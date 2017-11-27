Vegas releases prop bets on Woods' Hero return

By Will GrayNovember 27, 2017, 3:32 pm

With Tiger Woods returning to competition at the Hero World Challenge, one outlet has offered several options for those looking to wager on the outcome of his week in the Bahamas.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has listed Woods at 40/1 to win in his first start since February, the longest odds of anyone in the 18-man field headlined by 6/1 co-favorites Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

There are also prop bets tied to Woods' results, everything from score predictions to whether he'll hit the opening fairway or even complete 72 holes. Here's a look at the various Woods-related offerings at the Westgate:

Will Tiger Woods' opening tee shot end up in the fairway? Yes -160, No +140

First round score: Over/Under 71.5 (par 72)

Lowest score of the week: Over/Under 68.5

Highest score of the week: Over/Under 74.5

Will Woods finish in the top 5 (18-man field)? Yes +600, No -900

Will Woods finish in the top 10? Yes +200, No -250

Will Woods finish in last place? Yes +300, No -400

Will Woods withdraw during the tournament? Yes +350, No -450

Monday Scramble: Let Tiger mania resume

By Will GrayNovember 27, 2017, 4:00 pm

Tiger Woods gets set for his return to competition, President Donald Trump makes (quick) time for golf during the holidays, the governing bodies float out the idea of diversifying the ball offerings and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

In a week where most of us spent time scarfing down leftovers and sharing reasons to be thankful, the golf news cycle rolled right along with two prominent names at the top.

A normally quiet stretch of the season, with the PGA Tour beginning its longest hibernation of the year, still received plenty of attention because of the presence of Woods and Trump.

The fact that the two men intersected for a leisurely round together without breaking the internet shows that we are in a quiet portion of the calendar, but it's still a testament to the interest in both that golf became a discussion point this weekend around turkey, stuffing and football.

Amid this season of reflection and giving thanks, one thing is certain in golf media: with Tiger and Trump making headlines, there will always be something to talk about - even when the sport makes a rare attempt at having an off-season.

1. We start with Woods, whose return to competition this week is somehow being greeted with as much, if not more, anticipation than the same scenario a year ago.

Last year he made his first competitive swipes in more than 15 months at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 15th out of a 17-man field. This time he'll be teeing it up for the first time since early February, less than two months removed from comments where he entertained the notion of never playing competitive golf again.

It's a remarkable course correction, one whose Zapruder film intrigue has shifted from Twitter videos to first-hand accounts of Woods' game.

He's more than four years removed from his last win, almost 10 years removed from his last major and staring down birthday No. 42 next month. But based on the interest and speculation surrounding Woods, it might as well be 2008.

2. Quickly becoming an annual fall tradition akin to pumpkin pie, the eyewitness accounts of Woods' on-course progress are rolling in at record speed.

After Rickie Fowler explained earlier this month that Woods was hitting it "way by" him at Medalist, Jason Day told reporters in Australia that Woods is currently "the best he's ever felt in three years."

Then came Brad Faxon's detailed account of their round together over the weekend, where he shared that Woods hit it past world No. 1 Dustin Johnson on half the holes.

It all adds up to brimming optimism surrounding Woods' return, a four-day harbinger of what might be in store for 2018 and beyond.

3. But nothing quite matches hearing from the man himself, as Woods' presence in the Bahamas meant that Hero tournament week started a full day early.

Woods zipped around Albany in a cart, with caddie Joe LaCava along for the ride. Afterwards, he explained that "life is so much better" following his lumbar fusion surgery in April.

There's sure to be rust this week as he rounds out a star-studded field amid the sandy fairways at Albany, but the thought of an optimistic Woods holding his own for 72 holes - and more importantly, remaining healthy for more than a couple days at a time - is enough to merit a quick peek at the countdown clock to the Masters.

4. While Woods played over the holiday weekend with Faxon and Johnson, the fourth in the group just happened to be the leader of the free world.

President Trump took to Twitter to explain that he would (quickly) be pegging it with the current and former world No. 1s. The round continued a year in which the commander-in-chief has made frequent appearances on the course, and it was the second time that he and Woods had played together since Trump's election.

According to Faxon, the best-ball match ended in a tie with Woods and Johnson tipping out Trump International around 7,600 yards while he and President Trump played the blue tees at 6,500 yards.

5. One day after his round with Woods, Trump shifted gears by playing with the only golfer ever to win more major titles.

Jack Nicklaus teed it up with the president Saturday at Trump's course in Jupiter, Fla. Nicklaus has worked together with Trump on course projects and was vocally supportive of his potential in the White House, both before and after the election.

"I like what Donald has done," Nicklaus said last year. "I like that he's turning America upside down. He's awakening the country. We need a lot of that."

No word on how that particular match ended up, but it's hard to think of a better 36-hole itinerary than playing with Nicklaus and Woods in the span of two days. Then again, when you top the organizational chart in Washington, D.C., you can sometimes get the tee sheet to bend in your favor.

6. A change to the rules is far from imminent, but the USGA and R&A appear willing to at least consider an equipment option that might restrict some of the eye-popping distance numbers top players continue to uncork.

The two governing bodies are researching the topic together, and last week USGA executive director Mike Davis went so far as to say that the recent uptick in distance has "horrible" implications.

Davis' remarks weren't tied to the 400-yard drives themselves, but rather to the ripple effects they cause. Longer shots mean longer courses, which means expanded footprints and ultimately increased maintenance costs and environmental impact.

"I don't care how far Tiger Woods hits it," Davis said. "The reality is this is affecting all golfers and affecting them in a bad way. All it's doing is increasing the cost of the game."

It's an intriguing angle with which to approach the situation, and Davis' comments signal the powers-that-be might finally be willing to listen to calls for change.

7. But make no mistake, the possible introduction of a tournament ball won't go down without a fight from equipment manufacturers - specifically Titleist executive Wally Uihlein.

In the wake of Davis' comments, Uihlein wrote a stern letter to the Wall Street Journal questioning some of Davis' claims and insisting, among other points, that the motivation for longer "championship" golf courses was simply to sell more houses along the fairways.

As one of the leading ball manufacturers, Titleist could potentially have the most to lose from any effort to curb technological innovations, even if a reduced-distance model were offered to complement - not replace - consumer options. It seems like the seeds have been planted for what could become an intriguing power struggle within the game.

8. The groundswell to "do something" about the ball certainly did not start at the USGA offices.

The chorus of players adding their voice to the issue has included Woods and, more recently, Geoff Ogilvy. The former U.S. Open champ is one of the most thoughful players with a microphone in his hand, and last week in Sydney he compared the distance craze to the use of aluminum bats in baseball.

"We’ve completely outgrown the stadiums," Ogilvy said. "So do you rebuild every stadium in the world? That’s expensive. Or make the ball go shorter? It seems relatively simple from that perspective.’’

9. There was some actual tournament golf played last week, including an almost-perfect homecoming for Jason Day.

The Aussie was making his first start Down Under since 2013, and he carried a one-shot lead into the final round of the Australian Open. But the birdies dried up in a difficult final round, where he fell back into a tie for fifth as 22-year-old Cameron Davis surged to victory.

It was great to see Day back in Australia playing in a top-notch event. The finish, though, was another example of just how frustrating the year has been for a player who was ranked No. 1 as recently as February but now sits outside the top 10.

10. The defending champ didn't exactly challenge, but Jordan Spieth still left Oz with reason to smile.

With caddie Michael Greller back home with a newborn, swing coach Cameron McCormick took the bag and helped Spieth to an eighth-place showing in an event he has won twice before.

Lifting the Stonehaven Cup proved to be a predecessor for Spieth's major triumphs in both 2015 and 2017. Next year he'll look to show that it's not a requirement as he tries to track down major No. 4.

Move aside, Steph Curry.

After the two-time NBA champ exceeded expectations with his appearance at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in August, now it's country superstar Jake Owen's turn to try his hand against the world's best.

Owen is an avid golfer and regular partner with Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he'll play in his hometown at the Nashville Golf Open in May. His 3 handicap is pretty stout compared to most amateurs, but it's also a far cry from the 0.8 Curry currently posts.

Owen is almost certain to miss the cut, and likely won't be as competitive as Curry was with rounds of 74-74. But before the "he's stealing a start" crowd gets riled up, remember that both Curry and Owen accepted unrestricted sponsor invites. Even two rounds in the 80s will bring attention and media to a circuit that often struggles to gain traction, and that's never a bad thing.

This week's award winners ... 

Officially Expecting: Gerina Piller. The former Olympian and Solheim Cup hero announced that she'll miss the start of the 2018 LPGA season because she is pregnant with her first child, due in May.

Still in Shock: Cameron Davis, who appeared beside himself after hanging on to a one-shot win at the Australian Open. The win vaulted Davis - who had won at Royal Sydney as an amateur only two years prior - from No. 1494 to No. 229 in the world rankings.

Better Late Than Never: Wade Ormsby. The 34-year-old Aussie finally broke through at the UBS Hong Kong Open, holding off a group that included Rafael Cabrera-Bello for his first European Tour win in 264 career starts. To the resilient go the spoils.

On the Mend: Davis Love III, who is back to rehab following hip replacement surgery. The 53-year-old has targeted the Florida swing in March for his return to the PGA Tour.

Ko 2.0: Jin Young Ko, no relation to Lydia, who announced her intentions to join the LPGA tour before guiding a group of Korean LPGA Tour stars to victory in a team event against LPGA pros from South Korea.

Packing for Scotland: Former PGA Tour winners Matt Jones and Jonas Blixt, who along with Davis, qualified for The Open at Carnoustie based on their finishes at the Australian Open in the first of 15 Open Qualifying Series events.

Tiger Tracker: Hero World Challenge

By Tiger TrackerNovember 27, 2017, 2:00 pm

Tiger Woods is back. After nearly a 10-month layoff, Woods returns to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

After Further Review: Give Tiger time in comeback

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 27, 2017, 1:16 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On expectations for Tiger's return ...

On Sunday at Albany, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods quietly checked off all the right boxes, warming up on the range, couple of practice putts and he was off for what amounted to a lightning round.

Woods rounded the layout in just over two hours in a golf cart and spoke briefly with reporters after the round about his expectations for his first start since fusion surgery on his back in April.

Woods sounded upbeat and confident, but there was a sense of cautiousness, which is understandable considering his long road back to competition. It’s probably a prudent approach for everyone. Expectations always follow Woods, but this time it’s best to give the 14-time major champion some time to find his way back. – Rex Hoggard

On Tiger's encouraging news ...

Tiger Woods has been driving it past Rickie Fowler in practice rounds this fall. He drove it past Dustin Johnson “about half the time” in their round with President Donald Trump Friday at Trump National in Jupiter, Fla.

Woods delivered the most encouraging news about his imminent comeback after a practice round Sunday in the Bahamas.

“The fact that I don’t have any pain in my lower back compared to what I was living with for years, it’s just remarkable,” he said.

That makes this week’s Hero World Challenge one of the year’s most intriguing events, if not one of its most important. - Randall Mell

Tiger plays Hero practice round without pain: 'Life is so much better'

By Rex HoggardNovember 26, 2017, 7:45 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods was up early on Sunday at Albany, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge, getting in some final work before his first competitive start since February.

Woods raced around the layout in 2 hours, 10 minutes riding in a golf cart and looking relaxed and fit following fusion surgery on his back in April.

“I haven’t really competed in two years, really. I haven’t really done much. I’m looking forward to competing again and finding the rhythm and the feel of playing tournament golf and just hitting shots,” said Woods, who was joined by caddie Joe LaCava on Sunday. “I haven’t really had a scorecard in my hand in a while and that’s going to be different.”

Woods, who withdrew from the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms in February, played a casual round of golf with President Donald Trump, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon in South Florida on Friday.

It was another step closer to competition for Woods.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

“[Johnson is] the No. 1 player in the world. He’s been playing, I haven’t been playing,” Woods said. “It’s nice to compare my game to some of the other guys, like Dustin or Rickie [Fowler] or Rory [McIlroy]. It’s nice to do something like that and compete and have a couple little denominations [a bet] we’re playing for. I like seeing where I’m at.”

Woods, who is the host of this week’s Hero World Challenge, announced last month he planned to play the limited-field event and he’s posted various videos on social media of his swing.

Fowler told Golf.com that Woods has been driving it by him, and according to Faxon, Woods hit it by Johnson on half the holes when both players hit driver. On Sunday, Woods was asked about his swing.

“I am a little surprised,” Woods said. “The fact that I don’t have any pain in my lower back compared to what I was living with for years, it’s just remarkable.”

Woods added that the recovery process from April’s surgery, his fourth procedure on his back, has been slow, but he’s been encouraged by how his body has responded.

Woods explained that his surgeon initially cleared him to start hitting putts, which had been the most difficult thing to do before the surgery, and he gradually made his way through his bag, first hitting driver just 150 yards.

“I just chipped [driver]. I was like, ‘Yep, I hit driver today,’” Woods laughed. “I’ve progressed over a few days, hitting driver a little hard and harder and harder until it was comfortable enough to hit it full. That takes time and the last thing I want to do is have any setbacks.”

As for his expectations this week at Albany, Woods said he wasn’t sure how he would play, but he is encouraged by how his body has responded the last few weeks and glad to be pain-free.

“It could be the next step, I just don’t know and that’s tough to live with. It’s been a struggle for years,” he said. “To finally come out on the good side of it, it’s exciting. I am stiffer, I’m fused. But I don’t have the pain and if I don’t have the pain, life is so much better.”

