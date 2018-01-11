There were plenty of fireworks in the opening round of the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg.

The top shot came courtesy former Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson, who aced the par-3 14th:

Matthew Southgate spun in this wedge shot at the par-4 12th for eagle:

And Brande Grace, who shot the first-ever 62 in a major at last year’s Open, rolled in this eagle at the par-5 15th. It was his third eagle of the day. He played the four par-5s in 6 under for the day.