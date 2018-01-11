Getty Images

Time off works for Kirk (63) on Day 1 of Sony

By Rex HoggardJanuary 11, 2018, 11:44 pm

HONOLULU – Chris Kirk has a reason to be optimistic at the Sony Open, an event he almost won in 2014 and where he’s played the weekend in five of his seven starts, but this year was different.

Since his last start at the RSM Classic in November, Kirk embraced a true offseason, which is rare for PGA Tour types. In fact, he explained after his round on Thursday at Waialae Country Club that it wasn’t until last week on Oahu, where he was vacationing with his family, that he started to prepare for 2018.

“I went to play, and I pulled out some golf balls that were still marked from the final round of RSM,” he laughed. “So I didn't play much at home.”

The rust didn’t seem to impact his play on Day 1. After a steady, 2-under par opening nine, Kirk was flawless on his closing loop, rolling in 52 feet of putts on his way to five birdies and an opening 7-under 63.

Although he was pleased with his ball-striking considering his condensed offseason, it was Kirk’s putting that gave him reason to be optimistic. Following his most inconsistent season on Tour in 2017, Kirk said his focus has been on returning to the same putting routines he used to win four times.

“I'm kind of going back to some of the drills that I did four, five years ago when I was putting week in, week out really well, and trying to do those drills every day,” said Kirk, who held an early one-stroke lead. “I had a great day today, and I'm about to go do it. It takes about five or ten minutes. It's laziness, I guess, not doing it consistently over the last couple of years.”

Getty Images

Kisner pays off bet with Thomas, wears 'Bama jersey at Sony

By Rex HoggardJanuary 12, 2018, 4:36 am

HONOLULU – A bet is a bet, and no matter how uncomfortable Kevin Kisner may have been he was going to pay off his debt, although he did want to clarify a few things.

Moments after teeing off on the par-3 17th hole at Waialae Country Club on Thursday, Kisner, a University of Georgia alum and lifelong fan, put on an Alabama football jersey, the payoff for a bet he had with Justin Thomas over Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

“I'm blaming that bogey on him,” laughed Kisner after a poor tee shot at No. 17 led to a dropped shot. “I would have never hit that bad of a shot if I wasn't thinking about that 'Bama jersey. No, it's all in good fun.”

Thomas admitted he’d forgotten about the bet until the duo reached the 16th hole and Kisner reminded him. He was also impressed with how Kisner handled the situation.

“He handled it a lot better than I probably would have if I had to put the jersey on,” Thomas said. “I don't have the hatred toward Georgia like I do a lot of other schools in the SEC. I don't know if he feels the same way, if that's why he handled it as well as he did, or if he's just that good of a sport.”

Kisner did point out that he pressed Thomas to give him the points for Monday’s game, with Alabama a 3 1/2-point favorite, but couldn’t get him to agree.

“If I'd have got the points, he'd have been wearing it, and I was lobbying for the points the whole week, and he didn't give them to me,” Kisner joked. “So I'm still not sure about this bet.”

Kisner plans to sign the jersey, along with Thomas, and auction it off with the proceeds going to his foundation. As for next year, both players are hopeful they can renew the bet.

“I'm sure [Kisner] and I would both agree that we would gladly sign right now to have that same exact bet happen next year,” Thomas said.

Getty Images

ZJ (63) rekindling some old magic at Waialae

By Rex HoggardJanuary 12, 2018, 4:20 am

HONOLULU – Zach Johnson's love for Waialae Country Club has proven at times unrequited.

Johnson won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in 2009 and has finished inside the top 10 in three of his last four starts in Hawaii, but he’s also had his share of forgettable weeks, like his missed cuts in ’04 and ’13.

Thursday, however, was more of what he expects from himself on a course he calls an “old hidden gem,” one that fits his game perfectly.

“I had a stretch there, whatever it was, 10-12 years ago, where I felt really, really good every time I set foot on it, and then I had a lull,” said Johnson following a first-round 63 that left him tied for the lead with Chris Kirk. “It was one of those where I probably took it for granted.”

It was very much a low-stress round for Johnson, who went bogey-free on Day 1 and began with three consecutive birdies.

While his affinity for the golf course is understandable - at 7,044 yards, Waialae is perfect for a mid-length shot-maker like Johnson - he wasn’t exactly brimming with confidence when he arrived in Hawaii this year.

Johnson said he’s been slowed by the flu since just after Christmas and that he didn’t start feeling healthy until Tuesday.

“I am one that likes to prepare,” said Johnson, who carded his lowest round at Waialae. “But I got here Friday, and I touched a golf club Saturday through Wednesday. Saturday was awful. It was about a three-hour session. It was at least two hours too many because I was not right.

Getty Images

ZJ, Kirk lead Sony on Day 1; Spieth, Thomas in hunt

By Doug FergusonJanuary 12, 2018, 4:02 am

HONOLULU - Zach Johnson and Chris Kirk each made seven birdies and shared the lead in the Sony Open.

Jordan Spieth made eight birdies and for the second straight year walked away from Waialae Country Club amazed that he could be six shots behind.

A year ago, it was because Justin Thomas shot 59 playing in the same group.

On Thursday, it was one hole.

Spieth hit four trees with four shots on the par-4 eighth hole - his 17th of the opening round - starting with a tough break when his tee shot caromed off the trunk of a tree and down an 8-foot deep ditch that left him no good options. He wound up with a quadruple-bogey 8 and had to settle for a 69.

He signed his card, signed autographs and declined requests to speak to the media.

Johnson and Kirk kept clean cards playing on opposite sides of the draw and closed with different brands of birdies on the par-5 18th hole - Kirk two-putted from about 10 feet, while Johnson found a bunker, laid up and hit a wedge to 5 feet.

They were a shot ahead of Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Kyle Stanley and PGA Tour rookie Talor Gooch.

Thomas, who set the PGA Tour scoring record for 72 holes in his wire-to-wire victory, opened with a 67 and was all smiles at the end. Thomas, an Alabama alum, won a bet on the college football championship that required Georgia graduate Kevin Kisner to wear a Crimson Tide jersey on the par-3 17th.

''It's definitely the best Kis has ever looked in a jersey,'' Thomas said.

Kisner kept the jersey and plans to auction it off for charity. He shot 68.

More than half of the field - 77 players - broke par in the mild trade wind and relentless sunshine down the road from Waikiki Beach.

Kirk had only one top 10 last year - his final event of the year in the RSM Classic at Sea Island - and nearly two months off didn't appear to half any momentum. He might have been rusty, but not when it comes to island life.

Because of the chilly weather in the South, Kirk brought his family out to Oahu a week ago Monday. He practiced a little in the morning at Ko Olina and hung out with his wife and children in the afternoon. He realized how little golf he had played during the short offseason when he reached into his bag and found golf balls that he had marked for the final round at Sea Island.

''I've probably been off long enough now that you never know what's going to happen,'' he said. ''I really had no expectations whether I was going to play good or bad after having some time off. But this is a golf course that I've traditionally done pretty well on, and a place that I really love. So you always feel like it's possible.''

He hit wedge to about 3 feet on the 15th and 16th, and that final birdie on the par-5 18th was a two-putt from 10 feet.

Dry weather, a fast course and the trades allowed a rarity for Johnson, who hit wedge into the green on the 480-yard opening hole. That was first of three straight birdies, and he had ample more opportunities, including a shot that hit the pin on No. 10 and settled 3 feet away. He missed that, though the two-time major champion wasn't too discouraged. He picked up an unlikely birdie on the 13th from the fairway bunker by making a 25-foot putt, and he made a 20-foot birdie on the next hole.

''Just kept the course in front of me and played solid golf,'' Johnson said, winless since the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews. ''Made a few putts, missed a few putts. But I'm very encouraged with the direction.''

Spieth played well enough to be right there with them except for a pair of long three-putt bogeys - and that one tee shot.

His drive on No. 8 was not terribly offline, and the trees to the left are a common spot. This one hit the trunk of a tree and tumbled down a wide (and dry) ditch about 8 feet below the fairway. He studied his options. He found none.

He could have dropped it with a penalty stroke, but there was nowhere to go. His plan was to hit out of the sandy base of the ditch toward the trees closer to the fairway. If it hit the trees and dropped out, he would have been closer than the drop and at least had an opening to the putting surface.

It hit one of the smaller branches and came back toward him, about a yard short of go back down into the ditch. For his third shot, he had a gap toward the front of the green (the pin was back left), but out of a fluffy lie, the ball came out high and hit more trees, bouncing left and settle near another tree.

Next, he had to go under the tree in front of him and over a tree guarding the green. He only got the first part right.

At this point, he was lying 4 and was only a few yards away from the second tee, waiting for another group to tee off. His only choice there was to dump it into the bunker, where the sand was thin. He hit that out to 30 feet and two putts later had a snowman (8).

In Hawaii, of all places.

Getty Images

Watch: FB coach plays Sony pro-am barefoot, putts with 5-iron

By Jason CrookJanuary 12, 2018, 4:00 am

As we've seen in years past, Wednesday pro-ams sometimes leave players "amazed" at what they see - just ask Steve Wheatcroft.

It's only January, but we have an early front-runner for pro-am moment of the year, brought to you by the head coach of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, June Jones.

Jones, who has also had stints as an assistant coach in the NFL and as a college head coach at Hawaii and SMU, played the round barefoot and used his 5-iron to putt.

Former NFL and current CFL coach June Jones: A master of 5-iron putting?

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Jones, 64, explained that he switched to the 5-iron to overcome the yips, and from the looks of his back-to-back birdies in the video, it's safe to say he's been cured.

As for the bare feet, Jones doesn't get in to it. But the move is not unprecedented. Some of the best pros in the world play golf barefoot one week a year, leaving Jones in good company.

