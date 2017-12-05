Getty Images

Stock Watch: Highs and lows of 2017

By Ryan LavnerDecember 5, 2017, 3:33 pm

This week, we’re examining which players’ stocks and trends were rising and falling in the world of golf in 2017.

RISING

JT (+10%): No longer just Jordan Spieth’s “good buddy,” Thomas asserted himself as one of golf’s superstars with a breakout 2017 that included his first major, a FedExCup title and Player of the Year honors. If he stays hungry, Thomas should close the gap on Spieth.

Jordan (+9%): It was his iron play and mental fortitude – not his famously hot putter – that carried him to another major title. Those memorable final six holes at Birkdale epitomized Spieth’s unique gifts.  

Team USA (+8%): After steamrolling the competition in the past two international events, and with its core intact, the talented, fearless, young Americans will head to France as heavy favorites as they look to win on foreign soil for the first time in 25 years.

Jon Rahm (+7%): In just a year and a half, he has skyrocketed from 551st in the world to No. 4. There are no holes in his game – he ranked third on Tour in strokes gained-tee to green – and it’s a matter of when, not if, he wins majors and challenges Dustin Johnson for the top spot.

Tommy Fleetwood (+6%): The Englishman might look more like a grunge rocker than an elite player, but he broke out in a big way this year, winning twice, finishing runner-up in two events and taking the season-long European Tour title.

Xander Schauffele (+5%): Just six months ago, he was a struggling newcomer who was in danger of being sent back to the minors. He held his own at Erin Hills, won a few weeks later at The Greenbrier and used a torrid back nine in the playoffs to reach the Tour Championship, which he won to collect a $4 million bonus. Not bad, rook.

Patrick Cantlay (+4%): One of the year’s feel-good stories, after being sidelined for years because of an injury and personal loss, the former No. 1-ranked amateur reminded observers of his immense potential, winning in Vegas for what should be his first of many titles.

Caddie-bros (+3%): How about this trend: Five of the top 12 players in the world ended the year with a caddie who had no prior looping experience. It seems players these days want friends with them inside the ropes, not grizzled veterans.

Lexi (+2%): Yes, she developed even more scar tissue after two heartbreaking losses, but Thompson made huge strides by shoring up her biggest weakness (putting) and nearly completing a dominant season. Perhaps next year she’ll put it all together.

Tiger (+1%): He seems happy and healthy, and best of all his game showed plenty of promise. Tiger vs. the generation he created is the battle we all want in 2018.

FALLING

Lydia (-1%): The former teen phenom and world No. 1 changed coaches, equipment and caddies … and then had a winless year. Go figure.

Women’s No. 1 (-2%): Five different players held the top spot this year – and another, Lexi, should have – which is concerning for a tour that desperately needs a dominant player to reach a mainstream audience.  

J-Day (-3%): On the top of the world at the start of 2017, he endured a difficult year on and off the course, with a slumping long game, his mother’s health scare and the deterioration of his relationship with longtime caddie/father figure Colin Swatton.

Rory (-4%): His injury-plagued year was so disappointing, he decided to shut it down this fall, before the end of the European Tour season. He should show up in January highly motivated – and, hopefully, with improved wedge play and putting.

Season finales (-5%): The rarely fair (and usually awkward) ending to the FedExCup might soon include a one-day, $10 million shootout for the top players after the Tour Championship. Because apparently 18 or 36 holes better determines a season-long race?

Bubba (-6%): Changing his golf ball was always a silly risk for someone who shapes the ball as much as Watson. Now he’s outside the top 80 in the world and without a ball deal for 2018.

PGA (-7%): Beginning in 2019, the year’s final major is moving to May, sandwiched between the Masters and the U.S. Open. Its new identity will be … um … any ideas?

Major records (-8%): Thanks to Branden Grace and Justin Thomas, there is now a sub-63 score in a major and a 9-under round at the U.S. Open. (Sorry, Johnny.) Unless the governing bodies address equipment technology, this could become an annual occurrence.

Presidents Cup (-9%): Time to blow this thing up and try again. The U.S. won by eight at Liberty National (and it wasn’t even really that close) to extend its record in the biennial event to 10-1-1. The Tour’s brainchild is not a compelling product.

Rules issues (-10%): After another year of head-scratchers – from Lexi’s post-round scorecard penalty to Bernhard Langer’s questionable putting stroke to a non-concession at the U.S. Girls’ Junior to the increased use of backboarding on Tour – here’s wishing more officials could use common sense and not the strict, overly penal rulebook.

Newsmaker of the Year: No. 10, Jon Rahm

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 5, 2017, 1:15 pm

At the 2016 NCAA Championship, while watching his star stripe shots on the range, then-Arizona State coach Tim Mickelson was asked about a PGA Tour player comparison for Jon Rahm.

“He reminds me a lot of Phil,” Mickelson said of his Hall of Fame brother, “only a much better driver.”

High praise, but if Rahm felt any pressure to live up to those lofty expectations, he didn’t show it in 2017.

In his first full season as a pro, the young Spaniard won three times around the globe – in California, Ireland and Dubai – and surged inside the top 5 of the Official World Golf Ranking. It seems like only a matter of when, not if, he’ll reach the top spot.

Already Rahm is one of the game’s most complete players, ranking third on Tour in strokes gained-tee to green while displaying a Seve-like imagination around the greens. Clearly, all of the physical tools for a long, fruitful career are there, but in 2017 he also showed room for growth. He was embroiled in two rules controversies and was sharply criticized for his temper tantrums at Erin Hills, where he tomahawked clubs and punched a tee sign. He was the first to acknowledge that he needed to find a better outlet for his anger, so he leaned on a mental coach – a former bomb-disposal expert – and won twice to close out the year.    

Next year will pose new challenges.

No longer can Rahm lean on Tim Mickelson, who followed his star from Arizona State to the pros to become his manager. (Mickelson will now be on the bag full time for his brother.) As a top-5 player, Rahm will be expected to contend not just in regular Tour events but also in majors. And he’ll be called upon, at the ripe age of 23, to lead the European Ryder Cup team.

No pressure, kid.

Here's a look back at some of the most notable moments of our No. 10 Newsmaker of the Year:

THE RISE OF RAHM

PGA Tour No. 1 at the Farmers Insurance Open

Article: Rahm fires 65 for first Tour win

Video: Winning Rahm says, 'I've got what it takes'

Article: Rahm's rise no surprise to Mickelson brothers

Wins first European Tour event at Irish Open

Article: Rahm cruises to six-shot win at Irish Open

Video: Highlights from Rahm's dominant win

Wins European Tour Rookie of the Year

Wins European Tour season finale in Dubai

Article: Rahm closes amazing campaign with DP World Tour title

TEMPER AND CONTROVERSY

Firey crash at the U.S. Open

Article: Rahm admits he needs to work on anger management

Video: Fiery Rahm battles emotions in MC at the U.S. Open

Rules controversy in Irish Open win

Rules rear ugly head again at The Open

Article: Rahm skirts another rules infraction at Royal Birkdale

RAHM OFF THE COURSE

Photo gallery: Rahm and girlfriend Kelley Cahill

Getty Images

Spieth remains Masters favorite; Woods 20/1

By Will GrayDecember 5, 2017, 12:37 am

Jordan Spieth remains an early betting favorite for the Masters, but Tiger Woods saw his odds dip dramatically thanks to a strong showing as tournament host.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook trimmed Spieth's odds for claiming a second green jacket to 7/1, equal to his starting odds in August but below the 8/1 figure available last month. He's followed by Dustin Johnson, who withdrew from the Masters this year, and Rory McIlroy, who still seeks the fourth leg of the career Grand Slam.

On the heels of a T-9 showing at the Hero World Challenge in his first competitive start in 10 months, Tiger Woods' odds fell to 20/1. While Woods was available as low as 15/1 over the weekend, his current odds are still a dramatic dip from the 100/1 figure with which he opened in August.

Woods won his fourth and most recent green jacket in 2005, and he is more than four years removed from his most recent tournament win. But his odds are currently shorter than a group that includes Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia, who have combined to win five of the last eight Masters.

Here's a look at the most recent odds, with the season's first major still five months away:

7/1: Jordan Spieth

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Rory McIlroy

15/1: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

20/1: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia

40/1: Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar

50/1: Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Marc Leishman

60/1: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Charl Schwartzel, Brandt Snedeker, Xander Schauffele

80/1: Kevin Kisner, Lee Westwood, Tony Finau

100/1: Alex Noren, J.B. Holmes, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman, Bill Haas, Ryan Moore, Martin Kaymer, Zach Johnson

Getty Images

World Cup of Golf returning to Australia in 2018

By Will GrayDecember 5, 2017, 12:21 am

The World Cup of Golf is returning to Australia in 2018.

The PGA Tour announced that the tournament will be played at Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne Nov. 21-25, marking the 59th edition of the biennial event. It will continue to be co-sanctioned by the International Federation of PGA Tours.

The event will consist of 28 two-man teams, with the highest-ranking player from each competing country afforded the opportunity to choose his own partner. The first and third rounds will be played utilizing best-ball format, while the second and final rounds will be alternate shot.

“The World Cup of Golf has been a celebrated and valued tradition in the game for decades, and the International Federation of PGA Tours is proud to see that tradition continue in 2018 with the best players from around the globe convening at The Metropolitan Golf Club,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Golf in the Sandbelt region speaks for itself, and we appreciate The Metropolitan Golf Club opening its doors for this historic team event.”

Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen from Denmark teamed to win the event last year at Kingston Heath, while Aussies Adam Scott and Jason Day won at Royal Melbourne in 2013. This will be the sixth time that the tournament will be contested in Australia.

Getty Images

What's in the Bag: Hero winner Fowler

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 4, 2017, 9:33 pm

Rickie Fowler fired a final-round 61 to win the Hero World Challenge on Sunday. Take a look inside his bag.

Driver: Cobra King F8+

Fairway Wood: Cobra F8+ (13, 14.5 degrees)

Irons: Cobra King Forged MB (4-PW)

Wedges: Cobra King PUR V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

