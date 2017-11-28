Thomas forgot about $10 million bonus: 'Had to ask my dad if it had come in'

NASSAU, Bahamas – Justin Thomas' memories of Sunday at September's Tour Championship aren't entirely fond, but he did leave with an $11.2 million payday.

He finished second to Xander Schauffele at East Lake, so that wasn’t great; but his runner-up showing was good enough to claim the FedExCup and $10 million bonus.

“The entire year never really sunk in, I don't know why,” Thomas said on Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge. “I was extremely pleased to win the FedExCup, but not winning in Atlanta and win the FedExCup, it just had a different feeling because I was disappointed I didn't win and obviously extremely excited I won that.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean he was anxiously awaiting the deposit into his bank account. In fact, he had to be reminded of his windfall.

“[Kevin Chappell] asked me at the Presidents Cup, ‘Did you get it?’” Thomas recalled. “I was like, ‘Get what?’ He was talking about the bonus. I had to ask my dad if it had come in.”

The bonus had arrived, but it should be no surprise that his newfound riches didn’t send the seven-time PGA Tour winner on a spending spree. Asked if he’s made any major purchases since winning the season-long race, Thomas shrugged, “Maybe I got a little nicer bottle of wine at dinner, but not much.”