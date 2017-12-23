Getty Images

Trump plays golf with Thomas, Berger, Herman

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 23, 2017, 10:30 pm

President Donald Trump kicked off his holiday stay at Mar-A-Lago Saturday with a round of golf featuring three PGA Tour players.

Player of the Year Justin Thomas, Thomas' father, Daniel Berger and Jim Herman all played with the president at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to a White House pool report.

Thomas and Berger were part of the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team that received the trophy from Trump in September. Herman was a club assistant at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey before becoming a PGA Tour winner.

The three players were added to an impressive roster of pros who have teed it up with the 45th president this year, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els and Hideki Matsuyama.

By the numbers: Woods' swing coaches

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 22, 2017, 7:22 pm

Tiger Woods announced on Friday he is splitting with his fourth swing coach, Chris Como.

Here is a by-the-numbers look at Woods’ swing coaches over his pro career: 

BUTCH HARMON (1996-2003)

Major wins: 8 majors won in 24 starts 

Majors missed: 0 

PGA Tour wins: 34 titles in 127 official starts from turning pro through 2002 (26.8 percent win percentage)

HANK HANEY (2004-2010)

Major wins: 6 majors won in 23 starts 

Majors missed: 2 (2008 British Open, 2008 PGA)

PGA Tour wins: 31 titles in 93 starts (33.3 percent)

SEAN FOLEY (2010-2014)

Major wins: 0 in 13 starts, dating to 2010 PGA

Majors missed: 4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2011 British Open, 2014 Masters, 2014 U.S. Open)

PGA Tour wins: 8 titles in 55 starts (14.5 percent)

CHRIS COMO (2014-2017)

Major wins: 0 in 4 starts, dating back to 2015 Masters

Majors missed: 8 (Masters, U.S. Open, The Open, PGA Championship in 2016-2017)

PGA Tour wins: 0 titles in 15 starts 

Information provided by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit

Woods splits with swing coach Como

By Rex Hoggard, Golf Channel DigitalDecember 22, 2017, 7:03 pm

After three years and just 16 worldwide starts together, Tiger Woods has split with swing coach Chris Como.

Woods announced the news via Twitter on Friday following his return to competition earlier this month at the Hero World Challenge.

“Since my fusion surgery I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing,” Woods tweeted. “I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris.

“For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

Woods officially began working with Como in November 2014, but the 14-time major champion was hampered by injuries throughout the duo’s tenure together and managed something close to a full schedule just once, in 2015 when he played 11 events.

Como sent the following statement to Golf Channel:

"Tiger's electrifying play at the Hero World Challenge was the by-product of a lot of hard work over the last few years while fighting through injury and pain. As a result, there’s a lot of enthusiasm for 2018.

When our professional relationship began, I was asked to help Tiger utilize his own instincts and feel while playing pain free. I think we’ve accomplished that and I’m proud of the results.

Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career. I’m eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time. I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger’s future, the golf industry and for the fans of golf."

Woods’ comeback earlier this year was cut short by fusion surgery to his lower back in April and he tied for ninth, out of 18 players, at the Hero World Challenge, his first start since the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Woods began working with Como after splitting with Sean Foley in August 2014 after four years together. Before that, Woods teamed with Hank Haney from 2004 to ’10, and with Butch Harmon, who he won eight of his 14 majors with, from 1996 to ’03.

Despite reports that Woods will play the Genesis Open in February, his manager told GolfChannel.com that the 41-year-old has not solidified his schedule for next season.

Sports broadcast legend Enberg dies at 82

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 22, 2017, 1:22 pm

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg died Thursday night from a suspected heart attack. He was 82.

Enberg was famous for his, “Oh, my!” reaction to spectacular moments. He worked for NBC Sports, beginning in 1975, and covered every sport imaginable, from the Olympics to horse racing to basketball. His time in the golf booth lasted from 1995-99, when he worked events like the U.S. Open, Ryder Cup and Players Championship.

In memory of the legend, take a listen as Enberg calls Payne Stewart’s victory at the 1999 U.S. Open, including his famous call of the winning putt. And click here to read more about Enberg’s award-winning career and life.

Most-read stories on GolfChannel.com in 2017

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 22, 2017, 1:00 pm

Readers like Tiger Woods. Well, at least they continue to like clicking on Tiger-related articles.

Six of GolfChannel.com's top 10 most-read stories of the year focused on Woods. Even going a little further down the list, 10 of our top 20 had Tiger in the headline.

Take a look at our most-read stories in 2017. And click here for our most-watched videos.

1. LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
2. Faxon: Tiger drove past DJ 'half the time'
3. Watch: Spieth interrupts Fowler interview for congrats
4. Tiger plays Hero practice round without pain: 'Life is so much better'
5. Longer courses not the answer to distance problem
6. Thomas puts Tiger fan on blast after terrible insult
7. Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
8. Video, images from Tiger, DJ's round with Trump
9. Daly collapses, WDs with scary knee injury
10. Wie takes shot at LPGA dress code in crop top
