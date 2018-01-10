Getty Images

JT couldn't believe Saban answered his call after 'Bama win

By Rex HoggardJanuary 10, 2018, 11:50 pm

HONOLULU – Two days after his beloved Alabama beat Georgia in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, Justin Thomas was still riding high.

“I called coach [Nick] Saban to leave him a voicemail yesterday, and he actually answered, which I couldn't believe,” said Thomas on Wednesday at the Sony Open.

“I just told him unbelievable. He's a legend. To make that decision on the biggest stage where, if it doesn't work out, the criticism he's going to get from that, not only from everybody else, but from the university, from the players. There's a reason he's, probably the best college football coach of all time.”

Thomas was referencing Saban’s decision to start freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went to high school not far from Waialae, in the second half of Monday’s game.

Of course, the reason for Thomas’ smile could also be that he won a bet with Kevin Kisner, a Georgia fan. Kisner, who is paired with Thomas for Rounds 1 and 2 this week, will have to wear an Alabama jersey on the 17th hole on Thursday.

Not that Thomas plans to gloat.

“It hurts enough losing. It's not like I need to kick him when he’s down,” Thomas said. “It was a heck of a game . . . Not that I feel bad for them, but that's enough. I don't need to hammer it down their throats.”

Getty Images

Byrd and his 11-year-old nearly beat Snedeker, Brown

By Rex HoggardJanuary 11, 2018, 2:33 am

HONOLULU – Jonathan Byrd returned to the PGA Tour this season after a year on the Web.com Tour, a detour that he said rejuvenated him because he was able to play more rounds with younger talents.

He also gets that same feeling when he plays with his son, Jackson, and he admitted this week at the Sony Open that those rounds with the 11-year-old are more competitive then you might imagine.

Byrd explained that during the offseason he practiced at the Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif. During a practice round, he paired with Jackson to take on Tour winners Brandt Snedeker and Scott Brown.

“My son is so embracing it,” Byrd said. “There was some tag line he read on a billboard about, 'This is where legends are made.' I guess that's the line out there at the [CareerBuilder Challenge]. He's out there going, 'This is where legends are made.' And I'm just sitting there, we're just playing a match. But he's like, 'This is his Masters,' you know, Ryder Cup.”

The match, it turns out, was pretty competitive, with Snedeker and Brown edging out a 1-up triumph.

“They beat us on the last hole. But we were like 2 down at one point,” Byrd said. “I birdied the last hole. Sneds hit it in there [to inches] and closed us out.”

Getty Images

Donald starts 2018 healthy after 'scary' heart incident

By Rex HoggardJanuary 11, 2018, 1:23 am

HONOLULU – Luke Donald spent his last scheduled start on the PGA Tour watching the action from a hospital bed, but he begins 2018 with a clean bill of health.

Donald was hospitalized before the first round of the RSM Classic in November with chest pain, but he was released after six hours of tests.

“They think it was like a stomach flu that my kids had got and had gotten into my GI track and presented itself as a heart issue,” he said on Wednesday at the Sony Open. “Everything turned out extremely normal. Actually they said my heart looked young for my age. It was a bit scary.”

Donald said there have been no issues since he was released from the hospital and regretted having to miss the final event of the fall schedule, but he wasn’t given much of a choice.

“The doctor felt uncomfortable that I’d go play and wanted me to go get it checked out,” he said. “It was bad timing being Thursday morning, if it was Wednesday morning I would have played the tournament.”

Getty Images

Bones takes over as Thomas' fill-in caddie at Sony

By Rex HoggardJanuary 11, 2018, 1:11 am

HONOLULU – There was a time when the Sony Open would essentially kick off the PGA Tour season as the year’s first full-field event, and many would compare it to the first day of school.

That has changed since the Tour went to a wraparound schedule, but for defending champion Justin Thomas, he’s still feeling that season-opening sensation.

Thomas’ normal caddie, Jimmy Johnson, was sidelined last week with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Johnson was replaced on the weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions by his father, Mike, and this week Golf Channel analyst Jim “Bones” Mackay is taking over as caddie.

“It's really kind of a first day of school kind of thing, where these last two days we've tried to get comfortable with each other and he's tried to get an understanding of what I like and the shots I like to hit and things that I see before he kind of starts, not interjecting, but being able to make suggestions with confidence,” Thomas said on Wednesday at the Sony Open.

Mackay caddied for Phil Mickelson until the duo split last year after 25 seasons together.

As far as who will caddie for Thomas until Johnson recovers, which should take about a month, the plan is still fluid, with Matt Killen, Thomas’ putting coach, scheduled to caddie for him at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“Jimmy should hopefully have enough time to get better,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, if he doesn't, he needs to take the time off, and I'll go from there. But as of now, that's the plan.”

Getty Images

One year after 59, Thomas a more confident champion

By Rex HoggardJanuary 11, 2018, 12:56 am

HONOLULU – In some sports, it’s called "the zone," that mode where the mind lets go and the artist takes over.

At last year’s Sony Open, Justin Thomas spent four days fearlessly rewriting the record books on his way to a commanding victory that completed the Aloha Slam following his triumph at the year’s first event in Maui.

Thomas’ statistical line from the ’17 Sony Open is filthy. He became the eighth player to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour on Day 1, then set 36- and 72-hole Tour scoring records (he only tied the circuit’s 54-hole record). He went wire-to-wire and won by seven strokes.

It was effortless, flawless and, yes, maybe even a little mindless, particularly for a player who freely admits that there are weeks on Tour when his mind is consumed by all the things sports psychologists say are performance killers.

Weeks like last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Thomas finished 22nd out of 34 players.

“When I was in 30th place last week, I wasn't exactly feeling great. I'm being perfectly honest. It's such a weird game. I was embarrassed,” he admitted on Wednesday at Waialae Country Club. “I was just in a very emotional state last week, and there's weeks that I'm like that, and there's weeks that I'm not. Obviously, I want to get rid of it, but just every little thing really just pissed me off.”

Thomas would never be considered stoic, and he is one of the circuit’s most out-going players on social media; it stands to reason that there is a correlation between his play and the natural ebb and flow of his emotions.

Last year’s opening round in Honolulu is perhaps the most obvious example.

Thomas began his day with an eagle at the par-4 10th hole and made the turn at 6 under par. He added birdies at Nos. 1 and 2 and arrived at the par-5 ninth, his last hole of the day, needing an eagle to shoot 59.

From 14 feet, Thomas calmly rolled in the eagle attempt and then froze.

“I didn't really know what to do because I've never had a putt on Thursday that meant that much,” he said. “I didn't know how to react, and I didn't know what to do. I was more worried about trying to make the putt than anything.”

By comparison, Jordan Spieth, who was paired with Thomas for that historic round, began jumping around the green and high-fiving everyone in the group, which included Daniel Berger.

“I might have fist pumped harder than he did,” Spieth said. “I think he was kind of in the zone. I don't think he knew where he was at the time.”

To the point, it’s telling that Thomas’ recollections of that round are largely generalized, with his highlights limited to his eagle putt at the ninth and the celebration that followed. Spieth, who shot 65 that day, can offer a slightly more detailed analysis.

“The most surprising thing was that I was like a stroke and a half or something better tee to green than he was that round, and I got beat by like seven shots,” Spieth laughed.

For the record, Spieth’s proximity to the hole for the first round at Waialae last year was 18 feet, 4 inches, compared to Thomas’ 25 feet, 7 inches.

But that’s left-brain stuff, and that’s not Thomas. When he’s playing his best, like he did for the vast majority of last season, Thomas is more artist than alchemist.

In many ways, his learning about what produces his best golf was a big part of his breakthrough in 2017, when he won his first major at the PGA Championship and collected both the Player of the Year Award and FedExCup.

Thomas can be intense, and after watching players like Spieth, his contemporary growing up, enjoy early success at the highest level, Thomas had a tendency to press the issue. Last season, however, he emerged a more patient player.

“I know that I don't have to go out and play this perfect round,” he said. “I know that if I go shoot 1 under the first round at this tournament, that I still have a chance to win. I know that I'm not going to win every tournament.”

Thomas is hardly unique on this front. Most young players not named Spieth go through a learning process, but few emerge with as much momentum as JT did last year following his Hawaiian sweep.

It’s not a stretch to consider Thomas’ Sony Open victory a pivotal point in his development into a quieter and more confident champion.

“It was a new way of winning for me,” he said. “It was playing with that big of a lead, just having the opportunity to break records like this. It really was just kind of a week of almost being unconscious.”

Some would call that the zone.

