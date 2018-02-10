Dustin Johnson will enter Sunday tied for the lead, looking for his third AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. Here's where things stand through 54 holes on the Monterey Peninsula:

Leaderboard: Ted Potter Jr. (-14), D. Johnson (-14), Jason Day (-12), Troy Merritt (-12), Steve Stricker (-11), Patrick Rodgers (-11), Jon Rahm (-11)

What it means: Johnson, the world No. 1, is seeking his 18th PGA Tour victory and his second of the season, following an eight-shot romp at the Tournament of Champions. DJ picked up career victories No. 2 and 3 at this event in 2008 and 2009. He is tied with the 246th-ranked player in the world, Potter Jr., who won The Greenbrier in 2012, missed an entire season to injury in 2014-15, and has spent the last two years on the Web.com Tour. Day, who won two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, enters the final round two back. Rahm, the world No. 2 who won three weeks ago at PGA West, is three behind.

Round of the day: Potter Jr. made a run at 59 at Monterey Peninsula, arriving at the par-4 17th 11 under on his round, needing one more birdie to break 60. Unfortunately, he would bogey both 17 and 18 to shoot 9-under 62, with 11 circles on his card.

Best of the rest: Will McGirt (-7) and Ben Martin (-6) both shot 66, McGirt at Pebble Beach and Martin at Spyglass Hill. Both players were bogey-free and both moved up 70 spots on the leaderboard.

Biggest disappointments: Merritt was 6 under on his round and 16 under for the week before he bogeyed four of his last six holes to shoot 2-under 69 at Monterey Peninsula and fall two off the pace. Separately, overnight co-leader Beau Hossler dropped into a tie for ninth at 9 under par with a 3-over 74, also at Monterey.

Notables to miss the 54-hole cut: In his first PGA Tour start of 2018, Rory McIlroy will not be around for the final round. Playing alongside his father, Gerry, in the pro-am, McIlroy posted rounds of 68-74-72 to miss the 4-under number by three. Other names of interest who won’t play Sunday include Matt Kuchar (-3), J.B. Holmes (-2), Patrick Reed (-2), Gary Woodland (-1), Billy Horschel (E), Ernie Els (+1), Kevin Kisner (+1), Adam Scott (+2), and Graeme McDowell (+10).

Great shot of the day: Is this the best shot anybody hit Saturday? Absolutely not. But is it Wayne Gretzky, DJ's partner, making birdie and pointing? Yes, it is:

Out of all the birdies made today @attproam, this is The Great One's. pic.twitter.com/0ncEUz7b8j — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2018

Amateur shot of the day: Ray Romano, everybody: