportedly expected on Wednesday.

The move indicates that the Northern California club has shifted allegiances from the USGA to the PGA of America. Olympic's Lake Course has hosted the U.S. Open five times, most recently when Webb Simpson won in 2012, and has already been announced as the host site of the 2021 U.S. Women's Open.

According to the report, the USGA offered Olympic the option to host the 2027 U.S. Open, but "contract talks stalled" in recent months. Last week the USGA announced that the 2027 tournament will instead be played at nearby Pebble Beach, which will also host the 2023 U.S. Women's Open.

The combination of a major championship and a Ryder Cup is similar to the package offered to New York's Bethpage State Park when it defected from the USGA after hosting the U.S. Open twice. Bethpage is slated to host the 2019 PGA and 2024 Ryder Cup.

Future venues for the PGA Championship, which will move to May in 2019, have been announced through 2023. Additionally, the tournament has been promised a return to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., by 2030.

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisc., with Bethpage's Black Course the venue four years from then. No formal announcement has been made regarding the host site for the 2028 Ryder Cup.

Should Olympic host the biennial matches, it would mark the first Ryder Cup held in the state of California since 1959 when it was played at Eldorado Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Article Tags: 

Olympic Club, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Kim (65) leads in Vegas as darkness halts play
Watch: Stenson snaps club against tree
Day, Leishman withdraw from Hero World Challenge
Clippers coach tried to get ejected to watch Tiger

Trending

Bubba's ball deal with Volvik up ... now what?
Bubba cuts layoff short to support Las Vegas
A look back: Players in college
Player misses putt, chucks putter into trees
Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood
USC women top Stanford for East Lake Cup
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Rose knows: Tiger needs time to get that 'feeling'
Best of: Justin and Kate Rose
Tour players excited to have Woods back
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.