Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: DJ's favorite stretch of the year

By Tim RosaforteFebruary 6, 2018, 4:10 pm

In this week's Rosaforte Report: Dustin Johnson's mini-vacation is about to end with his favorite part of the schedule coming up, Gary Woodland's gets a victory in Phoenix thanks to his "team" of coaches, Rickie Fowler blows another 54-hole lead and Hale Irwin is making a start on the PGA Tour Champions this week at 72 years old.

Unless you’ve been skiing in Aspen, or following Dustin Johnson and his fiancée Paulina Gretzky on social media, you’re probably wondering what the world’s No. 1 golfer has been doing for the past two weeks, since playing in Abu Dhabi.

The answer is - DJ has been getting ready, hoping to peak for his favorite part of the PGA Tour schedule. Over his next four starts, Johnson will be defending titles three times (Genesis Open, WGC-Mexico and WGC-Match Play) and playing a spot (Pebble Beach Golf Links) in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am where he has won twice, and where he gets to play with father-in-law Wayne Gretzky and Jordan Spieth.

The only tournament DJ will miss over the next month is technically a hometown event, the Honda Classic, but manager David Winkle knows better by now to intercede on Johnson’s favorite part of the schedule, especially the stop at Riviera for the Genesis, where he became No. 1 last year.

The Baller in Gary Woodland

As a high school and college basketball player, Gary Woodland is the type of golfer that is comfortable being coached in a team environment. His head coach is Butch Harmon. His assistant coaches are Pete Cowen (short game) and Brad Faxon (putting). That’s like having Mike Krzyzewski, John Calipari and Tom Izzo on your bench.

All of the elements for Team Woodland were at work in his playoff victory over Chez Reavie at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He was second in ball-striking, which is Harmon’s department, and 16th in strokes gained-putting after listening to Faxon’s advice last winter at Old Palm. For the week, he made almost 359 feet of putts.

Under pressure, Woodland was also adept at the short-game advice passed along by Cowen, who first worked with Woodland at the QBE Shootout in December. He chipped in for par at No. 6 and Cowen noted the delicate chip he made on No. 17, facing the water on a green that ran away from him, to set up his third straight birdie.

Cowen compared it to the work he did with Brooks Koepka - who works with Butch’s son, Claude III - that led to his victory in the 2017 U.S. Open. “Sometimes, two heads are better than one,” Cowen said.

In the case of Woodland, it was actually three heads.

Another close call for Fowler

At his home in Las Vegas, Butch Harmon watched the final round of the Waste Management Open with a vested interest in both Woodland and 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler.

“It’s an interesting day having two of your players on top of the leaderboard for most of the day,” Harmon said on Monday. “It’s what you want of your players.”

As was the case, Harmon came away with mixed emotions. While Woodland had the most important closing round of his career (64), Fowler experienced one of his most disappointing with a final-round 73 that left him 1-for-6 with a 54-hole lead and some mixed feelings about the spectators at TPC Scottsdale.

“Rickie didn’t have his best day on Sunday,” Harmon said of the 73 Fowler posted to finish T-11. “He talked about the putts not dropping, which his true. But the fact he missed fairways (at Nos. 15 and 17) is uncharacteristic, especially to the left. He got back into some of his old traits that we’ll have to clean up. It’s frustrating to go through that.”

The frustration showed on Thursday when Fowler said he was disappointed in some of the comments made at the 16th hole, but come Sunday there were no hard feelings. Just as there wasn’t after a tough loss to Hidecki Matsuyama in 2016.

“For sure I love this place,” Fowler said in his closing thoughts. “The course and I, most of the time we get along well.” He exited by saying he would “keep pushing.”

The Original Bernhard Langer

At 72 years young, Hale Irwin will be competing in this week’s first full-field tournament on the 2018 PGA Tour Champions schedule, the Boca Raton Championship. His last of a record 45 senior tour victories came 11 years ago, when he was the same age (61) as Bernhard Langer will turn in August. Coming off a seven-victory season that moved him up to 36 victories, Langer very much has the Irwin record in sight, and Irwin knows it.

“I’m very proud of it, and not necessarily with (Langer) getting closer to it,” Irwin said of the record. “I played as good as I could, had some great years, but my goal was not to win 45 (times).”

Irwin acknowledges that he started cutting back at this point in Langer’s career to spend time with his family and grandchildren. That’s when his focus started to wane and his body - specifically a hamstring in his late-60s -started to break down. That was his curtain call.

Noting that he has a long way to go, Irwin added that Langer “is about as focused as you can get,” but there will come a time - based on his professional experience - when Langer loses the focus. “Whenever it is,” Irwin said, “I don’t know."

Article Tags: Tim Rosaforte, Rosaforte Report, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Hale Irwin, Bernhard Langer, Butch Harmon

Trending

Getty Images

Confident in coaches, Woodland eyes Ryder Cup berth

By Randall MellFebruary 6, 2018, 10:02 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Gary Woodland’s Ryder Cup prospects got a big boost thanks to one of Europe’s most accomplished teachers.

Woodland said Pete Cowen’s tough-love help with his short game was a factor in his victory Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s also a factor in Woodland’s growing confidence he can make the American team headed to Paris in September.

Woodland jumped from 28th to seventh in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with Sunday’s win.

Butch Harmon, Woodland’s swing coach, steered Woodland to Cowen for short-game work.

“Pete’s hard, there’s no sugar coating, a lot like Butch,” Woodland said. “If I’m not getting it right away, Pete will definitely get into me and tell me, 'I’m not out here wasting people’s time. It’s time to work.'”

Cowen is Europe’s go-to teacher. His pupils have included Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Danny Willett and Lee Westwood.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Woodland said his up-and-down to save par from a tough spot at the 17th hole in Phoenix Sunday probably “won the tournament” for him. Woodland coaxed a dicey 100-foot chip toward a pin tucked against the water, rolling the shot to within 5 feet.

“I had a lot of green to work with, a shot I would have definitely left short in the past, knowing if it was too long it was going in the water,” Woodland said. “It was the first shot Pete and I worked on this off season.”

The 33-year-old is also getting help from Brad Faxon on his putting and loves what his team is doing for him.

“I feel I’m a top player, I do,” said Woodland, looking to make his first Ryder Cup team. “I feel my game is more complete than it’s ever been.”

Woodland will work with Cowen again at the Honda Classic in two weeks.

“Butch and I have the golf swing where we want it,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to drive the ball as well as I ever have. I’m hitting more drivers. That’s a tribute to the work Butch and I have done.

“I have a lot to do, but if I do that, if I continue to improve with the short game, continue to improve with the driver, I think the Ryder Cup is a no-brainer.”

Article Tags: Gary Woodland, 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Butch Harmon, Pete Cowen, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Spiranac posing for 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

By Grill Room TeamFebruary 6, 2018, 9:45 pm

Paige Spiranac has gone from social media star to one of the most recognizable faces in golf today, and with that meteoric rise came the news Tuesday that she would appear in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Spiranac, 24, announced the news in an emotional post on social media, where she uses her platform to battle cyber-bullying and raise awareness for body positivity.

This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body #siswim

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

The former San Diego State player and Cactus Tour winner, who has more than a million followers on Instagram alone, also sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about her journey through professional golf to the Swimsuit Issue and what she hopes to accomplish going forward.

Article Tags: Paige Spiranac, Sports Illustrated, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Tour rookies set new 'fastest hole in golf' record

By Jason CrookFebruary 6, 2018, 9:00 pm

The "fastest hole in golf" is a record that was made to be broken, and four PGA Tour rookies recently set the new mark ... you know, until it is inevitably broken again.

Just months after a group of European Tour golfers put up a time of 32.7 seconds, Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Yun and Stephan Jaeger combined to play a hole two seconds faster on their first attempt, and then broke that mark on their fourth attempt. The new official Guinness World Record for the Fastest Hole in Golf is 27.88 seconds.

The foursome earned their world record on the par-5 17th hole at Palm Desert Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Article Tags: Grill Room, Tom Lovelady

Trending

Getty Images

Power Rankings: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Will GrayFebruary 6, 2018, 7:28 pm

The PGA Tour heads back to California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A field of 156 players and their amateur partners will tackle a three-course rotation of Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula and the host course, Pebble Beach.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Jordan Spieth won this event last year by four shots over Kelly Kraft. Here are 10 names to watch on the Monterey Peninsula:

1. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 has only made one start since torching the field at Kapalua, and that was a tidy T-9 finish in Abu Dhabi. Johnson won this event back in 2009 and 2010 and has had five top-10 finishes since, including the 2010 U.S. Open. He deserves the top spot here until proven otherwise.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm's fiery demeanor got the best of him during the final round in Phoenix, but he still remains perhaps the hottest player in the world. After four good rounds in Palm Springs led to a playoff win, he added two good rounds in San Diego and three good rounds last week. A T-5 finish last year in his tournament debut showed he can handle the event's quirky setup.

3. Jason Day: Day is teeing it up for the first time since his overtime win at Torrey Pines, and he does so at an event where he has finished T-6 or better three of the last five years. Day's back is likely still not 100 percent, but any lingering injury wasn't holding him back in San Diego on a tougher test than any of the three tracks he'll face this week.

4. Jordan Spieth: The defending champ is searching for answers on the greens, which certainly can't be said often. Spieth couldn't buy a putt en route to a rare missed cut in Phoenix, and he's now among the cellar dwellers on Tour in strokes gained putting. But as last year's four-shot romp proved, his third top-10 here in the last four years, a turnaround is sometimes only a week away.

5. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is making his first tournament appearance, and he's teeing it up in the U.S. for the first time since the BMW Championship nearly five months ago. The Ulsterman took time off to rest his lingering back injury but came out of the gates on fire last month, playing his first eight rounds on the European Tour in a combined 40 under par.

6. Phil Mickelson: Mickelson is a four-time winner of this event, and his runner-up performance in 2016 is perhaps the closest he has come to winning on Tour since the 2013 Open. Lefty is coming off a T-5 finish in Phoenix in which he had a chance to join the playoff with a closing eagle, and there's reason to think that another start on a course where he's won multiple times could spark further success.

7. Brandt Snedeker: Snedeker can run hot and cold, but he usually heats up on the poa annua greens that this tournament offers. The veteran won this event in both 2013 and 2015, finished fourth last year and enters off a top-25 finish at TPC Scottsdale that gave further proof to the notion that his injury woes from the end of last season are now behind him.

8. Gary Woodland: Woodland finally turned weeks of strong play into a victory last week in Phoenix, defeating Chez Reavie in a playoff for his first title since 2013. Woodland is now second on Tour in total strokes gained this season, eighth in strokes gained putting and returns to an event where last year he tied for fifth.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed has quietly been recording solid if unspectacular results, including a T-23 finish at Torrey Pines and a T-17 finish last week in Phoenix. But Reed could be primed to contend this week given his Pebble Beach track record, which includes five straight top-30 finishes including two top-10s.

10. Pat Perez: Perez returns to the U.S. after a brief stint in the Middle East, and he has chosen a familiar landing spot. The veteran is coming off the best season of his career, kept the momentum going with a win in Malaysia earlier this season and boasts three top-15 finishes in the last four years at Pebble Beach, including a T-4 in 2015.

Article Tags: Fantasy Central, 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dustin Johnson

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.