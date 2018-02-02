Getty Images

Thomas (68) plays 16th and 17th holes 3 over par

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 12:49 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – By the time Justin Thomas exited the memorable closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale, his once-promising score to par had been abruptly cut in half.

Thomas seemed on cruise control for much of the afternoon at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, playing his first 15 holes in 6 under to move within a shot of leader Bill Haas. But Thomas hit one of the worst shots of the day on No. 16 with the fans in a late-afternoon frenzy, bouncing his wedge into a greenside bunker.

He bladed his subsequent sand shot over the green, throwing his club toward his bag in frustration to the delight of the thousands gathered in the stands. After missing a 5-foot putt, he settled for double bogey on one of the easiest holes on the course.

“It’s frustrating because it’s a wedge. I mean that’s a club I’m trying to make a birdie with, and it wasn’t as short as I thought it was off the tee,” Thomas said. “I thought it was at least going to cover the front, and there was just no sand in the bunker. When you’re short-sided, elevated green, it really sucks, to be honest, because there’s nothing you can do.”

Thomas’ round went from bad to worse on the drivable 17th, where his tee shot ended up within a few yards of the green. But he took a bold line with his pitch shot, only to watch it bounce over the green and into the water en route to a bogey.

“I wish I had it over. I just would have played it differently,” Thomas said of his pitch. “I thought it wouldn’t take as big of a hop and I flew it past where I wanted to, so pretty much didn’t do anything correctly on that shot.”

It all added up to a 3-under 68, but not before Thomas’ nerves were again frayed by a fan speaking up in playing partner Jordan Spieth’s backswing on No. 18. The group identified the fan and had security remove them. After a closing par, Thomas heads into the second round facing a four-shot deficit.

“Sixteen and 17 are two birdie holes and to play those 3 over today is definitely disappointing,” Thomas said. “But the fact that I did that and I’m still more than right there in a great position is definitely a positive note that I can leave today with.”

Plenty of star power chasing Haas after WMPO Day 1

By Associated PressFebruary 2, 2018, 2:04 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in 5 under and shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Haas birdied Nos. 12 and 13, made a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th and hit to 3 feet to set up another birdie on the par-3 16th, the stadium hole that tripped up Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Haas added birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 and parred the final five.

Fowler bogeyed the 16th in a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas shot 68. He birdied Nos. 13-15, then made a messy double bogey on 16 and bogeyed the par-4 17th after chipping into the water.

Haas and his suddenly hot putter lead in Phoenix

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 1:22 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Bill Haas came to the Waste Management Phoenix Open in search of a spark, and he found it in an unexpected place – on the green.

Haas entered the week mired in a slump, having missed three of his last four cuts and coming off a T-54 showing at Torrey Pines. Eight years removed from his FedExCup title, he finds himself ranked 201st on Tour this season in strokes gained-putting and arrived at TPC Scottsdale looking for answers.

The veteran opted for a Tuesday session with short-game guru Stan Utley, and the consult paid immediate dividends, as Haas needed only 29 putts during a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead after the opening round.

“I’ve been struggling, so just kind of practicing, working hard and trying to figure something out,” Haas said. “One of those days where they went in for me, so hopefully it will be one of those weeks.”

Haas is three years removed from his most recent win at the 2015 CareerBuilder Challenge, and this marks the first time he has held an opening-round lead since the 2014 Masters. He did his best work in the middle of the back nine, playing Nos. 12-16 in 5 under including an eagle on the par-5 15th.

Haas hasn’t notched a top-5 finish since the U.S. Open, and he knows he still has plenty of work to do both off the tee and on the greens if he plans to end that drought this week.

“This is only one round. I’m not saying I’m cured by any means, I’m still grinding and practicing, so hopefully you figure it out,” Haas said. “The best players seem to play well every week, and that’s kind of the goal is just to get a little bit more consistent and not have those weeks where you putt so bad or hit it so bad. To compete with these guys week in and week out, you’ve got to be sharp.”

Watch: Schniederjans loses ball at WMPO ... on a putt

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 12:45 am

It's not often a PGA Tour pro makes a mistake that would be considered a rarity even for your average weekend hacker, but Ollie Schniederjans did just that on Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

After just missing a birdie attempt at the raucous par-3 16th hole, the 24-year-old Georgia Tech product stepped to the tee and drove the green on the par-4 17th.

Then, facing a 74-footer for eagle, Schniederjans ran his putt well past the hole - so far, in fact, that it left the putting surface and ended up in the water.

After taking a penalty stroke, Schniederjans eventually walked off the green with a bogey-5. His 3-under 68 on the day has him in the early mix for his first PGA Tour win, but he'll be thinking about that mistake on Sunday if he comes up a stroke or two short.

Another year, another chance for Fowler at WMPO

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 11:55 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rickie Fowler has a score to settle with TPC Scottsdale.

For as many good shots as he has hit here over the years, for as many times as he has put a charge into the thousands gathered around the Stadium Course’s closing stretch, Fowler has yet to put all the pieces together.

It was at the 2010 Waste Management Phoenix Open that Fowler had one of his best chances for a maiden PGA Tour victory, when he was in hot pursuit of Hunter Mahan. But Fowler raised more than a few eyebrows when he decided to lay up from 230 yards away on the par-5 15th hole during the final round, ultimately settling for par. He lost to Mahan by a shot.

There would be more heartache here in 2016, when Fowler held firm to a two-shot lead with two holes to go. But a bad bounce on the penultimate hole led to an unexpected bogey, and he ended up losing in a four-hole playoff to Hideki Matsuyama.

With family and friends in attendance, including his grandfather who had never seen him win a tournament in person, Fowler left the property in tears.

“This one hurts,” Fowler said at the time. “I mean, it’s going to hurt because I felt like I had it, especially with the way I was swinging.”

He returned last year and again played well, but still couldn’t keep pace with Matsuyama. He tied for fourth, two shots out of a playoff.

Add it up and Fowler has broken par in nine straight competitive rounds at TPC Scottsdale, a streak he ran to 10 Thursday with an opening 66 that briefly gave him a share of the lead as he continues to try to get both hands on an elusive trophy.

“After the first couple years here I just figured it was a matter of time before I was the last one standing on Sunday,” Fowler said. “It’s just a matter of time. I know I can win here, and sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time, or not get a bad kick on 17, but we’re going to get one.”

That confidence was evident in an opening round that included an eagle on No. 15, a chip-in birdie on No. 18 and just a single dropped shot on the par-71 layout.

Fowler is coming off a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he has also missed the weekend at Torrey Pines each of the last two years before contending the following week in the Arizona desert. Not all missed cuts are created equal, and Fowler said that there “wasn’t really much off” about an even-par effort that was one shot too many in San Diego.

It also serves as an outlier among Fowler’s recent results. He opened the year with a T-4 finish at Maui, closed last year with a win at the Hero World Challenge that included a final-round 61 and was a runner-up at Mayakoba in the start before that.

While players like Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm have received more of the attention in recent weeks, Fowler has quietly kept things humming along, business as usual.

“He’s just so consistent,” said Bryson DeChambeau, who finished the round alongside Fowler at 5 under. “That’s definitely one thing that I looked at is his consistency, and his ability to be consistently in contention all the time.”

Fowler’s success at this event perhaps serves as a microcosm for his career in general, one filled with stellar performances and perhaps fewer trophies than expected. But the results have done little to curb his optimism this week on a course where he has piled up birdies by the dozens amid a frenzied atmosphere.

Fowler still plays the role of a young gun, but at age 29 he is now making his 10th straight start in this event. While his name has yet to be etched into the bronzed plaque of past champions and winning scores that sits behind the 18th green, he remains confident that he’ll have a spot on the wall before too long.

“We have been close here a number of times, and I love playing here and the Thunderbirds have been great to me,” Fowler said. “So it would be nice to get ourselves in contention and see if we can be the last one standing on Sunday.”

