Walker's wife says she has Lyme disease, too

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 5, 2018, 8:56 pm

Last April, Jimmy Walker revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease. On Wednesday his wife, Erin, said she has the disease, too.

In a post on her blog, Tour Wife Travels, about her husband's battle with Lyme, Erin Walker said that she was diagnosed with the disease on Dec. 15, 2017.

Erin Walker made the revelation in the 36th paragraph of her 39-paragraph post on her husband's ongoing struggle with the disease. She said it is "not my intention to make this story about me," and offered no details about her own health, but promised to update her blog "with my own personal story and continued updates on Jimmy."

According to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria that are carried by deer ticks. It can cause a number of symptoms, some of which are severe. The disease affects the skin in its early stages, and spreads to the joints, nervous system and, to a lesser extent, other organ systems in its later stages. If diagnosed and treated early with antibiotics, it is almost always readily cured, and it can usually be treated effectively in its later stages. However, some patients may have symptoms that linger for months or even years following treatment. In rare instances, Lyme disease causes permanent damage.

In her blog post, Erin Walker revealed that:

• While on a hunting trip in November 2016, "at no time during his trip, or any point after, did Jimmy recall seeing a tick on him and never removed an embedded tick. In addition, he never saw the “bullseye rash” that sometimes accompanies a tick bite."

• Jimmy Walker began feeling sick after flying to Australia to play in the World Cup of Golf with Rickie Fowler on Nov. 24-27. "When he arrived in Australia, he felt like he was hit with a very severe bout of the flu.  His body ached, he had fatigue and in general, felt terrible."

• Jimmy Walker continued to have flare-ups throughout that winter.

• Jimmy Walker felt better upon arriving in Hawaii for the start of the 2017 golf season, but during his second week in the islands he "he was hit with another severe bout of flu-like symptoms and he even considered withdrawing from the tournament."

• A severe lack of energy hampered Jimmy Walker's golf and his home life. "Jimmy had no energy to practice, so his golf suffered.  He didn’t have energy to play with the kids or help in normal activities around the house.  Getting up to go to the golf course for his tournament rounds was the only energy he could muster and most days he felt like sitting down on the tee boxes in-between holes."

• "Brain fog" was another effect of the disease. "From difficulty to remembering simple tasks such as, leaving tickets for friends and family, to putting on a pot of water to boil and then leaving the house, he was experiencing these types of symptoms on a daily basis."

• Jimmy Walker was originally diagnosed with mononucleosis.

• Because Lyme disease is not common in Texas, the Walkers had to overcome some initial resistance by Jimmy's doctor to order tests for it.

* Jimmy Walker was informed that his Lyme disease test had come back positive while he and his wife were on their way to a cocktail party at Augusta National during the week of the 2017 Masters.

• Jimmy Walker experienced severe sun sensitivity after he began Doxycycline therapy. "Jimmy played one week of golf at the Players Championship and suffered second degree burns. His hands, neck and ears blistered.  He was not only not feeling well from the Lyme, but felt like his skin was on fire from the doxy." He had to stop playing golf until he finished that medicine.

• Erin Walker says her husband is feeling about 90 percent back to normal.

• "This is our personal story," Erin Walker wrote. "What works for one person with Lyme, doesn’t necessarily work for someone else. But, the biggest thing we can do is share what we are going through.  We want people to be aware that this strange and horrible disease can happen to anyone."

Leishman goes bogey-free, co-leads at Kapalua

By Doug FergusonJanuary 6, 2018, 4:47 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii - Marc Leishman played bogey-free and was tied for the lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Just don't get the idea this is another example of an Australian doing well at Kapalua because he stayed sharp Down Under in December.

Leishman two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 69, giving him a share of the lead with Brian Harman (68) going into the weekend on the windy Plantation Course with 15 players separated by five shots.

Stuart Appleby once won three straight years at Kapalua. Geoff Ogilvy is the last player to win back-to-back. Both arrived in Maui having competed in either the Australian Masters, Australian Open or Australian PGA. Appleby did all three one year.

Leishman?

He's played one time in the last 10 weeks. Well, one tournament, anyway.

''I went to Topgolf a couple of weeks ago,'' Leishman said.

It was too cold to practice at his home in Virginia Beach, so he headed to the multi-tiered golf complex where points are scored for hitting at various targets, all while having a few beers and listening to live entertainment. Thankfully, he didn't take his tour bag, just a half-dozen clubs in a tiny carry bag.

''I scored all right,'' he said. ''I remember the first time I went there, I didn't realize there was a leaderboard at the front desk. I scored really high, and then all of a sudden all the people turn around and I'm having a couple of beers, just having fun.''

One patron said to him, ''You're pretty good with the tools.''

He has been pretty good in windy conditions at Kapalua. Leishman didn't make as many birdies as he would have liked. His only one on the par 5s was the final hole. Even so, he joined Harman at 10-under 136 going into the weekend of this winners-only event.

Harman came on strong on the back nine, and picked up his third birdie in unlikely fashion. He was down the steep slope right of the green on the par-5 15th, and his first chip barely reached the green and rolled back down the hill. He chipped that one in for birdie, and then picked up his fifth birdie of the back nine on the 18th.

Dustin Johnson, with more experience than anyone at Kapalua, overcame a sluggish start for a 68 and was one shot behind, making him perhaps the strongest threat going into the final two rounds.

Johnson is making his eighth appearance at the Tournament of Champions. No one else in the 34-man field has played more three times. His 68 was the 19th time in 29 rounds that the world's No. 1 player has shot in the 60s, and he has yet to have a round over par.

This was a challenge, at least early.

The wind laid down on his shot into No. 3, and it went long into fluffy rough, leaving him a downhill, downwind putt with the grain. He chipped that 30 feet by and made bogey. On the next hole, he caught a gust and made another bogey. On the par-5 fifth, he had a 7-iron for his second shot and made par.

And then he made seven birdies over the last 14 holes to get within one shot of the lead.

Pat Perez and Chris Stroud each shot 66, while Jhonattan Vegas had a 70. They were two shots behind.

Back in the mix was Jordan Spieth, who opened with a 75. Spieth didn't have a lot going his way early with a poor club selection on the par-3 second hole and one that was even worse on the par-5 fifth. Spieth went into the hazard with this second shot and took bogey on the second-easiest scoring hole at Kapalua.

And then he couldn't miss.

He has been working on his putting, trying to get it back to 2015 standards, and he walked in an 18-footer at No. 6 and knew his 12-footer at No. 8 was going to fall even before he stroked the putt.

''That's a feeling I haven't had in quite a while with the putter,'' he said. ''So a big step forward. A lot of progress today.''

Spieth chipped in for eagle from 70 feet on No. 9 and shot 66 to get within five shots of the lead.

Defending champion Justin Thomas a step back. He hit one too many wayward shots and had a 41 on the back nine for a 75, dropping him 10 shots out of the lead.

The biggest challenge was putting in the gusts, especially on the greens high on the hill that are exposed.

''You've got grain, break, speed, wind. Very difficult,'' Perez said. ''I had trouble with all of them yesterday. Today, I was able to see more of the break. I was able to get the speed and the wind all together. It took me a full day. But it was good.''

Leishman's only offseason practice? Topgolf

By Rex HoggardJanuary 6, 2018, 4:26 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Some players spend the PGA Tour’s abbreviated offseason grinding away on their game or hitting the gym. Marc Leishman went a different way the last few months.

Following his tie for fourth place at the Australian PGA Championship in early December, Leishman said he didn’t touch a club before arriving in Maui for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. Well, he didn’t touch a club in the traditional sense.

“I went to Topgolf a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

Because the weather has been so cold in Virginia Beach, Va., where the Australian lives, he took a couple of clubs to the popular entertainment complex, where he said he is a lifetime member, for practice.

“I did all right,” he laughed. “The guy next to me [recognized me]. We had an end bay. It worked out well. He's like ... what did he say? He said, 'You're pretty good with the tools.”

Leishman was also pretty good with his tools on Friday at the Plantation Course, following his first-round 67 with a 69 for a share of the lead at 10 under par with Brian Harman.

Leishman is fresh off his most consistent season, when he won twice (Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW Championship) and continued that solid play through the fall with top-5 finish in four of his last six starts.

If he continues that trend this week in Maui, he may make Topgolf the new go-to spot for players during the offseason.

DJ's form and shot shapes are coming back

By Rex HoggardJanuary 6, 2018, 4:12 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – On Wednesday, Dustin Johnson was asked if there was another course on the PGA Tour he enjoyed as much as Kapalua, where he won in 2013 and hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in his last five starts.

“Yeah, all of them,” he smiled.

It was a fair point for a player with Johnson’s unique skill set, but there’s still no ignoring the world No. 1’s success on the Plantation Course, where he’s never carded an over-par round.

On Friday, it was more of the same, with Johnson rebounding from a poor start - he was 2 over through his first four holes - to temporarily grab a share of the lead at 9 under with a 5-under 68.

“I was a little frustrated, but I got going on six; hit a great drive down there and a great chip up there a couple feet from the hole and then kind of just kept going,” Johnson said. “I knew I was playing good. The biggest thing was just to be patient, because I had plenty of birdie opportunities.”

Johnson will begin Saturday’s round one stroke off the lead held by Brian Harman and Marc Leishman in his quest to become just the third top-ranked player to win the annual Tour kickoff in Maui.

Although much is made of Johnson’s advantage off the tee, and he’s making the most of his power with a 324-yard average that’s second in the field, it’s his knowledge of the Plantation Course that also factors into his success at Kapalua. This is Johnson’s eighth start at the Tournament of Champions. No other player in the field this week has more than three.

“I think [experience] is important, definitely. There's some putts out there that ... look like they do something other than what they actually do,” Leishman said. “There's little things like that, like you have to do that stuff to learn. If you've been here seven times, you've probably gotten that on a lot of holes.”

For Johnson, however, it’s his ball-striking that has given him the biggest advantage, particularly when the winds blow like they have this week.

“You hit solid shots, you can control it, and you can hit some good ones. It's the mishits when the wind's blowing this hard that the wind can really take it way off-line,” he said. “It's a lot of feel around here. You hardly ever hit full shots, I feel like. So I kind of like it.”

Following an eventful 2017 during which Johnson won three consecutive events and arrived at the Masters as the consensus favorite only to be slowed by a back injury, the 16-time Tour winner said he’s close to the form that made him virtually unbeatable throughout much of last spring.

“I'm seeing signs of I'm hitting the shots, they've got the right patterns, and I'm hitting the shots that I'm seeing,” he said. “It's just more my cut is starting to come back, where I'm hitting it with irons and with the driver.”

Perez still can't believe his career renaissance

By Rex HoggardJanuary 6, 2018, 2:58 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Pat Perez can be an enigma, in one breath stressing the need to play well at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and in the next conceding that at this point in his career little, if anything, worries him.

Following a second-round 66 that moved him into contention at Kapalua, Perez explained, as only he can, how much his opening 72 bothered him.

“You think I'm going to go to the islands, and it's going to be a nice fun event; then you start making some bogeys and you get pissed. It's like, well, there went that vacation,” Perez said. “Everybody wants to do well. Everyone says, 'Oh, it's a free event,' this and that. You only have to beat 33 guys here, and I don't say ‘only 33’ like they're nobody; they're really good players. But odds-wise, you got to beat 33 as opposed to 119 and 155.”

So, there’s pressure?

“Getting my [new] house done,” he said, when asked what worries him. “At this point in time, I really don't have anything to worry about. I just don't.”

That carefree attitude stems from Perez’s plight a year and a half ago when he was returning from injury. Although he was healthy and playing on a major medical exemption, he admits he didn’t know how the future was going to unfold, which led to predictable anxiety.

A few weeks later, he won the OHL Classic to secure his Tour card and just his second trip to the winner’s-only stop in Maui. Late last year, he followed that victory with another at the CIMB Classic to further solidify his status on Tour and his future.

“I still can't believe what’s transpired in the last 17 months,” he said. “But I'm just trying to enjoy every day of it. I'm having a blast.”

