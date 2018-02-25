Getty Images

Watch: Tiger's drive startles strolling duck

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 25, 2018, 7:21 pm

Tiger Woods split the eighth fairway with a 287-yard, 3-wood on Sunday and startled a duck (goose?) who was merely out and about for a stroll at PGA National.

The duck (goose?) walked away under its own power, and Woods followed up with a wedge to inside 9 feet and his third birdie of the front nine.

List loses playoff, may have gained performance coach

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:52 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Luke List didn’t win in his playoff with Justin Thomas Sunday at the Honda Classic, but he thinks he may have found a pretty good new performance coach.

The guy’s name is “Moose.”

He’s a former Australian rules football player.

Actually, his full name is Brent Stevens, a friend of List’s caddie, who put them on the phone together for the first time last week at the Genesis Open.

List liked a lot of the performance keys Stevens gave him and posted some of the advice in his yardage book, so he could reference them.

“Effort over result” was one of the ideas List scribbled down.

“I feel like I've got the ability to play at this level,” said List, who was seeking his first victory Sunday at PGA National. “It just hasn't quite happened yet, but the more I think about it, I feel like the worse I do. So I focus on what's in front of me, the effort into the shot. I did a really good job of that this week.”

List said he’s interested in maybe visiting Australia to take Moose’s training to another level.

“He's a very fit dude,” List said. “He's got some clients that he brings down to south of Melbourne, to run the sand dunes,” List said, “and if we keep in contact, which I'm sure we will, I'm going to have to go down there and get my butt kicked.”

Both in contention, Thomas hears 'crickets' from Woods

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:36 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Tiger Woods has become a friend, confidant and something of an adviser for Justin Thomas.

Whenever Thomas has been in contention in his young career, Woods has often texted him advice or good luck on the eve of the final round.

That wasn’t the case Saturday night after the third round of the Honda Classic.

“Got crickets last night,” Thomas said, laughing.

That’s because Woods was in contention, too, beginning the final round seven shots off the lead.

“I knew he had one thing in mind, and we both had the same thing in mind,” Thomas said. “I thought that was pretty funny.”

Thomas added that he was “very impressed” with Woods’ 12th-place finish at PGA National.

Burns impresses Woods, earns spot into Valspar

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 1:34 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Sam Burns won more than a spot at the Valspar Championship with his tie for seventh playing on a sponsor exemption at the Honda Classic this week.

He won the respect of Tiger Woods.

Burns, less than a year out of LSU, where he won the Jack Nicklaus Award the best collegiate player in the land, put up a 2-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round. That was two shots better than Woods, his playing competitor.

“He played beautifully,” Woods said. “Top-10 is big for him because it gets him into Tampa, next official start, full-field event. He's trying to build momentum and build his exempt status. Today and this week was a big step for him.”

Burns had never played with Woods before. He had never even met him until they shook hands on the first tee.

“I don't hardly remember hitting the first tee shot,” Burns said. “I kind of blacked out.”

Burns striped his first tee shot down the middle.

“I don't even remember feeling the club in my hands,” he said. “It was like everything was numb. But, thank gosh, that was the first time I hit that fairway all week.”

Burns birdied that first hole alongside Woods.

The larger thrill for Burns might have been walking down the first fairway side-by-side with Woods, engaging the star in a conversation.

“I kind of wanted to break the ice,” Burns said. “That was kind of the plan.”

Burns said Woods was encouraging.

“We just kind of talked small talk,” Burns said. “I asked him a little bit how he likes to fish, spearfishing.”

Burns, who is 13th on the Web.com Tour money list, is trying to play his way on to the PGA Tour. The top-10 earns him a spot at the Valspar Championship in two weeks.

Burns was asked shortly after finishing his round how many text messages were on his phone.

“Four-hundred and forty-eight,” he said.

JT helps eject fan for loudly rooting against him

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 1:29 am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Justin Thomas said that some of the comments that fans made last week at Riviera were “completely unacceptable.”

On Sunday at the Honda Classic, Thomas took matters into his own hands.

While walking up to the 16th tee, tied for the lead, Thomas heard a fan yell in his direction: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

Thomas looked back at the spectator but didn’t say anything.

After Thomas ripped a long iron into the fairway, the same fan began shouting for the shot to get into the bunker.

“I was like, OK, I’ve had enough,” Thomas said afterward. “I just turned around and asked who it was, and he didn’t want to say anything, now that I had actually acknowledged him. So he got to leave a couple holes early.

“I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a tournament. … Just because you’re standing behind the ropes doesn’t mean that you can – I don’t care how much I dislike somebody, I’m never going to wish that kind of stuff upon them.

“I felt it was inappropriate, so he had to go home.”

On-course microphones picked up Thomas telling the fan, "Who said that? Was it you? Enjoy your day, you're done." 

Fan behavior was a hot topic leading into Honda week, with the Bear Trap party tent almost directly over the tee on 17. Tournament officials increased security on that hole and around the course.

