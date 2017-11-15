NAPLES, Fla. – Rolex world No. 3 So Yeon Ryu withdrew Wednesday from the CME Group Tour Championship Pro-Am to rest her ailing right shoulder.
Ryu played through the Toto Japan Classic in pain two weeks ago. She said she withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am on the advice of her doctor, but she expects to tee it up in Thursday’s start of the championship.
There’s a lot on the line this week. Ryu leads the Rolex Player of the Year point standings in a tight race. She can lock up that award for the first time in her career. She also can ascend back to Rolex world No. 1 and has chances to win the LPGA money title and the CME Globe’s $1 million jackpot.
Ryu said she consulted with more than one doctor last week after being diagnosed with a muscle strain.
“Everybody said all I can do is rest,” Ryu said.