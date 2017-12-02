Tiger Woods has spent more time atop the Official World Golf Ranking than every other No. 1 combined. Woods has held down the top spot for 683 weeks over the course of his career, while every other No. 1 has pooled their talents to fill the ranking's other 384 weeks.
Of course, there are a few extra numbers after the "1" these days for Woods. Tiger entered this week at the Hero World Challenge No. 1,199th in the world, the product of his extended injury layoffs the last two years.
That said, because his divisor is so low, Woods can vault himself up the ranking with only a handful of quality finishes.
A win this week in Albany, for example, would see Woods climb as high as 134th in the world, according to Official World Golf Ranking projections.
Although Woods is exempt into all four majors and the Players in 2018, he is not exempt into any of this season's three remaining World Golf Championships despite having won 18 of them, 13 more than the next closest player, Dustin Johnson. Woods would have to re-enter the top 64 to make it to Match Play and crack the top 50 to play in Mexico or Akron.
Here, per OWGR projections, is the highest Woods could climb this week with a solo finish at Albany:
WIN – 1.2631 (134)
2nd – 0.7831 (241)
3rd – 0.5431 (357)
4th – 0.4231 (443)
5th – 0.3511 (508)
6th – 0.3031 (564)
7th – 0.2791 (602)
8th – 0.2551 (629)
9th – 0.2431 (651)
10th – 0.2311 (673)
11th – 0.2191 (694)
12th – 0.2071 (712)
13th – 0.1951 (746)
14th – 0.1831 (765)
15th – 0.1771 (776)
16th – 0.1711 (788)
17th – 0.1651 (806)
18th – 0.1231 (932)
DNF – 0.0631 (1197)