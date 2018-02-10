Getty Images

Stricker, 50, continues to turn back clock at Pebble Beach

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 5:50 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Steve Stricker’s secret to life after 50 on the PGA Tour is about more than keeping his body strong.

It’s about keeping the mind fresh.

“It’s working,” Stricker said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he’s in weekend contention to try to become the sixth oldest winner in PGA Tour history. He’ll turn 51 in two weeks.

With his 6-under-par 65 Friday at Monterey Peninsula, he moved into a tie for fifth. At 9-under overall, he’s three shots off the lead heading over to play Pebble Beach on Saturday.

Back in 2013, at age 45, he announced he was going to scale back his schedule, to spend more time with his family. This was a bit of a stunner at the time, because Stricker was still very much a factor on Tour, with eight victories in his 40s. He scaled back to just 11 starts in 2014, about half of what he had been playing every year. He cut back to nine starts in ’15.

Stricker could play up to 21 times this year, in combined PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events. He would like 12 to 15 of those to be PGA Tour events.

What gives?

“When I was 45, my goal was to scale back so I was still excited to play when I turned 50,” Stricker said. “I didn’t want to hit the wall. My kids were at an age for me to stay home. My oldest was into high school, she was playing sports. It was just the time to be home.

“I wanted to be excited every time I went out to play, and I have been. And that’s been the key to playing well when I have come out. I’m still really excited to be out here to play.”

Stricker feels good about his ability to keep up with the kids today.

“Really, it challenges age, more than anything, just getting back to some of that good golf I played four, five, six years ago,” Stricker said. “I feel like I’m still hitting it out there, decent length. That’s not a problem. Some of the scoring clubs aren’t quite as sharp as they used to be, but I feel good, knock on wood. My body feels good. So, I’m excited for the year.”

Potter's 59 bid ends bogey-bogey

By Randall MellFebruary 11, 2018, 12:30 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Ted Potter Jr.’s bid to become the 10th player in PGA Tour history to break 60 was derailed with a bogey-bogey finish Saturday at Monterey Peninsula, but there was considerable consolation at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Potter got himself in contention to win his second PGA Tour title, signing for a 9-under-par 62.

At 14 under overall, he is tied for the lead with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (70).

Potter birdied the sixth (his 15th hole of the day) to get to 11 under. He knew he needed to finish the final three holes in 1 under to shoot 59.

“I thought I could get to 60, but I knew those last few holes were par holes,” Potter said. “I knew it was going to be tough coming in.”

Potter hit his approach at his 17th hole over the green and couldn’t get up and down for par. He needed to make a hole-in-one at the last to break 59 but also made bogey there.

“It is what it is,” Potter said. “I feel good about my game. Obviously, I played well today.  As long as I can just keep the nerves under control, I'll be fine.”

Potter, 34, won The Greenbrier Classic in 2012, but two years later he broke his ankle slipping on a curb at his hotel during the RBC Canadian Open and needed two surgeries. The complicated recovery cost him two seasons.

“It still gets sore at the end of the day, but I can swing the golf club and can I get around 18 holes, so I feel good about that,” Potter said. “But it's still going to be awhile before it's a hundred percent. But it feels good enough to play at this level.”

DJ, Potter tied for the lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Nick MentaFebruary 10, 2018, 11:10 pm

Dustin Johnson will enter Sunday tied for the lead, looking for his third AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. Here's where things stand through 54 holes on the Monterey Peninsula:

Leaderboard: Ted Potter Jr. (-14), D. Johnson (-14), Jason Day (-12), Troy Merritt (-12), Steve Stricker (-11), Patrick Rodgers (-11), Jon Rahm (-11)

What it means: Johnson, the world No. 1, is seeking his 18th PGA Tour victory and his second of the season, following an eight-shot romp at the Tournament of Champions. DJ picked up career victories No. 2 and 3 at this event in 2008 and 2009. He is tied with the 246th-ranked player in the world, Potter Jr., who won The Greenbrier in 2012, missed an entire season to injury in 2014-15, and has spent the last two years on the Web.com Tour. Day, who won two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, enters the final round two back. Rahm, the world No. 2 who won three weeks ago at PGA West, is three behind.

Round of the day: Potter Jr. made a run at 59 at Monterey Peninsula, arriving at the par-4 17th 11 under on his round, needing one more birdie to break 60. Unfortunately, he would bogey both 17 and 18 to shoot 9-under 62, with 11 circles on his card.

Best of the rest: Will McGirt (-7) and Ben Martin (-6) both shot 66, McGirt at Pebble Beach and Martin at Spyglass Hill. Both players were bogey-free and both moved up 70 spots on the leaderboard.

Biggest disappointments: Merritt was 6 under on his round and 16 under for the week before he bogeyed four of his last six holes to shoot 2-under 69 at Monterey Peninsula and fall two off the pace. Separately, overnight co-leader Beau Hossler dropped into a tie for ninth at 9 under par with a 3-over 74, also at Monterey. 

Notables to miss the 54-hole cut: In his first PGA Tour start of 2018, Rory McIlroy will not be around for the final round. Playing alongside his father, Gerry, in the pro-am, McIlroy posted rounds of 68-74-72 to miss the 4-under number by three. Other names of interest who won’t play Sunday include Matt Kuchar (-3), J.B. Holmes (-2), Patrick Reed (-2), Gary Woodland (-1), Billy Horschel (E), Ernie Els (+1), Kevin Kisner (+1), Adam Scott (+2), and Graeme McDowell (+10).

Great shot of the day: Is this the best shot anybody hit Saturday? Absolutely not. But is it Wayne Gretzky, DJ's partner, making birdie and pointing? Yes, it is:

Amateur shot of the day: Ray Romano, everybody:

Watch: McIlroy duffs pitch, then chips in for par

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 10, 2018, 8:27 pm

Rory McIlroy has had a rather eventful week thus far at Pebble Beach.

The four-time major winner four-putted on Friday at Monterey Peninsula - it would have been a five-putt but his first attempt was from off the green - and hit another uncharacteristically poor shot Saturday when he flubbed a downhill pitch from the rough at the par-4 eighth at Pebble.

And somehow, because golf doesn't make any sense at all, he followed a duff with this difficult save for par.

Yep, same guy.

McIlroy didn't make a par for five holes on his front nine - playing Nos. 2-6 in plus-1 with two birdies and three bogeys - and made the turn in 2-over 38.

Watch: Romano nearly beans Spieth with errant shot

By Nick MentaFebruary 10, 2018, 7:26 pm

We can think of at least one person who does not currently love Raymond.

Jordan Spieth was preparing to hit his tee on the par-3 fifth at Pebble Beach on Saturday, when all of a sudden ...

Spieth's duck/flinch was the result of a inbound golf ball, that of Ray Romano, who was playing in the group behind.

Spieth would go on to refocus, hit the green and two-putt for par.

Somewhere in the clouds above Pebble, Peter Boyle is laughing and eating a sandwich.

