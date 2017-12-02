Tiger could climb to 134th in the world with a win

By Nick MentaDecember 2, 2017, 5:52 pm

Tiger Woods has spent more time atop the Official World Golf Ranking than every other No. 1 combined. Woods has held down the top spot for 683 weeks over the course of his career, while every other No. 1 has pooled their talents to fill the ranking's other 384 weeks.

Of course, there are a few extra numbers after the "1" these days for Woods. Tiger entered this week at the Hero World Challenge No. 1,199th in the world, the product of his extended injury layoffs the last two years.

That said, because his divisor is so low, Woods can vault himself up the ranking with only a handful of quality finishes.

A win this week in Albany, for example, would see Woods climb as high as 134th in the world, according to Official World Golf Ranking projections.

Although Woods is exempt into all four majors and the Players in 2018, he is not exempt into any of this season's three remaining World Golf Championships despite having won 18 of them, 13 more than the next closest player, Dustin Johnson. Woods would have to re-enter the top 64 to make it to Match Play and crack the top 50 to play in Mexico or Akron.

Here, per OWGR projections, is the highest Woods could climb this week with a solo finish at Albany:

WIN – 1.2631 (134)
2nd – 0.7831 (241)
3rd – 0.5431 (357)
4th – 0.4231 (443)
5th – 0.3511 (508)
6th – 0.3031 (564)
7th – 0.2791 (602)
8th – 0.2551 (629)
9th – 0.2431 (651)
10th – 0.2311 (673)
11th – 0.2191 (694)
12th – 0.2071 (712)
13th – 0.1951 (746)
14th – 0.1831 (765)
15th – 0.1771 (776)
16th – 0.1711 (788)
17th – 0.1651 (806)
18th – 0.1231 (932)
DNF – 0.0631 (1197)

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Hero World Challenge

By Tiger TrackerDecember 2, 2017, 5:00 pm

Tiger Woods has shot 69-68 through two rounds of the Hero World Challenge and enters the weekend with an eye on the title. We're tracking him! (Note: Tweets read, in order, left to right)

Zunic finishes bogey-double bogey, still shoots 64

By Associated PressDecember 2, 2017, 3:06 pm

GOLD COAST, Australia – Former New Zealand Open winner Jordan Zunic shot a course record-tying 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the Australian PGA Championship.

Zunic needed birdies on his final two holes for a 59, but bogeyed the 17th and double-bogeyed the 18th. The course record was first set at Royal Pines by Australian Rhein Gibson in 2015.

''What two holes? I just think of 16 good holes, that's all I see in my mind,'' Zunic said when asked about his 3-over finish. ''If you had told me that I was going to have 64 at the start of today, I would have taken it, that's for sure.''

Zunic, who played the European Challenge Tour this year, twice found bunkers on the 17th, then three-putt the 18th.

Full-field scores from the Australian PGA Championship

''It was a shame what happened on the last two holes, but to be honest, I didn't even do much wrong,'' he said.

In 2013, while playing as an amateur in the United States, the Sydney-based Zunic suffered severe head injuries and blood loss as a passenger in a car crash. He won the New Zealand Open in 2015.

The 25-year-old Zunic, who was at 17-under 199, started the day three strokes behind co-leaders Marc Leishman and Adam Bland, but had seven front-nine birdies to move well into the lead. He had four birdies in a row before his bogey on 17.

Cameron Smith was in second place after a 67 with Bland a further stroke behind after a 71.

Leishman shot 74 and was tied for fourth, seven strokes behind. Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who was six strokes behind at the start of the day, drifted to nine out of the lead after a 70.

Garcia said he's tired after a year in which he won his first major at the Masters, was married and will become a father early next year.

''I am proud of myself because I feel like I'm going on fumes,'' Garcia said. ''My head is not as sharp as it should be and I'm making stupid mistakes here and there. But other than that, I feel like I fought hard again today.''

Canadian Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, shot 71 and was at 3-under

Officials moved up tee times for Sunday's final round by three hours attempting to finish the tournament before forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms. The players will go off from two tees, with the last groups off at 8 a.m.

Getty Images

Tom Byrum tops Champions Q-School

By Associated PressDecember 2, 2017, 11:34 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Tom Byrum eagled the first hole of a playoff with Tommy Tolles on Friday to win the PGA Tour Champions' National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

A day after tying the tournament record with a 10-under 61, Byrum had a 5-under 65 to match Tolles at 19-under 265 on the Champions Course. Byrum eagled No. 17 for a share of the lead, and won the playoff with a 7-footer. Tolles closed with a 66.

Byrum and Tolles earned full exemptions for next season along with Kent Jones, Tim Petrovic and re-instated amateur Ken Tanigawa. Jones (64) was third at 18 under, and Petrovic (72) and Tanigawa (70) tied for fourth at 17 under.

 

Woods on his back: 'No issues at all, none'

By Rex HoggardDecember 1, 2017, 11:27 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Rounds of 69-68 at the Hero World Challenge suggest, at least anecdotally, that Tiger Woods is ready to compete again on the PGA Tour, but there may be a much more important test this week.

How Woods’ surgically fused lower back would withstand 72 holes was arguably the biggest unknown this week at Albany, and after two days the results are encouraging.

“No issues at all, none,” he said when asked how his body is holding up. “That's one of the reasons I went out and played nine straight days before. My body's accustomed to playing. It's a little different playing obviously tournament golf with tournament speed and hitting certain shots, but the body's good.”

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

In the last six days, Woods rode 18 holes in a golf cart (Sunday), walked nine (Monday and Tuesday) and played an 18-hole pro-am round on Wednesday. He also spent extra time on the range after each of his practice rounds, another indication that his surgery and recovery are progressing.

Woods, who is tied for fifth place, seemed to take almost as much confidence from his ability to withstand the rigors of tournament golf as he did his score.

“I haven't had a fused back before in my life. These are all new things,” Woods said. “As you can see that even with the fused back, I still have some speed out there and these are all things I've had to learn and will continue to learn. This is a new body that I'm getting used to.”

The last time Woods played 72 holes of tournament golf was at last year’s Hero World Challenge, where he finished 15th.

