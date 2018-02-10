Getty Images

Watch: Romano nearly beans Spieth with errant shot

By Nick MentaFebruary 10, 2018, 7:26 pm

We can think of at least one person who does not currently love Raymond.

Jordan Spieth was preparing to hit his tee on the par-3 fifth at Pebble Beach on Saturday, when all of a sudden ...

Spieth's duck/flinch was the result of a inbound golf ball, that of Ray Romano, who was playing in the group behind.

Spieth would go on to refocus, hit the green and two-putt for par.

Somewhere in the clouds above Pebble, Peter Boyle is laughing and eating a sandwich.

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, Ray Romano, 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trending

Getty Images

Potter's 59 bid ends bogey-bogey

By Randall MellFebruary 11, 2018, 12:30 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Ted Potter Jr.’s bid to become the 10th player in PGA Tour history to break 60 was derailed with a bogey-bogey finish Saturday at Monterey Peninsula, but there was considerable consolation at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Potter got himself in contention to win his second PGA Tour title, signing for a 9-under-par 62.

At 14 under overall, he is tied for the lead with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (70).

Potter birdied the sixth (his 15th hole of the day) to get to 11 under. He knew he needed to finish the final three holes in 1 under to shoot 59.

“I thought I could get to 60, but I knew those last few holes were par holes,” Potter said. “I knew it was going to be tough coming in.”

Full-field scores from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Potter hit his approach at his 17th hole over the green and couldn’t get up and down for par. He needed to make a hole-in-one at the last to break 59 but also made bogey there.

“It is what it is,” Potter said. “I feel good about my game. Obviously, I played well today.  As long as I can just keep the nerves under control, I'll be fine.”

Potter, 34, won The Greenbrier Classic in 2012, but two years later he broke his ankle slipping on a curb at his hotel during the RBC Canadian Open and needed two surgeries. The complicated recovery cost him two seasons.

“It still gets sore at the end of the day, but I can swing the golf club and can I get around 18 holes, so I feel good about that,” Potter said. “But it's still going to be awhile before it's a hundred percent. But it feels good enough to play at this level.”

Article Tags: Ted Potter Jr., 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trending

Getty Images

DJ, Potter tied for the lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Nick MentaFebruary 10, 2018, 11:10 pm

Dustin Johnson will enter Sunday tied for the lead, looking for his third AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. Here's where things stand through 54 holes on the Monterey Peninsula:

Leaderboard: Ted Potter Jr. (-14), D. Johnson (-14), Jason Day (-12), Troy Merritt (-12), Steve Stricker (-11), Patrick Rodgers (-11), Jon Rahm (-11)

What it means: Johnson, the world No. 1, is seeking his 18th PGA Tour victory and his second of the season, following an eight-shot romp at the Tournament of Champions. DJ picked up career victories No. 2 and 3 at this event in 2008 and 2009. He is tied with the 246th-ranked player in the world, Potter Jr., who won The Greenbrier in 2012, missed an entire season to injury in 2014-15, and has spent the last two years on the Web.com Tour. Day, who won two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, enters the final round two back. Rahm, the world No. 2 who won three weeks ago at PGA West, is three behind.

Round of the day: Potter Jr. made a run at 59 at Monterey Peninsula, arriving at the par-4 17th 11 under on his round, needing one more birdie to break 60. Unfortunately, he would bogey both 17 and 18 to shoot 9-under 62, with 11 circles on his card.

Best of the rest: Will McGirt (-7) and Ben Martin (-6) both shot 66, McGirt at Pebble Beach and Martin at Spyglass Hill. Both players were bogey-free and both moved up 70 spots on the leaderboard.

Biggest disappointments: Merritt was 6 under on his round and 16 under for the week before he bogeyed four of his last six holes to shoot 2-under 69 at Monterey Peninsula and fall two off the pace. Separately, overnight co-leader Beau Hossler dropped into a tie for ninth at 9 under par with a 3-over 74, also at Monterey. 

Notables to miss the 54-hole cut: In his first PGA Tour start of 2018, Rory McIlroy will not be around for the final round. Playing alongside his father, Gerry, in the pro-am, McIlroy posted rounds of 68-74-72 to miss the 4-under number by three. Other names of interest who won’t play Sunday include Matt Kuchar (-3), J.B. Holmes (-2), Patrick Reed (-2), Gary Woodland (-1), Billy Horschel (E), Ernie Els (+1), Kevin Kisner (+1), Adam Scott (+2), and Graeme McDowell (+10).

Great shot of the day: Is this the best shot anybody hit Saturday? Absolutely not. But is it Wayne Gretzky, DJ's partner, making birdie and pointing? Yes, it is:

Amateur shot of the day: Ray Romano, everybody:

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, Ted Potter Jr., 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: McIlroy duffs pitch, then chips in for par

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 10, 2018, 8:27 pm

Rory McIlroy has had a rather eventful week thus far at Pebble Beach.

The four-time major winner four-putted on Friday at Monterey Peninsula - it would have been a five-putt but his first attempt was from off the green - and hit another uncharacteristically poor shot Saturday when he flubbed a downhill pitch from the rough at the par-4 eighth at Pebble.

And somehow, because golf doesn't make any sense at all, he followed a duff with this difficult save for par.

Yep, same guy.

McIlroy didn't make a par for five holes on his front nine - playing Nos. 2-6 in plus-1 with two birdies and three bogeys - and made the turn in 2-over 38.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Faldo makes ace in Nantz's backyard

By Bailey Mosier, Grill Room TeamFebruary 10, 2018, 6:16 pm

Apparently, the lore of three-time Masters winner and three-time Open victor Nick Faldo is not complete. This week, he added an ace in Jim Nantz's backyard to the resume (and perhaps to his Wikipedia page?).

Gathered for what appears to be a fun Friday evening with friends (does Nantz know any other kind?), Faldo takes aim at the replica seventh hole at Pebble Beach ... and ... it ... goes ... in!

With the ace, Faldo joins a select group of others to make a hole-out in Nantz's backyard - David Feherty, Brandt Snedeker and Tony Romo are among the others. Those who make an ace on the replica of Pebble Beach's par-3 seventh get their names engraved on a plaque that sits near the tee box.

Article Tags: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Faldo, Jim Nantz

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.