Tiger: Expectations 'tempered' but building toward Masters

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 24, 2018, 8:32 pm

SAN DIEGO – There were no bold proclamations Wednesday from Tiger Woods, no sentiment that it was win-or-bust like in his glory days.

This time, he says, “my expectations have been tempered a little bit, because I haven’t played.”

That’s what excites Woods the most about this latest comeback – the prospect of playing a full Tour schedule. He hasn’t done that since 2013, when he won a Tour-best five times in 16 starts. Over the past four seasons, he has played a combined 19 events.

“I just want to start playing on the Tour and getting into a rhythm of playing a schedule again,” he said Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open. “I haven’t done that in such a long time, so I don’t know what to expect. I’m going to grind it out, give it everything I possibly have, and put the ball in the right position and make some putts and try to work my way up the board.”

Woods hasn’t publicly revealed his schedule past next month’s Genesis Open at Riviera but he says his goal is the same this year as every other: Build toward Augusta.  

“That’s usually been my outlook,” he said. “From ’96 on, it’s been that way, to try to get ready for Augusta, and there’s no reason to change that.” 

the skill code golf instruction Getty Images

The Skill Code Premieres on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 24, 2018, 11:46 pm

Don’t miss the premiere of The Skill Code on Golf Channel on Monday January 29 at 7pm ET! Cameron McCormick, the 2015 PGA Teacher of the year and coach to 3-time major champion Jordan Spieth hosts the series where he unlocks the secrets to building championship golf skills.

In this 12-part series McCormick will attempt to correct the misconceptions and mistakes that for nearly a century have been occurring in the golf instruction industry. Cameron McCormick believes the golfer needs to expand his/her basic understanding of why the ball reacts a certain way to his/her swing and once this is understood and processed, the golfer should be able to move in a positive direction to improve his/her golf game. 

*Series available for purchase since November 2017 via Revolution Golf

Airtimes on Golf Channel:

Every Monday at 7pm ET, premiering January 29

Play 18 or 36? Tiger can practice all he wants

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 9:14 pm

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods conceded this week that prior to the Hero World Challenge in December, his first competitive start anywhere since February, he had only had about three or four weeks to prepare.

Following lower back fusion surgery in April, Woods’ golf activities were almost entirely shelved until doctors finally gave him the green light about month before the unofficial event in December.

This week’s Farmers Insurance Open, however, is a much different scenario, with his newfound health allowing him to be more proactive in his preparations.

“I was just playing golf at home, which has been fun. It's fun to play fun golf at home,” said Woods, who is making his first official PGA Tour start since last year’s event at Torrey Pines. “I've missed going out there with my buddies and just having some fun playing golf.”

Woods said he was able to play “six days a week” in the run up to the Farmers Insurance Open and explained that prior to last year’s surgery, his practice and preparation were limited in an attempt to avoid more injuries.

That, he said, wasn’t the case heading into this year's Farmers Insurance Open.

“It was all about managing my body,” he said. “Now it's just, 'Hey, want to go play 18, want to go play 36? Sure.' That to me is fun. I miss those days, it's been a long time.”

Woods on Como split: Only I know my body's limits

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 8:46 pm

SAN DIEGO – Late last month Tiger Woods announced via social media that he’d split with swing coach Chris Como, explaining that he’s had to “relearn my own body and golf swing.”

On Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he will be making his first official start on the PGA Tour in a year, Woods took a deeper dive into his decision to split with Como, who he had been working with since November 2015.

“No one's had a spinal fusion at that level and been able to hit the ball as hard as I do,” Woods explained. “No one understands that. So I have to rely on my own feels and play around with what my body can and cannot do.”

Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery to his lower back in April after missing the cut at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic. In December, he tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge, an 18-player unofficial event played in the Bahamas at a course where Woods splits his time practicing.

There was some speculation that Woods would look to replace Como with a new swing coach, but that didn’t sound imminent on Wednesday following his pro-am round on the North Course at Torrey Pines.

“It's not going to look like it used to, I don't have the mobility that I used to and that's just the reality,” he said. “Now it's just a matter of what can I do, and that's just practicing and getting my feels and trusting, experimenting a lot to try and figure out what can this body do and how explosive can it be and how am I going to control shots with different shapes.”

Tiger on playing tough Torrey: 'Got to start somewhere'

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 24, 2018, 8:19 pm

SAN DIEGO – Torrey Pines annually ranks as one of the most difficult stops on the PGA Tour schedule.

So wouldn’t Tiger Woods, playing his first Tour event in a year, want a softer landing spot?

“I haven’t played,” he said Wednesday after his pro-am round, “and I’ve got to start somewhere and try and get my game and my feels back.”

Woods mentioned starting his season last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge, but that wasn’t an ideal starting point either. “The conditions are easier,” he said, “but you have to shoot 6 under par a day.” The winning score was 22 under, and the three-round cut fell at 8 under.

That won’t be the case here at Torrey Pines, especially after the easier North course underwent a redo after the 2016 event that significantly toughened up the course.

Woods noted that both courses here are as firm and fast as he has ever seen them.

“It’s going to be a challenge this week,” he said, adding later: “But I want to start feeling what it’s like to be out here and hit shots and grind out scores. That’s something that I’ve been looking forward to.”

After the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods will have two weeks off before playing the Genesis Open at Riviera for the first time since 2006. 

