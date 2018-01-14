Getty Images

Watch: Finau aces 17, tosses club in celebration

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 14, 2018, 4:28 pm

What's more fun then playing golf in the tropical paradise of Hawaii? Making a hole-in-one while playing golf in the tropical paradise of Hawaii.

That's exactly what Tony Finau did on Saturday at the Sony Open, acing the par-3 17th hole at Waialae Country Club:

For good measure, Finau celebrated with a nice club toss before getting in the clubhouse with a third-round 67.

Golf Channel video, audio union workers walk out over labor dispute

By Doug FergusonJanuary 14, 2018, 5:26 pm

HONOLULU - Union workers for video and audio production at Golf Channel events are walking out over stalled negotiations on a new contract. That means limited coverage is expected for the final round of the Sony Open and two other events on Sunday.

Golf Channel says it has been negotiating an agreement for nine months with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. That's the union for tournament technicians, such as the camera crew.

The strike only involves Golf Channel events.

Along with the Sony Open, Golf Channel is televising the Web.com event in the Bahamas, which began on Saturday, and the unofficial Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando that features players from the PGA Tour Champions, LPGA and celebrities.

Paisley tops Grace for first Euro win at SA Open

By Associated PressJanuary 14, 2018, 5:07 pm

JOHANNESBURG - With his wife as his caddie, Chris Paisley beat hometown favorite Branden Grace to win the South African Open by three shots on Sunday and claim his first European Tour title.

Starting the day ahead by a shot, Paisley shot a final-round 6-under 66 at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg to finish at 21 under and win by three. The Englishman made six birdies and didn't drop a shot in a flawless finish on the way to his breakthrough win on the tour.

Grace, an eight-time European Tour winner, started with a birdie and an eagle and held the lead briefly before his challenge faded after a double bogey on No. 6 and a bogey on No. 12. He finished strongly, with an eagle and two birdies in his last six holes to card a 68.

Full-field scores from the BMW South African Open

The 31-year-old Paisley, with wife Keri carrying his bag for the first time, kept his nerve during Grace's early charge and kept the title in English hands after Graeme Storm won last year.

Grace finished in second while another South African, JC Ritchie, finished third after a Sunday 65. Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and South Africans Jacques Kruyswijk and Jacques Blaauw were tied for fourth at 14 under.

Chase Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Brooks, finished with a 71 and in a tie for seventh.

Europe beats Asia to retain EurAsia Cup

By Associated PressJanuary 14, 2018, 4:47 pm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Europe retained the EurAsia Cup after putting on a sensational showing on the final day to beat Asia 14 to 10, courtesy of eight wins in the 12 Sunday singles matches.

Asia had led by a slim margin coming into the individual play, but they were soundly beaten by the Europeans, who are using the match play tournament as a dress rehearsal for the Ryder Cup later this year.

''It was a great performance today, from every single one of them. There was a determination, and a will, and a wanting to win this,'' Europe captain Thomas Bjorn said.

''And from there to go out and do the job the way they did shows a lot about the character of these guys and character of European golf. It shows a lot about what we are, and to watch them from the sidelines doing what they do best has been a pleasure.''

Alex Noren got the ball rolling with a 4 and 2 win over Nicholas Fung, before Rafa Cabrera-Bello gave Europe the lead when he beat Gavin Green 4 and 3.

Full-field scores from the EurAsia Cup

Tommy Fleetwood was next to put a point on the board with a 2 and 1 win over S.S.P Chawrasia.

Poom Saksansin gave Asia their solitary point of the day when he overcame Paul Casey by 1 up.

But Henrik Stenson, the highest ranked golfer in the field at No. 9, resumed Europe's dominance with a 2 and 1 triumph over Hideto Tanihara.

Bernd Wiesberger then triumphed over Phachara Khongwatmai 2 and 1 in a high quality duel of golf that featured 10 birdies and two eagles between them.

Alexander Levy put Europe within striking distance of the title with a 3 and 1 victory over Kiradech Aphibarnrat, before Thomas Pieters confirmed the title with a 1 up win over An Byeong-hun.

''Yeah, it's always nice to get the winning point. Got off to a good start. Then played pretty poorly during the middle, then made a couple of very good birdies,'' Pieters said after his winning point.

Tyrrell Hatton added another point for the Europeans with a 2 and 1 win over Anirban Lahiri, before Asia came back to secure some pride in the final score.

Kang Sung-hoon halved his match with Matthew Fitzpatrick, before Li Haotong and Yuta Ikeda gave Asia two more points with victories over Paul Dunne and Ross Fisher, respectively.

Asia captain Arjun Atwal commended the Europeans on their superior putting skills, which he said made the difference.

''We didn't make enough putts, my players were hitting the edges. It seemed like Europe, every time I watched them, either they were chipping in or making a lot of birdies and it's hard to beat them like that,'' Atwal said. ''But I'm proud of my players, every single one of them.''

At the Sony, trouble in paradise

By Rex HoggardJanuary 14, 2018, 5:20 am

HONOLULU – The sun peeked over Diamond Head just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, ushering in a textbook morning in paradise.

A light “trade” breeze swayed palm trees, families made their way to the beach and tourists milled around Waikiki in search of somewhere to eat breakfast. It was the kind of morning that draws people from all over the world to Hawaii.

The first signs that something wasn’t right came just after 8 a.m. Matt Every sat at a street-side café in Waikiki when pedestrians began running by in search of shelter.

“There’s a missile coming,” someone yelled.

The message was sent at 8:07 a.m., via text from the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency: “BALLISTIC MISSLE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Charles Howell III was at breakfast at The Kahala Hotel adjacent to Waialae Country Club when his phone began to warble.

“I texted a friend of mine who is in the Navy [at Pearl Harbor] and they were scrambling as well,” Howell said. “Part of me wanted to go to the beach and have a mai tai, part of me didn’t know what to do.”

The Kahala, which is a popular place for players to stay for this week’s Sony Open, announced the alert across the property and advised guests to go to the basement. Ben Martin was hesitant at first until he began to scroll through his Twitter feed and realized the threat could be real.

“I went to the basement. There were a lot of players down there,” Martin said. “Everybody was freaking out.”

Chez Reavie is staying in a hotel in Waikiki, where the alarm caused widespread concern among the throngs of tourists.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“I was like holy s---,” Reavie said. “I looked outside and saw everybody running. I just stayed in my room.”

It was a common theme on the most surreal of Saturdays as confusion and concern reigned. There’s no chapter in the PGA Tour player manual about inbound missile threats.

Jordan Spieth called his parents back home in Texas to ask for updates and actually received the all clear from his brother when his cell service went down.

At 8:45 a.m., 38 minutes after the original warning was issued a correction was finally sent out advising that there was no missile.

The alert never impacted play at Waialae with the first tee times scheduled for 11:05 a.m., but many in the field were shaken by the experience as they prepared for the third round.

Tony Finau was in his hotel with his wife and kids when he received the alert and admitted it was a difficult position, torn between wanting to be with his family during a time of crisis and having them in harm’s way.

“It was a blessed day,” said Finau, whose round was highlighted by a hole-in-one at No. 17. “It puts things in perspective with what could happen. Golf was the last thing on people’s minds.”

No one, however, endured the emotional rollercoaster as much as Blayne Barber. He’d gone to dinner on Friday with his caddie, Cory Gilmer, and brother, Shayne, and had just returned to his room when he received a call that Gilmer had fallen and hit his head.

“He's in the neurological ICU, a lot of bleeding and swelling in his brain,” Barber said. “I slept about three hours. That was about the hardest day of golf I've ever played, between that and the texts this morning.”

Barber received the text alert as he was walking into the hospital to see Gilmer. He played Round 3, because that’s what Gilmer would have wanted, and he struggled, posting a 2-over 72. But none of that really mattered.

“I've been gone from my kids and my wife for 10 days, and between that happening to Cory and then just the emotions of facing your own mortality in that moment, it's just been a heavy day for sure,” said Barber as he fought back tears. “It's been a good day. It's good to face those things sometimes.”

And there was golf on Saturday. Some impressive golf, actually.

Tom Hoge went around Waialae in 64 shots to unseat Brian Harman, the most consistent player on the Tour this season with four top-10 finishes in four starts, atop the leaderboard; as did Patton Kizzire, who is tied with Harman at 15 under and a stroke off the lead.

Harman will go into a Tour Sunday in contention for the second consecutive week, having lost to a dominant Dustin Johnson to start the year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions; while Hoge, who was bogey-free on Saturday and finished his day with back-to-back birdies, will sleep on his first 54-hole lead on Tour.

That’s if he’s able to sleep at all after one of the most surreal days in recent memory.

Spieth, who endured another non-Spieth-like putting round (31 putts), spent the day reminding his caddie, “at least we’re alive, which isn’t really funny.”

No, it wasn’t funny, but it was eye opening.

It’s rare when the outside world invades the polished confines of golf, but on Saturday those realities came in from all directions and were impossible to ignore or forget.

“I kept thinking to myself, this can’t be real,” Howell said of the text alert. “But then I kept thinking maybe it’s sign of the world we live in. It could be real.”

Thankfully, it wasn’t real, but for 38 tense minutes it certainly felt real enough.

