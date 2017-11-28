Tiger on his future: 'I just really don't know'

By Jay CoffinNovember 28, 2017, 5:19 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– Tiger’s back. Again. At least for this week at the Hero World Challenge.

But what does it mean for his playing future?

Woods isn’t ready to go there, and would say that his only focus is to get through 72 holes this week at Albany.

“I would love to give you a better answer but I just really don’t know yet,” he said. “I just really want to be able to complete this week, play all four days and give myself a chance on that back nine on Sunday to win this thing.”

We didn’t get very far this year. Woods played only two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open but missed the cut. He promptly flew to Dubai, played one round, then withdrew with back spasms and he hasn’t played a competitive round of golf since.

If Woods does feel well it’s not unrealistic to think he could play up to 10-12 times next year on the PGA Tour.

He remains exempt into all four majors and The Players. Add in starts at Torrey Pines and Riviera before heading to Florida to play at PGA National and Bay Hill. It would be hard to imagine him passing up a chance to play the Memorial and his own event, The National, is hurting for a sponsor so Woods’ presence would help there tremendously.

But first thing’s first. Four rounds at the Hero World Challenge await.

No pain, no clichés: Woods ready to come back

By Rex HoggardNovember 28, 2017, 5:50 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – The final tab was $543.50, but the emotional and professional toll may never be fully known.

That was how much, not including attorney’s fees, Tiger Woods paid in various court costs and fines following his May arrest for DUI in south Florida.

On Tuesday at Albany, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge, Woods spoke publically of the incident for the first time, giving a glimpse into a life that had been defined for so long by pain and sleeplessness.

This is in no way an excuse for Woods’ decision to get behind the wheel of his black Mercedes on Memorial Day. He could have hurt someone else. He could have hurt himself. But in a rare moment of clarity on Tuesday, Woods seemed to offer an explanation, not an excuse.

“I didn't realize how bad my back was,” said Woods, who is poised to make his competitive return this week following fusion surgery on his lower back in April. “Now that I'm feeling the way I'm feeling, it's just hard to imagine that I was living the way I was living with my foot not working, my leg not working, and then the hours of not being able to sleep at all because of the pain.”

Woods has explained this week in more detail than ever before how debilitating his ailing back had become. How empty his life had become, not being able to go to dinner with friends or play sports with his children.

For so long Woods masked anything even approaching a weakness. As late as February at the Dubai Desert Classic, his last competitive start, he quickly dismissed any lingering health issues. “I wasn’t in pain at all,” he said following his opening round, less than 12 hours before withdrawing with a back injury.

Woods’ air of invincibility rested for so long on his ability to do things other players could not, either on the course with a golf club in his hand or in his head when his body betrayed him. He was, after all, the man who won a U.S. Open on one leg, so it stands to reason that he was willing to cling to that bravado longer than common sense and modern medicine would suggest.

However he arrived at that dark crossroads in Jupiter, Fla., in May, he came by his missteps honestly. Woods didn’t set out that night looking for a new path, but there’s little doubt now his arrest and the ensuing legal give-and-take forced his hand.

“I was trying to go away from the pain and I was trying to sleep, which I hadn't done in a very long time because of the things I've been dealing with,” said Woods, who acknowledged in June that he was “receiving professional help” for how to manage his medications and deal with pain.

“As my back improved, I've been able to start sleeping again because I don't have the nerve pain going down my leg, I don't have my leg twitching all over the place. So yeah, I'm loving life now.”

Maybe Woods would have gotten there eventually. Maybe there was no need for the public humiliation his arrest, and the accompanying body-cam footage of his field-sobriety test, caused. But hindsight being the ultimate judge and jury, there’s no denying that May’s low-water mark has impacted the 41-year-old’s road back to competitive relevance.

This week Woods has been confident and relaxed. He’s shown an intriguing level of restraint every time he’s been asked about his expectations and has largely avoided the standard clichés.

“I'm just looking forward to getting through these four rounds and having an understanding, a better understanding of where I'm at,” he said.

That’s a long way from those “second sucks” days every time he put a peg in the ground.

Woods knows this is the 10th comeback in his career, either from injury or personal issues, and the third time he’s returned to the competitive fold at the Hero World Challenge. He also knows there is no real follow-up to fusion surgery. Medically speaking this is the final chapter.

Yet there’s no sense of urgency. No false hope that just because he’s finally pain-free he’ll simply pick up where he left off. If anything, there’s an acceptance that after so many years of uncertainty and pain whatever transpires from here is hardly worth losing sleep over.

“I don't know how I was able to do it, how I was able to compete and play even back in like '13, I was still struggling back then,” Woods said. “To live with that for the last four years like that, that's not been fun.”

Woods conceded that he hasn’t seen the video of his arrest. He doesn’t have to. He lived it. And while he stopped well short of calling it an epiphany moment, there’s no denying that he’s “come out the other side” stronger. Maybe even better.

Woods’ arrest and ensuing probation came with an untold cost to his reputation, not to mention his business portfolio. But in retrospect, that $543.50 seems like a small price to pay for what is undeniably a new outlook.

More to Woods than being YouTube sensation

By Jay CoffinNovember 28, 2017, 5:29 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– Tiger Woods, the YouTube sensation.

That’s the way his children view him because they don’t really have memories of watching their father compete on a regular basis.

“Most of the stuff they’ve watched has been on highlight packages,” Woods said Tuesday. “They’ve never seen what I can do on a golf course.”

Then the point was brought up that, while Woods may be a YouTube legend to his own children, there may be a handful of players in the Hero World Challenge field this week that have seen Woods on YouTube more than they have in person.

“When I turned pro, I think Jordan (Spieth) was still in diapers, right,” he quipped.

“In an ideal world, I would like to have (the younger generation) feel what some of my past guys had to go against all those years. I’d like to have them feel that same way.”

Woods responds to May's DUI for first time

By Jay CoffinNovember 28, 2017, 5:13 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge marked the first time Tiger Woods has sat down with the assembled media since his DUI arrest in South Florida back on Memorial Day.

He was visible at the Presidents Cup but his media session there was mingled among all the other assistant captains and there wasn’t time for many questions.

This time at Albany, it was just Woods, left to face questions about that fateful night back in May.

For starters, Woods gave an emphatic “NO” when asked if he’s ever watched the DUI video that was plastered all over the world.

Woods was also asked about the difficulty of going through a program to help manage the various medications that he’s used to mask pain and help him sleep.

“I’ve come out on the other side and I feel fantastic,” Woods said. “A lot of my friends have helped me. Now that I’m feeling the way I’m feeling, it’s just hard to imagine that I was living the way I was living with my foot not working, my leg not working, and then the hours of not being able to sleep at all because of the pain.

“So as my back improved, I’ve been able to start sleeping again because I don’t have the nerve pain going down my leg, I don’t have my leg twitching all over the place, I don’t have these issues anymore. I’m loving life now.”

Finally, Woods was then asked what he learned about himself after going through all he’s gone through this year.

“I always thought that I was tough mentally,” he said. “My dad always thought so as well. Going through all this just reaffirmed that.”

Why this Tiger comeback will be different

By Jay CoffinNovember 28, 2017, 5:03 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– Tiger Woods has come back so many times that it’s nearly impossible to compute. It’s the third time he’s made a “comeback” here at the Hero World Challenge.

In fact, the Associated Press figured that his week marks the 10th time that Woods has returned from a layoff of 10 weeks or longer.

So how is time going to be any different than the previous? How can we expect Woods to stick around for a long period of time? Forget a long period of time, can he last longer than he did last time?

“I didn’t realize how bad my back had become and how much I was flinching and just how slow I was,” Woods told reporters on Tuesday at Albany during a 40-minute session. “I didn’t realize it because it’s been a slow degrading process. I thought I was playing halfway decent, shot some good scores, but now I’ve looked back on it and man, I didn’t even have much at all.”

While it’s still not an actual answer as to why this return could be different than the others, Woods did speak with words with more enthusiasm than in the past, particularly last year.

“Now to come out here and be able to do what I’ve been doing the last few weeks with the guys, it’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “I played some great rounds with the guys at home. They’ve been fantastic, to be honest with you, because I’ve gotten to know a lot of them through the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup and I’ve really become very close with a few of them.

“I played golf with Rory. I played golf with (Daniel) Berger, JT, Rickie, Dustin and it was fun. It was fun to be able to do that again, which I hadn’t done in years.”

