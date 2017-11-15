RSM Classic: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel Digital November 15, 2017

The PGA Tour heads to the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga., for the last official PGA Tour event of 2017, the RSM Classic. Here's the key info for this week's event.

Golf course: Hosted by Davis Love III, the first two rounds of the RSM Classic will be split between the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Resort, while the weekend will be played exclusively at Seaside. The 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside course was originally designed in 1929 and was updated in 1999 by Tom Fazio. The Plantation Course was renovated by Rees Jones in 1998. The 7,058-yard, par-72 track played as the third-easiest to par on the PGA Tour last season.

Purse: $6.2 million.

TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream, Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m..

Notables in the field: Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Mac Hughes, Sam Saunders, Andrew "Beef" Johnston, Smylie Kaufman

Notable tee times (all times Eastern):

Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald - Rd. 1, No. 1, 11:10 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 10, 10:00 a.m. 

Bubba Watson, Hudson Swafford, Brian Harman - Rd. 1, No. 10, 10:00 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 11:00 a.m.

Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson - Rd. 1, No. 10, 10:10 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 11:10 a.m.

Graeme McDowell, Charles Howell III, Aaron Baddeley - Rd. 1, No. 10, 11:00 a.m. and Rd. 2, No. 1, 9:50 a.m.

Key stats:

• Defending champion: Mac Hughes (won five-man playoff on third extra hole)

• Kevin Kisner is 36 under in this event the last 3 years (tied for best of anyone in span)

• Matt Kuchar has 74 top-10 finishes on PGA Tour since 2010 (most of anyone in span)

• Si Woo Kim is fresh off a third-place finish last week at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. It was his best finish since tinning The Players Championship

• This is the last official PGA Tour event of 2017. The season resumes in January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

• The Seaside course has yielded some of the lowest one-putt percentages on the PGA Tour over the last several seasons

• Charles Howell III has earned more than $1 million in each of the previous 17 seasons. That is tied for the second longest such streak in PGA Tour history

• Davis Love III is one of three men in PGA TOUR history to win in 3 different decades

• This is the eighth edition of the RSM Classic (Nine players have competed in each of first seven years)

Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit

Despite no wins since, Hull ready to defend CME title

By Associated Press November 15, 2017

A year has passed since Charley Hull, the toast of English golf and one of the world's up-and-coming players, captured the CME Group Tour Championship at the age of 20 to claim her first LPGA victory.

Since that breakthrough triumph at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., Hull has not returned to the winner's circle, but her 2017 campaign has still been a success.

Hull has finished in the top 10 three times this season - most recently forging a tie for sixth at the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship in South Korea. She also had three top 20 showings in the Tour's recent Asia swing.

Last year, Hull played brilliant golf when she turned in back-to-back 66s in the final two rounds to claim the championship. She finished at 19-under-par to defeat South Korea's So Yeon Ryu by two strokes.

"I was really buzzing to get my first win on the LPGA at the end of 2016," Hull said. "The field at the CME Group Tour Championship was really strong and I had a great week from start to finish and a lot of good shots that paid off."

Given her recent form, Hull has a lot of confidence as she heads back to Naples and the LPGA Tour Championship to defend her crown. She has a matter-of-fact strategy that allows her to play golf and compete at the highest level with minimal pressure.

"I don't really like to set too many goals," Hull said. "I will keep focusing on good shots, as each good shot leads to a good hole and lots of good holes lead to a good round, which leads to a good tournament. This is my second full year on the LPGA, and it means I've had a bit more flexibility about which events I wanted to play in."

Hull has been a force in the women's game since before she turned professional at the age of 17. She was first introduced to golf when she was 2 years old and began playing with her father at Kettering Golf Club in England. She left school when she was 13 to be home schooled and started playing in amateur tournaments.

She made her professional debut in March 2013 and reeled off five consecutive second-place finishes on the Ladies European Tour. With five additional top-10 finishes that season, Hull finished sixth on the tour's Order of Merit despite playing in just 15 official events and won the LET Rookie of the Year award.

In August 2013, Hull was selected by European Solheim Cup captain Liselotte Neumann to compete in the 2013 edition of the event. Then 17, she became the youngest person ever to play in the tournament.

The team was the first European Solheim squad to win on United States soil, with a final score of 18-10. Hull contributed two points, including a 5 & 4 singles win over Paula Creamer.

On March 16, 2014, four days shy of her 18th birthday, Hull won her first professional title at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco. She overcame a five-shot deficit to the overnight leader, Gwladys Nocera of France, via a bogey-free round of 62 that forced a playoff. Hull birdied the first sudden-death hole to secure the victory.

Hull has battled a wrist injury for her entire career and learned earlier this season that it's a situation that can't be repaired.

"I saw a guy who works with a lot of NFL players and he told me my wrist is fractured," Hull explained. "It's more like a chip is out of the bone and it's been there a while. He told me it's always going to be there, but that I will be able to play with it."

Hull must now obey a strict routine to protect her wrist.

"I sleep with a brace on my wrist and do everything else with it strapped up," Hull said. "That way I can take it off when I play golf."

Hull is blessed with the ability to leave her profession at the golf course and practice range, spending most of her time away from the course doing things that most other women enjoy.

"Honestly, I don't even think about golf, not even when I'm playing in competition," Hull claimed. "Sometimes I will be thinking about the dress I'm going to wear out next weekend or something to do with my friends and stuff.

"It's cool because I got to the point a few years ago where all I did was golf and all I thought about was golf, golf, golf, and it made me kind of ill - it was really weird. After that, I kind of loosened up and it's helped me."

While only 21 years old, Hull has already competed in three Solheim Cups representing Team Europe (2013, 2015 and 2017), and feels the best is yet to come.

"I'm happy with the way my game is progressing," Hull said. "I will just keep taking it one step at a time. I want to be playing and enjoying competitive golf for as long as possible. I know I have many more successes ahead of me."

Notes: Private teacher keeps Kuchars on road together

By Doug Ferguson November 15, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. - Matt Kuchar has what amounts to a home game this week in the RSM Classic at Sea Island, which must be awfully boring for his two sons.

The last time Kuchar played, 10-year-old Cameron and 8-year-old Carson tagged along on the first part of the trip to Japan and spent a week riding bullet trains, going to a sumo wrestling match and touring a ninja training studio.

Those trips are more the norm than the exception.

Kuchar and his wife, Sybi, decided to home-school their two sons, and they have a teacher who goes with them when their travels take them to Hawaii or Japan and loads of places in between.

''It's such an education traveling,'' Kuchar said. ''Somebody once told me, 'Don't let school interfere with a child's education.' And I certainly agree with it, especially at their age. Now the kids get the best of it. We travel. We have a teacher travel with us so they do proper academic studies. They're doing their work on the road and then going out and seeing things.''

And it doesn't have to be all that exotic. Kuchar recalls the time he went to Turkey in 2012 for an exhibition. Cameron was turning 5 that week and he wasn't sure what he could do for a 5-year-old's birthday in Turkey.

''Everyone got into bath robes in our room and we turned it into a Turkish bath party,'' Kuchar said. ''The thing he remembers the most is we had two security guards assigned to us. They were big guys. He thought that was cool to have two security guards.''

Kuchar traveled to Japan the first year he won on the PGA Tour. He has played in China and Japan, Turkey and Hong Kong, Australia and Fiji, Germany and France. He says he got the travel bug from his mother.

''If there was a chance to go somewhere, she wanted to take advantage,'' Kuchar said. ''I always had that side of me to get in as much as I can. If you get a chance to experience something different, let's go.''

UPHILL BATTLE: So Yeon Ryu is facing tough odds of winning the $1 million Race to the CME Globe bonus, even though she is among the top five seeds who only has to win the CME Group Championship.

Ryu has been coping with an injured right shoulder since the last week of October in Malaysia, and it has limited her practice. She said it was at about 80 percent when she practiced Monday, and that made her excited.

''But when I tried to practice this morning, I couldn't really hit the ball, so I only played four holes and just putted,'' she said. ''To be honest, my No. 1 goal is just my shoulder being 100 percent and then play tournament.''

Ryu said the injury to the muscle is from overuse, and not related to any ligaments. She rested all of last week and limited herself to hitting no more than 50 balls in practice.

''My expectation with my long game is not really high right now,'' she said. ''But the good news is this is my last tournament of the year, so I can have plenty of rest.''

Well, it's her last event in America. She still has another event that Inbee Park hosts next week between LPGA Tour players and Korean LPGA Tour players.

FATHER-SON: Jack Nicklaus has won the PNC Father-Son Challenge with his son. Now he's going to try it with his grandson.

The 20-team field anchored by major champions includes Nicklaus playing with Gary ''G.T.'' Nicklaus Jr., whose father won the tournament with Nicklaus in 1999. The only other father-grandson teams over the years were Arnold Palmer with Sam Saunders and Will Wears.

Nicklaus described G.T. as a ''big kid and has the potential to be a very talented player.''

''Only time will tell whether he will be and wants to be a really good player,'' Nicklaus said. ''For now, I just want him to enjoy the experience, just as I will enjoy it. Oh, and guess whose tee shot we'll be playing most of the time?''

With mother cancer-free, Lexi looks to end emotional year on high note

By Randall Mell November 14, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. – Lexi Thompson is looking to end the most emotionally challenging year of her young career on a high note at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship.

It’s been a good year for Thompson, close to a spectacular one, with two victories and five second-place finishes, three of them after playoff losses. Those playoff losses included her painful heartbreak at the ANA Inspiration back in April, when she was hit with a pair of two-shot penalties as she appeared to be running away with her second major championship title.

This summer, Thompson, 22, struggled with more emotions, when her mother, Judy, was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Judy has since been declared cancer-free after undergoing treatments that included radiation.

“It’s definitely been an up-and-down year,” Thompson said Tuesday. “A lot of things have gone on. A lot of positives to take from the year. I would say throughout the whole year, I've learned how strong I am, on and off the golf course, with what I've been through and how I've handled things.”

Thompson leads the competition for the Vare Trophy for low scoring average (69.147) and the Race to the CME Globe points standings, which comes with a $1 million jackpot as the prize. She can also claim the Rolex Player of the Year Award with a victory.

While Thompson said she’s trying not to focus on awards, she did reveal there’s a long-term goal that drives her. She wants to be remembered among the best who ever played the game.

“That's my No. 1 goal, to be in the Hall of Fame,” Thompson said.

The Vare Trophy comes with one Hall of Fame point. So does the Rolex Player of the Year Award.

It takes 27 points to make it to the LPGA Hall of Fame. With nine career victories - one a major - Thompson already has 10.

“I can't really focus on that,” she said. “I just have to focus on playing my game and playing well this week. Definitely been in the back of my mind, because that's a No. 1 goal mine.”

Players experiencing blood tests at RSM Classic

By Rex Hoggard November 14, 2017

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – In June, when the PGA Tour announced it would add blood testing to his anti-doping program there were plenty of questions.

When would players be tested?

How invasive are the tests?

Would a test somehow impact a player’s ability to swing the golf club?

Those questions are slowly being answered.

On Tuesday at the RSM Classic, defending champion Mac Hughes had his first experience with the new blood testing procedures.

“I didn’t even know. When I was going to my test I thought it was a urine test,” said Hughes, who added this was the first time he’d been blood tested on Tour. “They told me it was a blood test and I thought, this is kind of interesting.”

Although officials don’t tell players how many times or when they will be tested, blood testing is supposed to be a fraction of the performance-enhancing tests that are administered, with the majority of testing still done via urine tests.

In the past, the vast majority of urine tests were done after competitive rounds, but if Tuesday was any indication, officials will utilize practice and pro-am days to administer blood testing.

“There was like three or four other guys getting tested the same time as me,” Hughes said.

