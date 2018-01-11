Getty Images

Ryder Cup preview? Casey-Fleetwood at EurAsia Cup

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 11, 2018, 1:48 pm

Jim Furyk likely will be keeping a close eye on this week’s EurAsia Cup.

That’s where his Ryder Cup counterpart, Thomas Bjorn, will be captaining a European team that includes six Ryder Cup veterans.

Though the EurAsia Cup isn’t exactly a dress rehearsal for Paris, Bjorn (and, to a lesser extent, Furyk) should be able to glean something from this week’s results.  

These are the matchups in Friday fourballs:

  • Casey-Fleetwood vs. Byeong-Hun An-Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • Pieters-Fitzpatrick vs. Yuta Ikeda-Gavin Green
  • Alex Noren-Paul Dunne vs. Hideto Tanihara-Phachara Khongwatmai
  • Stenson-Alexander Levy vs. Sunghoon Kang-Poom Saksansin
  • Bernd Wiesberger-Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Nicholas Fung-Haotong Li
  • Ross Fisher-Hatton vs. Anirban Lahiri-SSP Chawrasia

Casey’s partnership with reigning Race to Dubai champion Fleetwood – who rocketed to world No. 18 after a breakout 2017 – should be of particular interest for Furyk and Co.

Casey hasn’t played a Ryder Cup since 2008, but he rejoined the European Tour this year so he could potentially earn a spot on the roster. He has lost only two Ryder Cup matches in his career, and he told Sky Sports that he’s “probably the most excited guy in the team room here, because I’ve got so much to gain this week.”

“I’ve desperately missed it, and I want to play another (Ryder Cup),” Casey said. “I want my wife to be there, my kids to be here, to see how cool it is.”

C. Koepka, Grace (3 eagles) lead in South Africa

By Associated PressJanuary 11, 2018, 6:31 pm

GAUTENG, South Africa – Branden Grace and Chase Koepka shot 7-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the BMW SA Open on Thursday.

Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, was among the morning starters and set the clubhouse target by making an eagle and seven birdies in his third tournament of his debut season on the European Tour.

Full-field scores from the BMW South African Open

Grace had three eagles – at Nos. 2, 8 and 15 – as he bids for a ninth European Tour title and to complete the set of wins at his native South Africa's three most prestigious events. He has already won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in 2014 and the Nedbank Golf Challenge last year, as well as the Joburg Open in 2012.

England's Chris Paisley was alone in third place after shooting 66.

Watch: 8 people, 5 dogs rescued via helicopter at California course

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 11, 2018, 6:00 pm

Mudslides have wreaked havoc in California, destroying houses and killing at least 17 people.

Rescue teams have been working frantically to save lives, and the video below shows the Coast Guard rescuing eight people and five dogs at a golf course in Santa Barbara.

Why you don't stand next to Fleetwood for a photo

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 11, 2018, 3:12 pm
Watch: Ace, eagles highlight Day 1 of SA Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 11, 2018, 2:35 pm

There were plenty of fireworks in the opening round of the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg.

The top shot came courtesy former Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson, who aced the par-3 14th:

Matthew Southgate spun in this wedge shot at the par-4 12th for eagle:

And Brande Grace, who shot the first-ever 62 in a major at last year’s Open, rolled in this eagle at the par-5 15th. It was his third eagle of the day. He played the four par-5s in 6 under for the day.

