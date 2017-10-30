Rose back into OWGR top 10; Day falls out

After rallying to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in dramatic fashion, Justin Rose is back inside the top 10 in the latest installment of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rose was eight shots back to begin the final round in China, but he benefited from a surprising collapse from leader and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. While Johnson stumbled to a closing 77 to cough up a six-shot advantage, Rose carded a 67 to win by two shots.

It's his first worldwide victory since his gold medal performance at last year's Olympics, and as a result Rose moved up from No. 13 to No. 6 in the world. The ascent marks his highest position since he was No. 5 in December 2015.

Johnson remained No. 1 after his T-2 finish, while fellow runner-up Brooks Koepka jumped four spots from No. 11 to No. 7. Henrik Stenson, who shared second place with Johnson and Koepka, moved up one spot to No. 8.

Other notable moves in China included Peter Uihlein, who went from No. 69 to No. 56 with a T-5 finish, while the same result helped Kyle Stanley crack the top 50 by jumping from 53rd to 49th. Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who tied for ninth, rose four spots to No. 36.

After earning his first win at age 41 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour went from No. 321 to No. 156 in the latest rankings, while runner-up Chesson Hadley is back inside the top 100 at No. 86 after moving up 28 spots.

Johnson holds the top spot for another week, followed by Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm. Rose is now at No. 6, with Koepka, Stenson, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. Despite a T-11 finish in China, Jason Day dropped from eighth to 11th to fall out of the OWGR top 10 for the first time since February 2014.

With his return to competition still in question, Tiger Woods fell nine more spots to No. 1180 in the latest rankings.