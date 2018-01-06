Getty Images

Mackay to fill in as Thomas' caddie at Sony

By Rex HoggardJanuary 6, 2018, 7:10 pm

Updated: 8:05 p.m.

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Justin Thomas continued his title defense at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a new but familiar caddie on Saturday, his dad Mike. And next week, we'll all see another new but familiar face on Thomas' bag, Jim "Bones" Mackay.

Following an injury to caddie Jimmy Johnson, Thomas will work with Mackay at the Sony Open, where he will also be defending his title.

Mackay, who is in Hawaii working as an analyst for Golf Channel, caddied for Phil Mickelson until the duo split last year after 25 seasons together.

“I think the world of Justin and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Mackay told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

Johnson had to be replaced for the third round by Thomas’ father, Mike. Johnson injured his right foot (plantar fasciitis) in October at the CIMB Classic and had spent the last few weeks in a walking boot. After two trips around the Plantation Course, considered the most demanding walk on the PGA Tour, it was clear he couldn’t continue. It should take about a month for Johnson to heal.

“Obviously this isn’t a great place to walk when you’ve been in a boot for a while,” Thomas said. “He thought he could go and he went the first two days and he was just a little slower walking. I told him, ‘Look I’d rather you take as much time as you need to get it better and make sure that you’re fresh come L.A., Match Play, Masters, whatever it is, I want him to be 100 percent again.”

The plan is for Mackay to work for Thomas at the Sony Open, and Thomas said he’s still considering who will step in until Johnson is healthy enough to return.

Thomas began his week with rounds of 71-75 and started the third round 10 strokes off the lead before struggling on Saturday to a 2-over 75.

Mike Thomas, who last caddied for his son at the 2016 QBE Shootout, will caddie for Justin on Sunday.

Harman beat DJ once before; can he do it again?

By Rex HoggardJanuary 7, 2018, 1:54 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Although they may seem like a mismatched duo, 6-foot-4 Dustin Johnson and 5-foot-7 Brian Harman have some history. It’s a history that favors Harman, who is two back heading into Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

At last May’s Wells Fargo Championship, Harman outdueled Johnson – who was fresh off three consecutive victories but returning from injury – to win his second PGA Tour title. That history makes Sunday’s duel between the two compelling.

The text exchange between the two after the Wells Fargo, though, was priceless.

A few days after the event, Johnson congratulated Harman via text. Harman jokingly replied: “I wanted to make that putt (a 28-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to win by a stroke) because I didn’t want any piece of you in a playoff.”

Johnson responded, “No you didn’t,” and added a winking emoji.

It was a friendly exchange between two players who respect each other’s games, as well as an indication of how interesting things could become on Sunday at the Tournament of Champions.

Blown lead in China won't be on DJ's mind

By Rex HoggardJanuary 7, 2018, 1:35 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There are definite benefits to the uncluttered mind, particularly for a professional golfer.

Dustin Johnson, the game’s preeminent heavyweight, was asked what, if anything, he remembers from his runner-up finish in October at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

“I didn't until [Golf Channel] just asked me about it a minute ago,” he shrugged. “I mean, look, it was a long time ago. It's a completely different golf course. It was, what, two months ago or something. So, yeah, I'm going to try not to think about it tomorrow. Hopefully I won't.”

To fill in the blanks from that bygone event (it was just two starts ago for DJ in October), Johnson began the final round in China six strokes clear of the field and rolling following rounds of 68-63-68. On Sunday, the world No. 1 bogeyed the first, bogeyed the second and failed to make a birdie on his way to a closing 77. He finished two strokes behind champion Justin Rose.

But those are details that Johnson has little interest in.

“I try to forget whether I win or lose,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s famous short-term memory is considered one of his best attributes, right up there with that power game off the tee and sublime wedge play (see Open, U.S., 2015).

That blinders mentality is worth noting because Johnson will again take a lead - two strokes this time - into the final round on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with some of the game’s best and brightest closing in from all sides.

Those around Johnson confirm his ability to so easily forget ghosts of past tournaments.

“D.J.'s a guy that forgets pretty quickly,” said Rickie Fowler, who is among the group of would-be party crashers at Kapalua. “I don't think he remembers China. So that's one of the reasons why he is the best player in the world right now. He quickly forgets, moves on.”

Of course, short-term memory won’t help Johnson negotiate winds that have whipped to 30 mph this week. Credit for that goes to a game that appears dangerously close to the level he was at when he won three consecutive starts last spring and turned down Magnolia Lane the runaway favorite to win the Masters.

Earlier this week Johnson said his game is almost back to that level after enduring a back injury on the eve of the 2017 Masters. So far this week his statistics back that up. He’s first in the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green, third in strokes gained: around-the-green and first in driving distance (324-yard average).

He also seems to have dialed his wedge play back in, as evidenced by his pitch at the 12th hole from 60 yards that bounced just short of the green and ran into the hole for eagle and solo possession of the lead.

“I was kind of looking just left of the flag, but short of the green and it hit and rolled on the green,” Johnson said. “I knew once it got on the green that it was going to be pretty good. And, obviously, it went in, so that was definitely a nice bonus.”

If there is to be a sequel to Johnson’s meltdown in China, there are plenty of potential dark-horse options.

Fowler is five strokes back after a third-round 68 and has some recent history in come-from-behind victories, having rallied from seven strokes back heading into the final round on his way to victory last month at the Hero World Challenge.

Jon Rahm is also positioned to make a move after a third-round 66 moved him to within four strokes. The Spaniard had a similar clash with Johnson at last year’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play when the duo went head-to-head in the final match, which was won by Johnson; and again at the World Golf Championship in Mexico City when Rahm finished two strokes behind Johnson.

“I do enjoy it, but the outcome hasn't been great for me,” Rahm said when asked about his duels with Johnson. “Hopefully I can play good down the stretch like I've been doing and just start a little better on the front nine.”

The most likely candidate to unseat Johnson, however, may be the most unconventional.

Brian Harman has played the role of giant slayer before, just last year, in fact, at the Wells Fargo Championship when the 5-foot-7 southpaw went toe-to-toe with the 6-foot-4 leviathan.

He closed with back-to-back birdies at Eagle Point Golf Club to beat Johnson, who was, at the time, on a dominant run having won three consecutive events.

It’s a role Harman cherishes, an us-against-the-world mentality born from a 360cc chip on his shoulder.

“I'm going to try to put as much pressure on the golf course as I can. I'm going to try to do the best I can on every shot,” said Harman, who is alone in second place two strokes back and will be paired with Johnson in the final round. “I can't control what Dustin does. He's a fabulous player, he's going to be really hard to beat tomorrow, but trying to do something I'm not capable of is not the way to do it.”

It will be a classic clash of styles – Johnson’s power against Harman’s precision (he’s second this week in greens in regulation and seventh in putting) and grit – and potentially something to remember. Well, something to remember for everyone except Johnson.

Fowler could use another dramatic Sunday rally

By Rex HoggardJanuary 7, 2018, 12:41 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Rickie Fowler is familiar with come-from-behind victories. His last start, in fact, required a Sunday charge when he won last month’s Hero World Challenge.

He will start another Sunday on a picturesque island against a limited field looking to rally, but that’s where the similarities end.

In the Bahamas, Fowler began the final round seven strokes off the lead held by Charley Hoffman before closing with a 61 for a four-stroke victory. In Maui, however, he’ll set out on Sunday five strokes behind world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

“A 60 will be tough here,” he conceded after his third-round 68. “We gave ourselves a shot going into Sunday, and any tournament you go to, that's the position you want to be in, to have a chance to win on Sunday.”

Fowler – who works with Butch Harmon, just like Johnson – doesn’t expect Johnson to give up ground the way Hoffman did at the Hero, when he closed with an even-par 72.

“He's obviously the No. 1 player in the world and that doesn't happen by chance,” Fowler said. “He’s not someone that typically will come back, very rarely, in a 54-hole situation does he ever throw one away.”

One thing does seem certain; Fowler won’t be rolling out another island-inspired shirt like the one he wore untucked for Round 1 at Kapalua.

“I don't think there's any floral. There will definitely be some orange though,” he said.

Rahm, 4 back, learning to master Bermuda grass

By Rex HoggardJanuary 7, 2018, 12:25 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Watching Jon Rahm negotiate the Plantation Course this week, it appears as if he’s spent his entire life honing his craft on quirky Bermuda grass.

Rahm’s last victory, in fact, was on Bermuda grass at the European Tour’s DP World Tour Championship. But that doesn’t mean the Spaniard considers himself an expert on the warm-weather surface. Truth is, he’s spent the early part of his young professional career learning how to play on the stuff.

“I told my caddie when we first started working together that I don’t play well on Bermuda,” Rahm said after a third-round 66 that left him in third place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“I had a hard time reading the greens, chipping. I had to change the way I chipped for Bermuda.”

The work has paid off, particularly at Kapalua, where he ranks second this week in scrambling and needed just 29 putts on Saturday.

Rahm closed his round with a flourish on Saturday, playing his last five holes in 5 under par, but he said that wasn’t the most impressive part of his round.

“Being bogey-free,” he said, when asked to identify the best part of his day. “It shows I haven't made many mistakes, and the mistakes I made I was able to fix.”

