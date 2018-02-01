Watch: Streaker runs wild at TPC Scottsdale

At least one fella couldn’t wait for the tournament to begin to get his party started.
A man went streaking on the 17th hole Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale, site of this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.
On-lookers said the fully nude man was on the course for roughly five minutes, running, falling, gyrating and throwing sand in the air. He was out there and loving every minute of it.
The crowd cheered, threw golf balls at him and gave him an ovation.
Scottsdale police identified the man as 24-year-old Adam Stalmach. He was arrested and is facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
“Stalmach showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesman for Scottsdale police.
You don’t say?
Fortunately for those who wish to witness there were some SFW videos recorded:
#streaker #wmphoenixopen #phoenixopen #tpcscottsdale We have a streaker on 17 at the TPC Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/osqaqe2NkQ— Jim McKiernan (@JimmyMack66) January 31, 2018