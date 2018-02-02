SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jordan Spieth won’t be around for the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he has an unexpectedly balky putter to blame.

Spieth spent his first two trips around TPC Scottsdale burning edges and missing opportunities, as he lost nearly four shots to the field in strokes gained putting. Those extra shots proved pivotal as Spieth carded rounds of 72-70, and at even par left the course one shot outside the projected cut line.

Spieth declined to speak to reporters following the second round, a 1-under effort that included three birdies but none across his final six holes with his weekend fate hanging in the balance.

The early exit is surprising given Spieth’s history on the Stadium Course. He tied for seventh in his 2015 tournament debut and tied for ninth last year, leading Las Vegas oddsmakers to install him as a pre-tournament favorite ahead of two-time defending champ Hideki Matsuyama

Instead, Spieth missed his first cut since the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, ending a run of 15 consecutive cuts made in worldwide starts.

Spieth ranked among the top 25 in the field in strokes gained off the tee and tee to green during the second round, but he compiled less than 41 feet worth of made putts and needed 32 putts to complete his round.

He will have little time to make changes, as he’s set defend his title next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will tee it up in the Genesis Open the following week as well.