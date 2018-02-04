Getty Images

Watch: Kuchar comes an inch from an ace at 16

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 4, 2018, 9:31 pm

There have been plentys of boos this week at the TPC Scottsdale's par-3 16th, but those jeers gave way to cheers of "Kuuuuch" Sunday afternoon.

Two off the lead on the tee, Kuchar played this shot to the stadium hole that nearly sent fans into a beer-throwing bonanaza.

Kuchar's tap-in birdie briefly moved him to one off the lead with two to play.

Mickelson's late rally comes up short at Scottsdale

By Nick MentaFebruary 4, 2018, 11:30 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Phil Mickelson thrilled the partisan crowds with a late charge up the leaderboard at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but in the end he still came up short of his first win in nearly five years.

Mickelson couldn’t get a putt to drop on the front nine, burning edges and failing to capitalize on chances while Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie raced out ahead. The ball finally found the target on Nos. 15-17, where the southpaw made three straight birdies to keep alive his faint hopes for a fourth win at TPC Scottsdale.

But needing an eagle on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, Mickelson pushed his drive into a grassy hill within a fairway bunker. After a lengthy search simply to find the ball, he pitched out en route to a closing double that dropped him into a tie for fifth.

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“The first half I was fractionally off. I was getting a little bit of lateral movement, and that is not a good thing for me,” Mickelson said. “Unfortunately I just didn’t get the putts going in early enough to make the run there at the end, but it was still fun coming down the stretch and making a putt on 16 and things like that.”

Mickelson won here for the third time in 2013 and later that year captured The Open. While he still remains in search of his first win since that summer in Scotland, the 47-year-old remains optimistic that he’ll soon translate contending into winning as he turns his attention to next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I think that my game’s gotten better each week, my focus is getting better each week,” Mickelson said. “So I’m hoping that I continue to build on this. This shouldn’t just be a one-week deal, I should be getting better and better as the weeks go on.”

Rahm's temper flares, but game never heats up

By Will GrayFebruary 4, 2018, 11:25 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jon Rahm was his fiery self during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but this time the fire didn’t bring out his best golf.

Rahm started the final round one shot off the lead as he sought to win for the second time in three weeks, just a short drive from where he went to school at Arizona State. Instead, he turned in a performance that seemingly featured as many club slams as birdies en route to a 1-over 72 that dropped him into a tie for 11th.

“It was very frustrating. I think it’s just overall the feeling of the week,” Rahm said. “It’s just, I’ve been feeling good, hitting good shots. I just wouldn’t say it was my most fortunate week, and we all know you need some fortune to win a tournament.”

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Rahm pointed to his tee shot on the second hole, where he split what he termed one of the narrowest fairways at TPC Scottsdale only to end up in a divot. After a bogey on No. 12, Rahm’s title chances effectively ended when he pulled his tee shot on the par-5 15th into the water, leading to the first of two straight bogeys.

“I was putting good, I was feeling good. I was just waiting for that moment, and it just never happened,” Rahm said. “It’s not my best week. I’ve done a lot of things good, but definitely not my A game. A couple of bad bounces here and there. We still had a chance to compete for the win on the back nine, it’s something to look at the positives when my worst is still that good.”

Woodland beats Reavie in Phoenix Open playoff

By Nick MentaFebruary 4, 2018, 11:21 pm

Gary Woodland made par on the first extra hole to defeat Chez Reavie in a playoff and win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here’s how things wrapped up in overtime on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale:

Leaderboard: Woodland (-18), Reavie (-18), Ollie Schniederjans (-15), Brendan Steele (-15), Chesson Hadley (-14), Matt Kuchar (-14), Bryson DeChambeau (-14), Phil Mickelson (-14)

What it means: This is Woodland’s third PGA Tour victory and his first in nearly five years, since the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open. In the meantime, he racked up 19 top-10 finishes, including six runners-up. The leader in the clubhouse by himself at 18 under par, Woodland watched as Reavie birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff. On the first extra hole, Woodland made par from the left fairway bunker while Reavie somehow made bogey from the middle of the fairway. With the win, Woodland moves to fifth in the FedExCup points standings. By virtue of his appearance at last year’s Tour Championship, he was already qualified for the Masters. This was the fourth playoff on Tour in as many weeks.

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Best of the rest: One back to start the day, Reavie made an eagle, a bogey, and four birdies, the last of which came on the 72nd hole to shoot 66 and force extras. After finding the fairway on his second trip down 18, he missed the green with his approach, left his chip woefully short and lipped out a par putt to extend. Had he won, Reavie would have earned full membership through the 2019-20 season and invitations to this year’s Masters, Players and PGA Championship.  

Round of the day: Three behind 54-hole leader Fowler to start the final round, Woodland ripped off five early birdies en route to a front-nine 30. Following a bogey at 11, a birdie at 13, and a bogey at 14, he circled 15, 16 and 17 en route to a 7-under 64.

Biggest disappointment: Mickelson (69), Rahm (72), Berger (71), Hossler (71), DeChambeau (70) and Schauffele (72) all disappointed in their own ways, but no one disappointed more than Fowler. The overnight leader was plodding along at 1 under through 14 before bogeying 15, 16 and 17 en route to a 2-over 73 and a 12-under total. Fowler is now 1-for-6 when trying to close a 54-hole lead on Tour.  

Shots of the day: Xander Schauffele’s near-albatross from the desert …

And Matt Kuchar’s near-ace at 16 …

Quote of the day: “He’s a miracle. He puts this in perspective. I wanted to be right where I am, holding him.” - Woodland, discussing his victory while holding his infant son.

Watch: Xander lips out albatross bid from desert

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 4, 2018, 9:19 pm

The reigning rookie of the year Xander Schauffele nearly added an albatross to his growing PGA Tour resume on Sunday.

Standing in the desert, under a tree, 245 yards from the hole, Schauffele hit this second shot to the par-5 13th at TPC Scottsdale.

Unfortunately, his 10-foot eagle bid would miss the hole, leaving him to mark down a four when he so very nearly made a two.

