WM Phoenix Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 30, 2018, 7:42 pm

It's Super Bowl week, which for the PGA Tour means the annual kegger/golf tournament. Here are the key stats for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 3-7PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. Golf Channel, 2: 3-7PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 2-3:30PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 4-7 PM ET

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:30PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 PM ET

Purse: $6.9 million ($1,242,000 to winner)

Course: TPC Scottsdale, Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz. (71-7,261)

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (-17) - defeated Webb Simpson with a birdie on the fourth playoff hole to successfully defend his 2016 WMPO title.

Notables in the field

Jordan Spieth

• This is Spieth's first start since he finished T-18 in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

• In his only other start in 2018, he finished ninth in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

• He is currently ranked third in the world.

Hideki Matsuyama

• He is the two-time defending champion in this event. In 2017 he beat Webb Simpson on the fourth hole of their playoff, and in 2016 he beat Rickie Fowler on the fourth hole of their playoff.

• In four starts in the WMPO, he has two wins, a T-2 and a T-4.

• In 16 career rounds at TPC Scottsdale, he has never shot over par.

Justin Thomas

• Coming off 2018 finishes of T-22 in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and T-14 in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

• In the Sony Open, had former Phil Mickelson bag man Jim 'Bones' Mackay as his caddie.

• Is the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions.• Coming off a missed cut in the Farmers Insurance Open.

• before that, finished T-4 in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

• Won the Hero World Challenge in December.

Phil Mickelson

• In two 2018 starts, missed cut in CareerBuilder Challenge and finished T-45 in Farmers Insurance Open.

• Making his 29th start in the WMPO. Has made 22 cuts, with 10 top-10 finishes.

Jon Rahm

• In three 2018 starts, finished second in Sentry Tournament of Champions, won CareerBuilder Challenge and finished T-29 in Farmers Insurance Open.

• Ranked No. 2 in the world.

Matsuyama in search of third straight WMPO title

By Will GrayJanuary 30, 2018, 11:08 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - For the second year in a row, Hideki Matsuyama has returned to TPC Scottsdale to defend his title.

Matsuyama notched the second of five career PGA Tour wins at the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he outlasted Rickie Fowler in a four-hole playoff. He then successfully defended that title last year, again going four extra holes but this time against Webb Simpson.

The back-to-back wins are the culmination of a four-year run of dominance for Matsuyama on the Stadium Course, where he was also a runner-up in 2015 and tied for fourth in 2014 in his tournament debut. He boasts a stellar 67.3 stroke average on the par-71 layout, where he has finished no worse than 14 under par each of the last four years.

"I love it here," Matsuyama said Tuesday via a translator. "Being able to win twice the last two years have been really memorable for me and quite an honor. I'm going to do my best this year to three-peat."

Should Matsuyama retain the trophy, he would join Arnold Palmer (1961-63) as the only player to win this event three straight years. He'd also become the first back-to-back-to-back winner of any PGA Tour event since Steve Stricker captured three straight titles at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

Matsuyama was perhaps the hottest player in the world at this time last year, having won four of his previous eight worldwide starts before his successful title defense. While the hardware is lacking this time around, he did close out last year with a trio of top-5 finishes before adding a T-4 finish at Kapalua and closing with a final-round 69 to tie for 12th last week at Torrey Pines.

Matsuyama said it will be "weird" to play the first two rounds alongside Fowler and Simpson on the same course where he edged them in recent playoffs, but he remains optimistic as he looks to add a new chapter to this tournament's lengthy history.

"I haven't really played well this year up until the last day there at Torrey Pines," Matsuyama said. "My short game is getting a lot better, and coming to Phoenix it seems like something good always happens, so hopefully I'll do my best and see where it goes."

How to rescue U.S. women's golf: Inkster is the key

By Randall MellJanuary 30, 2018, 10:59 pm

Juli Inkster broke the American Solheim Cup captain’s mold Tuesday with news she will lead the team for a third consecutive time.

Nobody has ever led three U.S. teams.

This is historic, this move to make the most of Inkster’s ability to shape, mold and motivate women.

But why stop there?

Here is one man’s idea to expand Inkster’s transcendent gifts to an even more historically impactful role.

Make Inkster Captain America in the largest sense.

If forward thinking minds are willing to give her creative new reach, she might prove to be as good for what ails American women’s golf overall as she has been for the American Solheim Cup effort.

Make Inkster the point person for a collaborative new American developmental program that is still in its infancy, a program that could become a new U.S. pipeline to the women’s game if developed more fully.

The LPGA, USGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour and Augusta National have been working together to create a new American developmental model to guide youth through the game.

Make Inkster the face of that collaboration.

Make her the captain of that effort, too.

Make her the full-time American Solheim Cup captain for as long as she wants the job, with a larger mission to grow the women’s game.

Call it the American Women’s Golf Initiative and formalize that new collaborative effort.

Make her a salaried LPGA executive in that expanded role, a special assistant to commissioner Mike Whan. The tour couldn’t make a better investment in the future of women’s golf. They would be a formidable team.

With the women’s game continuing to grow globally, with Asian dominance expanding beyond South Korea, the Americans could use a more organized effort to bolster their women.

LPGA-USGA Girls’ Golf is growing at an impressive rate. Whan loves to cite the numbers. The next step is developmental, turning the growing interest into world-class talent.

“Americans need to do something before they become extinct,” Gary Gilchrist, who coaches world No. 1 Shanshan Feng and major championship winners Lydia Ko and Ariya Jutantugarn, told GolfChannel.com last year.

Inkster, by the way, has no idea this observer imagines a more formalized role like this for her. She may have no interest in it, but she is definitely interested in using her captaincy in larger ways this time around, to advocate for young women in the game. She understands the uniquely influential role the Solheim Cup stage gives her, and she is becoming more confident using it.

We saw that after Inkster led the Americans to victory in Iowa last summer. Near the end of the winner’s news conference, she wasn’t afraid to use her platform.

Proud of the entertainment value the women offered in Des Moines, she spoke out against the inequities she sees other weeks.

“I'm going to say it right now, and I probably shouldn't say it, but I just don't understand how all these companies get away with supporting PGA Tour events and not supporting the LPGA,” Inkster said there. “It makes me a little upset, because I think we've got a great product. We deserve our due.”

Inkster, 57, is already an LPGA Hall of Famer. She has won 31 times, with seven major championship titles. She sees the Solheim Cup captaincy as a chance to win more than another trophy.

“Four years ago, I probably wouldn’t have said what I said in Iowa,” Inkster told GolfChannel.com on Tuesday. “I’m getting more confident in myself. Even at 57, I’m still learning.

“I didn’t say that in Iowa to be feminist. I said it as a woman golfer, with daughters, wanting the best for the LPGA, because I think we have a great brand, and I don’t think we get the respect we deserve, sometimes.”

Inkster said she didn’t intend for that to be controversial.

“I wanted to say it in a way that did not sound like `Woe is me,’ or `Woe is the LPGA.’ I think all the girls love what they do and feel fortunate they can make a living doing it, but can we do better? Yes, we can do better.”

“The golf was so good in Iowa, and we had such great crowds there, I just wanted people to be impressed how good it was. It was the perfect moment to bring out what I was feeling, that I think things should start changing a little bit.”

In so many ways, Inkster was the star of the American team in Iowa and also when they won in a+ historic comeback in Germany two years before that.

Inkster didn’t hit a shot as the captain of those teams, but she dominated those stages, completely transforming the American team into her own image.

“Each one of us had a little bit of Juli in us,” Stacy Lewis said.

We saw that in the Opening Ceremony in both Germany and Iowa, when the American players abandoned their stiletto heels to wear the old Chuck Taylor Converse basketball shoes that Inkster loves to wear.

We saw it in the red-, white-and-blue lunch buckets Inkster’s players embraced as their team gift in Germany and the hard hats she got them in Iowa.

Mostly, we saw it in the way the Americans conducted themselves, in the way they worked hard, played hard, loved hard and laughed as much as they could along the way.

“Juli is a freaking rock star,” Gerina Piller said. “We look up to her so much.”

That’s what gives Inkster a chance to touch more than a Solheim Cup trophy with her reach this time around.

Spieth favored ahead of Matsuyama to win WMPO

By Will GrayJanuary 30, 2018, 9:16 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - There are plenty of big names in the field this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas the man they're all trying to catch is Jordan Spieth.

Spieth is listed as an 8/1 favorite to win this week according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, followed closely by two-time defending champ Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama is looking to become the first three-time winner at the same PGA Tour event since 2011, while Spieth's record on the Stadium Course includes a T-7 finish in 2015 and a T-9 finish last year.

Here's a look at some of the betting odds this week at TPC Scottsdale, where 132 players will vie for the trophy beginning Thursday:

8/1: Jordan Spieth

9/1: Hideki Matsuyama

10/1: Jon Rahm

12/1: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

25/1: Marc Leishman

30/1: Tony Finau, Daniel Berger

40/1: Alex Noren, J.B. Holmes, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Gary Woodland

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Harris English, Byeong-Hun An

60/1: Keegan Bradley, Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith, Ryan Moore, Shane Lowry, Scott Piercy, Kyle Stanley, Chez Reavie, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun, Adam Hadwin

80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Bubba Watson, Ollie Schniederjans, Xander Schauffele, Beau Hossler, Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley

100/1: Chesson Hadley, Peter Uihlein, Luke List, Brandon Harkins, Jason Kokrak, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Julian Suri, Si Woo Kim, Bill Haas, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

Spieth, Thomas grouped together at Phoenix Open

By Will GrayJanuary 30, 2018, 8:34 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - When the Waste Management Phoenix Open gets underway Thursday, there will be more than one familiar grouping featuring some of the game's biggest stars. Here's a look at a few marquee, early-round groupings to keep an eye on at TPC Scottsdale (all times ET):

9:47 a.m. Thursday, 2:02 p.m. Friday: Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama

This trio showcases some creativity from tournament officials, as it pits the two-time defending champ alongside the two men he has ousted in playoffs each of the last two years. Matsuyama is looking to become the first player to win the same PGA Tour event three times in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11, while Fowler hopes to bounce back from a missed cut at Torrey Pines and Simpson looks for his sixth straight top-15 at this event.

9:56 a.m. Thursday, 2:11 p.m. Friday: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele

This is the first of two featured groups that includes a friendly duo, as Rahm and Mickelson have plenty of ties. In addition to sharing a management group, Rahm's former coach and one-time agent happens to be Tim Mickelson, who now loops full-time for his brother. Expect plenty of raucous support for two former standouts at nearby Arizona State, especially Mickelson as he makes his 29th tournament appearance.

2:02 p.m. Thursday, 9:47 a.m. Friday: Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar, Charley Hoffman

Watson has come close to winning this event, finishing second in both 2014 and 2015, but he now returns in search of a spark and outside the top 100 in the latest world rankings. He'll play the first two rounds alongside Kuchar, who is making his first Tour start of the new year after a T-32 finish in Abu Dhabi, and Hoffman, a runner-up in 2009 who is making his 12th straight start in this event.

2:11 p.m. Thursday, 9:56 a.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patton Kizzire

Spieth and Thomas, together again. This is the fifth time in the last six official Tour events in which both men teed it up that they've started the week in the same group: they played the first two rounds together at each of the four playoff events, plus the first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Joining the two familiar combatants will be Kizzire, the only two-time winner on Tour this season.

