RSM Classic: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

The PGA Tour heads to the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga., for the last official PGA Tour event of 2017, the RSM Classic. Here's the key info for this week's event.
Golf course: Hosted by Davis Love III, the first two rounds of the RSM Classic will be split between the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Resort, while the weekend will be played exclusively at Seaside. The 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside course was originally designed in 1929 and was updated in 1999 by Tom Fazio. The Plantation Course was renovated by Rees Jones in 1998. The 7,058-yard, par-72 track played as the third-easiest to par on the PGA Tour last season.
Purse: $6.2 million.
TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream, Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m..
Notables in the field: Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Mac Hughes, Sam Saunders, Andrew "Beef" Johnston, Smylie Kaufman
Notable tee times (all times Eastern):
Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald - Rd. 1, No. 1, 11:10 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 10, 10:00 a.m.
Bubba Watson, Hudson Swafford, Brian Harman - Rd. 1, No. 10, 10:00 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 11:00 a.m.
Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson - Rd. 1, No. 10, 10:10 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 11:10 a.m.
Graeme McDowell, Charles Howell III, Aaron Baddeley - Rd. 1, No. 10, 11:00 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 9:50 a.m.
Key stats:
• Defending champion: Mac Hughes (won five-man playoff on third extra hole)
• Kevin Kisner is 36 under in this event the last 3 years (tied for best of anyone in span)
• Matt Kuchar has 74 top-10 finishes on PGA Tour since 2010 (most of anyone in span)
• Si Woo Kim is fresh off a third-place finish last week at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. It was his best finish since tinning The Players Championship
• This is the last official PGA Tour event of 2017. The season resumes in January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
• The Seaside course has yielded some of the lowest one-putt percentages on the PGA Tour over the last several seasons
• Charles Howell III has earned more than $1 million in each of the previous 17 seasons. That is tied for the second longest such streak in PGA Tour history
• Davis Love III is one of three men in PGA TOUR history to win in 3 different decades
• This is the eighth edition of the RSM Classic (Nine players have competed in each of first seven years)
Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit