Golf Central Blog

Watch: USC wins women's East Lake Cup

By

Golf Channel Digital
November 1, 2017, 6:37 pm

RSS

The Southern Cal team is interviewed after defeating Stanford in the final to win the women's East Lake Cup.

Article Tags: 

2017 East Lake Cup, USC, Stanford

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Scoring: 2017 East Lake Cup
Tour players excited to have Woods back
Rose still beaming from Olympic gold
McInerney ends chaotic month with PGA Tour debut
Rose knows: Tiger needs time to get that 'feeling'

Trending

Begay on Tiger: 'Didn’t think it was going this well'
Bubba's ball deal with Volvik up ... now what?
Bubba cuts layoff short to support Las Vegas
A look back: Players in college
Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees
Chamblee on Tiger's return: 'I have very low expectations'
Willett injures shoulder, ends 2017 season
Gordon reacts to bittersweet East Lake Cup win
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.