Jim Furyk likely will be keeping a close eye on this week’s EurAsia Cup.

That’s where his Ryder Cup counterpart, Thomas Bjorn, will be captaining a European team that includes six Ryder Cup veterans.

Though the EurAsia Cup isn’t exactly a dress rehearsal for Paris, Bjorn (and, to a lesser extent, Furyk) should be able to glean something from this week’s results.

These are the matchups in Friday fourballs:

Casey-Fleetwood vs. Byeong-Hun An-Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Pieters-Fitzpatrick vs. Yuta Ikeda-Gavin Green

Alex Noren-Paul Dunne vs. Hideto Tanihara-Phachara Khongwatmai

Stenson-Alexander Levy vs. Sunghoon Kang-Poom Saksansin

Bernd Wiesberger-Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Nicholas Fung-Haotong Li

Ross Fisher-Hatton vs. Anirban Lahiri-SSP Chawrasia

Casey’s partnership with reigning Race to Dubai champion Fleetwood – who rocketed to world No. 18 after a breakout 2017 – should be of particular interest for Furyk and Co.

Casey hasn’t played a Ryder Cup since 2008, but he rejoined the European Tour this year so he could potentially earn a spot on the roster. He has lost only two Ryder Cup matches in his career, and he told Sky Sports that he’s “probably the most excited guy in the team room here, because I’ve got so much to gain this week.”

“I’ve desperately missed it, and I want to play another (Ryder Cup),” Casey said. “I want my wife to be there, my kids to be here, to see how cool it is.”