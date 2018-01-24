Getty Images

Svensson holds off Im for Web.com Bahamas win

By Will GrayJanuary 24, 2018, 9:46 pm

Canadian Adam Svensson shot a final-round 68 to edge Sungjae Im to win the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the second event of the 2018 Web.com Tour season.

Svensson holed a downhill par putt on the closing hole to post a 17-under total, then watched as Im failed to convert a 12-foot birdie putt on the final green that would have forced a playoff.

Im won last week in nearby Exuma to become just the second teenager to win on the developmental circuit, but was denied in his attempt to open the new year with back-to-back victories. Still, a solo runner-up finish takes him over $172,000 in season-long earnings after just two events and guarantees that he'll graduate to the PGA Tour for the 2018-19 season.

But this week the trophy went to Svensson, a 24-year-old who had three top-10 finishes in 24 Web.com starts last year.

"(No.) 18 I was so nervous over that putt, because I knew how fast it was. Thankfully it's over. I'm so happy right now," Svensson said. "It's a huge confidence builder for me, just to know that I've won out here."

Willy Wilcox entered the final round with a one-shot lead over three players including Svensson, but he shot a 1-over 73 to fall into a tie for fourth at 14 under. Rhein Gibson trailed Svensson by a shot entering the final hole, but he pulled his approach into a hazard and dropped into solo third place after a closing bogey.

Gibson apologizes for 72nd hole outburst at caddie

By Will GrayJanuary 25, 2018, 2:04 am

Hours after television cameras caught him throwing a putter cover at his caddie in disgust, Web.com Tour pro Rhein Gibson took to Twitter to apologize for his actions.

Gibson and his caddie, Brandon Davis, were in the spotlight on the final hole of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. Gibson was one shot off the lead but hooked his approach to the par-5 closing hole into rocks within a greenside hazard.

The 31-year-old Aussie took a penalty drop and appeared to have a chance to chip in for birdie to force a playoff. But tournament officials also added a one-shot penalty because they said it was Davis, not Gibson, who identified and picked up the ball out of the hazard. The extra stroke led to a bogey and ultimately dropped Gibson from a two-way tie for second into solo third place, a difference of $12,000.

It was in the wake of the additional penalty stroke that a heated Gibson threw his putter cover at Davis after taking the club out of his own bag:

The penalty in question falls under Rule 18.2, but Davis weighed in on Twitter to share his side of the story and explain his belief that the penalty was incorrectly applied.

"Here's exactly what happened," Davis tweeted. "Ball was dead underneath two rocks and I told (Gibson) about it and (Gibson) said "f***" and turned around stopped looking and walked back to the bag. The Tour official actually found the unhittable ball. I then went over and quickly retrieved it. 100% fact."

Davis claimed that Decision 26-1/9 absolved the duo from penalty, since it stipulates that there is no penalty under Rule 18-2 "if there was no doubt or it was reasonable to assume from the player's actions or statements that he would make his next stroke from outside the water hazard."

The same decision notes that "in such cases, any doubt should be resolved against the player."

Davis had caddied for Gibson each of the first two weeks of the new Web.com Tour season, but according to Davis he was "fired on the spot" by Gibson in the wake of Wednesday's incident.

The Skill Code Premieres on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 24, 2018, 11:46 pm

Don’t miss the premiere of The Skill Code on Golf Channel on Monday January 29 at 7pm ET! Cameron McCormick, the 2015 PGA Teacher of the year and coach to 3-time major champion Jordan Spieth hosts the series where he unlocks the secrets to building championship golf skills.

In this 12-part series McCormick will attempt to correct the misconceptions and mistakes that for nearly a century have been occurring in the golf instruction industry. Cameron McCormick believes the golfer needs to expand his/her basic understanding of why the ball reacts a certain way to his/her swing and once this is understood and processed, the golfer should be able to move in a positive direction to improve his/her golf game. 

*Series available for purchase since November 2017 via Revolution Golf

Airtimes on Golf Channel:

Every Monday at 7pm ET, premiering January 29

Palmer satisfies medical extension, secures full status

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 11:28 pm

SAN DIEGO – Most weeks, a tie for 20th isn’t any reason to celebrate, but Ryan Palmer had the look of a rejuvenated man on Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Palmer closed with rounds of 67-71 at the CareerBuilder Challenge to finish 20th last week. More importantly, he earned 37 FedExCup points, which secured him full PGA Tour status this season.

The three-time Tour winner was playing this season on a major medical extension and he had six events to earn 29 points and make up the difference between his 2016-17 total and that of the 25th player on last year’s points list (J.J. Henry, 365).

“I was right on schedule,” smiled Palmer, who opened his season with a tie for 58th at the Sony Open. “I wanted to get it done in two events.”

Palmer endured a difficult 2017. He missed the fall portion of the 2016-17 season when his wife, Jennifer, underwent chemo treatments to treat breast cancer. Last October, he had surgery on his shoulder and again missed the fall events.

Along with job security, Palmer’s new status also gives him a few more options for his schedule since he’s now qualified for The Players and The National.

Tour players united: They want Woods to succeed

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 24, 2018, 10:56 pm

SAN DIEGO – PGA Tour players rarely agree on anything, but on the eve of another Tiger Woods comeback, this much is indisputable: They all want to see him play well.

Sure, a competitive Woods is “good for the game” and helps “moves the needle,” but players have their own selfish reasons to root for his success this time – and they’re split along generational lines.

The Tour’s 20-somethings grew up watching Woods’ dominance from the couch. They copied his every move, and absorbed his killer instinct, and now they’d relish the challenge of facing off against their in-form idol.

The old guard? Oh, they’ve seen Woods’ dominance up close, had their careers stunted by him. Now it’s someone else’s turn to be humbled.

Woods himself said as much last month: “In an ideal world, I would like to have them feel what some of my past guys had to go against all those years. I’d like to have them feel that same way.”

The potential for that generational clash – that a rebuilt Woods could challenge the talented, fearless and scarless young players he helped create – is easily the most tantalizing storyline of 2018.

“I would love to see his former glory days,” Bryson DeChambeau said, “and then try to compete against him when he’s at the top.”

Woods hasn’t been at the top since 2013, when he won five times. It was the last time he was healthy, the last time golf came easily.

His last victory came in August of that year. To put that in perspective: Jordan Spieth had just won his first Tour title; Justin Thomas was a month away from turning pro; Jon Rahm was entering his sophomore year at Arizona State; and Dustin Johnson was merely a talented tease, kicking away majors and never winning more than twice in a season.

By the time they finally asserted themselves, Woods was deep into his free fall. Thomas and Rahm have never played with Woods in Tour competition, while Spieth and Johnson are a combined 7-1-2 against him in head-to-head rounds since 2013.

No one is expecting the results to be so lopsided anymore.

While preparing for the Hero World Challenge, Woods played practice rounds with Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Johnson and Thomas near their homes in South Florida. Thomas predicted that fans were going to be “shocked” by the quality of Woods’ game, and indeed they were: Showing speed and power with his driver, control with his irons, steadiness with his putter and, most importantly, no limitations with his surgically repaired back, Woods tied for ninth in the 18-man field to ratchet up expectations for this year.

Even after so many aborted comebacks, the intrigue is impossibly high.

Patrick Reed was preparing for his pro-am round Wednesday at Torrey Pines when he asked a reporter about Woods’ round.

Told that Woods hit the first fairway and made birdie, Reed’s eyes widened: “Really?”

Indeed, the scandal, arrest and embarrassing play may have irreparably damaged Woods’ aura, but there’s no discounting his continued appeal to the younger generation.

“A lot of us dreamt about having the opportunity to walk the back nine with Tiger in contention and have a battle, head to head,” Rahm said. “It would be something amazing for any of us.”

Bryson DeChambeau met Woods for the first time in the Bahamas and swapped phone numbers. In his prime, Woods kept most of his competition at arm’s length, but in recent years he has mellowed, been more eager to share his secrets. He agreed to meet up for an early nine-hole round Tuesday.

“We legitimately want to see him do well, 100 percent,” DeChambeau said. “Why wouldn’t you? It’s such a unique experience that we never got to get. We want that challenge. We want to see how great his mental game actually is.”

Zach Johnson, of course, is part of a generation that already knows. Two months younger than Woods, Johnson has played his entire career in Woods’ considerable shadow but still managed to win 12 times, including two majors. Now, Johnson can’t help but chuckle at the young players who say they’d like Woods to return to form, so they can experience it.

“Truth be told,” Johnson said recently, “I’d love to have these young guys that are dominating the game have a piece, just one year of what we experienced.”

Maybe that’s unrealistic, a 42-year-old turning back the clock and turning away players who are younger, bigger, stronger, hungrier.  

But make no mistake: The young and the old, the naïve and the wise, they both would love to see it happen.

