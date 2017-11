Terry Pilkadaris shot 1-over 73 in the first round of the Asian Tour’s Panasonic Open India.

If only he had shot even par, both he and his putter might feel better right now.

After missing a putt on the 17th hole, the 44-year-old Australian heaved his putter into the woods.

The video shows Pilkadaris doing the walk of shame to retrieve his putter. Remember, kids, always throw clubs in the direction of your next shot.